Broadcom's 17% Price Drop Is A Gift

Tech investors cried foul after Broadcom (Nasdaq:AVGO) announced and acquisition of CA, Inc. (Nasdaq:CA) last Thursday and drove the price down 17%. The infraction? CA has little growth and primarily sells ancient mainframe software. Tech investors are different than other investors in that they bid up rapid growing companies with the latest technology like Salesforce.com, Amazon and Netflix regardless of earnings of cash flow. Broadcom has a more traditional model that has been proven to work. In fact, Oracle has been pursuing the model for decades with tremendous success. If Broadcom’s acquisition of CA was in any other industry investors would be cheering.

Broadcom is primarily a semiconductor company formed in February 2016 by the merger of Avago Technologies, Ltd and Broadcom Corporation. It has grown in recent years primarily through acquisitions including the purchase of Brocade in late 2017. The company has been very successful in its rollup strategy, and the stock increased 811% in the five years ended October 29, 2017. The company currently has a market cap of $85 billion.

So is Broadcom Oracle or Valeant?

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) overpaid for medical companies and then jacked up prices and reduced R&D. They also leveraged themselves to the max. They struggled to integrate their acquisitions. Broadcom is paying only a 20% premium for CA. It does not routinely jack up prices. Leverage initially appears high, but they have the cash flow to pay off all debt incurred in this acquisition within two years. Broadcom, also has a strong history of not only integrating its acquisitions, but also wringing out more cost savings.

The Deal

Broadcom is paying $44.50 per share in cash for CA plus the assumption of CA interest bearing debt which totaled $2.8 billion on March 31, 2018. What is unusual is that if the merger does not go through, CA may have to pay Broadcom $566 million. Total cost will be $18.9 billion for the stock and $2.8 billion for the debt or $21.7 billion. Broadcom had $8.2 billion in cash on May 6, 2018. They could use some of that cash and finance around $18 billion probably at around 4.0%. They are currently paying around 3.4% for interest expense. I am using $16 billion for estimates as that is my guess to average interest bearing debt in the first year.

Accretion

CA is throwing off about $950 million of free cash flow currently when adding back shareholder expense no longer needed. Broadcom should be able to squeeze out at least another $250 million bringing total free cash flow to $1.2 billion. The interest expense at 4.0% on $16 billion is $640 million, leaving $560 million in accretion to earnings. That’s $1.25 in additional EPS. However, it gets better. Broadcom itself is running at $7.0 billion per year in free cash flow. It has the ability to payoff all acquisition debt within two years. That brings accretion to $2.85 per share within two years.

What the Bears Are Saying

CA is a dinosaur with old technology primarily tied to mainframe computers. What they are missing is who cares? Its profits that matter. CA has very stable revenues and a very high profit margin. Not only is the deal very accretive immediately, but more accretion will come as Broadcom works its magic on expenses and pays down debt.

The deal adds a lot of debt. By my estimation, about $16 billion will be added. They have announced $18 billion, but paydowns will likely exceed $1 billion a quarter going forward, indicating an average of $16 billion in the first year. With Broadcom’s current free cash flow, plus additions from CA, this debt can be paid off in just two years. Also, Broadcom will still be able to pursue acquisitions.

CFIUS my block the deal due to many mainframes using CA software run by the government. If that happens Broadcom probably gets paid $566 million and its stock goes back to where it was before.

Management does not know the software business. This one has some validity. However, the Brocade acquisition brought in some software. Also, Oracle has gone the other direction from software to hardware, though with mixed success.

CA will be hard to integrate into a semiconductor company. Only so much integration is needed. Opportunities for costs cuts will be less than normal, but this is Broadcom’s specialty. They will find some.

The price is 4.7 times revenues, high for a lttle growth company. The price is only that high due to how high CA’s profit margins are.

Valuation

Two analysts (RBC and Evercore ISI) downgraded Broadcom after the deal was announced but still have price targets of $300 and $275 per share. RBC is still at outperform while Evercore is inline.

Broadcom is currently running at about $7.0 billion free cash flow annually. With CA that number increases to $7.6 billion annually. The company has organic growth in the mid-single digits and still has the capacity to do more deals. The best comparable by far is Oracle which has a similar business model and growth profile though is much more software than Broadcom.

In the table above, Broadcom is estimated to have a run rate of $7.6 billion of free cash flow after the merger. At a market cap of $85 billion, it is trading at 11.2 times free cash flow. Oracle in the year ended May 31, 2018 had free cash flow of $13.0 billion. This adds back a non-cash tax expense related to the Tax Act. It has a current market cap of $191 million which is 14.7 times free cash flow. These companies are relatively similar in size, similar in growth by mergers and are both IT or tech companies. Oracle appears to have a slightly better growth prospect so deserves a little higher multiple, but not a 31% higher one. Broadcom was trading at a 13.4 multiple to proforma cash flow before the deal was announced which appears right when compared to Oracle.

Based on this, my price target for Broadcom is $243, the price it traded for before the merger. This target is immediate, it should be there now. A year from now leverage will be lower and Evercore’s $275 per share target appears appropriate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.