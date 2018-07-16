Zynga: The Growth Is Not Over

The growth of the overall mobile gaming industry will make it easier for Zynga to complete its turnover that started back in 2016.

Since the beginning of the year, Zynga (ZNGA) has been on a winning streak, as its major financial metrics are constantly improving on a quarterly basis, and looking at the company's perspectives, I believe that its growth is not over yet. Thanks to the turnover that started in 2016, Zynga now has a number of competitive advantages that will help it to create additional shareholder value in the months to come.

Just like with Glu Mobile (GLUU), Zynga was a dying company until it changed its leadership back in 2016. Since that time, the new CEO Frank Gibeau imposed a financial discipline that already started to bring benefits for the company. Looking at the earnings results for Q1, we could easily see why Zynga is poised for growth. First of all, the company beat its guidance for the period, as the revenues were $208 million, higher from the expected revenue of $200 million and up 7% Y/Y.

Another positive thing about the company is that it's finally making a profit. 2017 was the first year since 2010 when the company didn't have any losses, as net income was $26.6 million. During the first quarter of 2018, Zynga managed to account $5.6 million in net income, which was also higher from the company's outlook by around $10 million, as the initial guidance suggested that we should see a loss of roughly $5 million.

It's no secret that one of the main reasons why Zynga has been so successful lately is due to the growth of the overall gaming industry and the mobile gaming sector particularly. As Mr. Gibeau said in his interview to pocketgamer:

Mobile games have more growth potential than any other form of gaming.

And he's right. If we look at the research that was conducted by Newzoo, we will see that mobile gaming continues to outperform all the other forms of gaming. With the annual growth rate of 25.5%, mobile gaming at the moment accounts for 51% of $137.9 billion in total gaming revenues and is expected to account for 59% by 2021.

As the number of mobile gamers increases, Zynga is directly benefiting from such a growth dynamic. The chart below shows that in Q1 the company has dramatically increased the number of its daily and monthly active users' Q/Q and Y/Y, which is a sign that its games are in high demand and the fact that Zynga has managed to retain its users and add new players to its ecosystem.

Source: Zynga IR

Below is the table where I compare Zynga to its rivals in the industry. As you could see, a lot of those companies besides their mobile initiatives compete in other gaming fields. For example, Activision (ATVI), which is more known for its games from the Call of Duty franchise, now fully owns a mobile gaming developer King Digital that it acquired in 2015. Also, the Chinese giant NetEase (NTES) has been in the mobile gaming market for ages, even though it is an internet conglomerate with the interests in various businesses from the communication and commerce sectors. In addition, Canadian Stars Group (TSG) is one of the major online gambling companies, which develops products that could be considered a potential threat to Zynga's main legacy title Zynga Poker. As for Glu Mobile, even though it directly competes with Zynga, it doesn't make any profit yet, so its ratios in the table are unavailable. And while most of these companies are diversified, they all directly benefit from the growth of the overall mobile gaming market and this is the reason why I decided to compare Zynga against them.

Source: Yahoo Finance and GuruFocus. The table has been created by the author.

As we could see, Zynga might be slightly overvalued in comparison to those companies, as its multiples are higher than the industry's median. However, Zynga is also a much smaller company in comparison with its rivals, which makes it easier for it to improve those multiples over time, as the recent earnings statement shows that its business is improving on a quarterly basis. Because of that, I believe that the stock of Zynga has a lot of upside at its current market price.

In Q2, Zynga plans to achieve $208 million in revenue and $1 million in net income. Looking at the company's performance in the last few months, I could say that those goals should be easily achievable, and because of that, I have recently opened a long position in the company and believe that the stock has all the chances to continue to grow at the current pace.

The earnings results for Q2 are expected to be reported at the beginning of August.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA, ATVI, GLUU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.