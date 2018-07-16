Biglari Holdings Operations Now Valued At Negative $90 Million

For some investors, a stock's price can get so low that even if they don't love the business, or the management team, they are willing to allocate capital in the shares based on the belief that the discount to intrinsic value will at least narrow over time. In that sense, the stock might be seen more as a contrarian trading opportunity, than a long-term investment. I would put shares of Biglari Holdings (BH) in that category at the current quote of $190 per share.

Biglari Holding is unique in that its assets are made up of wholly owned businesses (Steak N Shake, Western Sizzlin, First Guard Insurance, and Maxim), minority stakes in public companies (most notably Cracker Barrel Old Country Store), as well as a large stake in its own stock (both class "A" and "B" shares of BH), held via two investment partnerships managed by the CEO.

While this approach to capital allocation is rare, and has not exactly served investors well during much of the company's history, the discount to intrinsic value that Wall Street now affords the shares is noteworthy, and in my view unlikely to be permanent.

Although the class "A" shares of BH carry voting rights, I focus on the "B" shares, given CEO Sardar Biglari's voting control of the company (the voting rights matter little to me). At $190 per share, the company is being valued at roughly $600 million (~3.14 million "B" share equivalents outstanding). While there are multiple ways to value BH, I have traditionally chosen to pinpoint the implied valuation for the wholly owned operating businesses, by using the easily verifiable market values for the publicly traded investments.

When the operating business is valued at or near zero, I have found those instances to be timely for a long investment in BH. We can argue about the true value of the operations, and/or how much Mr. Biglari's management has held back the growth of that value, but despite his controversial management style, I believe the majority of the time BH will be a public company, investors will value those businesses above zero.

BH Valuation: Investment Portfolio vs Operating Businesses

Below is a table that shows the implied market value of BH's owned businesses at the end of each quarter dating back to December 31, 2014. The first three columns were taken from BH's quarterly filings and represent the fair value of the company's investment portfolio, net of deferred taxes owed. To calculate the operations ("Ops") values - the last two columns - I simply took BH's share price and subtracted the fair market value of the investment portfolio, as this tells us what value the market is placing on the operating businesses on that date.

Source: Company quarterly financial reports for 12/31/14-03/31/18. The 06/30/18 is shown in red, as it represents my estimate (the actual figure will be published in BH's quarterly report due out on August 3rd).

As you can see, Wall Street has placed a positive value on BH's wholly owned subsidiaries until recently. That figure, by my estimation, is now roughly negative $90 million, which equates to $29 per BH "B" share. Put another way, if the market assigns just a zero value to these businesses, the stock would jump from $190 to $219, for a gain of 15%. And even then, it is hard to argue the company would be fairly valued yet.

Conclusion

This may seem like an overly simplified way of valuing BH. After all, I have not even gotten into the details of each BH operating business, or a valuation of each. If the stock was trading at $219 per share, such a discussion would probably be most helpful (to determine if the stock was undervalued or not). However, when it trades at this much of a discount on a sum of the parts basis, it becomes less important whether the right number is $25 million, or $50 million, or $100 million, because in each of those scenarios, the stock would trade appreciably higher than it does today.

Simply put, the cheaper the stock, the less precise our analysis must be for the investment to work out well from the long side. When BH "B" shares reach $219 each, I will surely come back and dig deeper into the valuation. But for now, as long as the market is placing a negative $90 million valuation on the operations (Steak N Shake, First Guard Insurance, Western Sizzlin, and Maxim), the investment case is clear and concise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.