National Bank Of Canada: Strong Economy In Quebec Should Act As Its Tailwind

National Bank of Canada should be able to continue to improve its operating efficiency through its digitalization and automation initiatives.

The bank should be able to benefit from Quebec’s strong economic growth due to its higher exposure in the province.

Investment Thesis

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) (TSX:NA) should benefit from Quebec’s favourable economic environment due to its higher exposure in the province. The bank should be able to improve its operating efficiency further through its digitalization and automation initiatives. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Investors may want to patiently wait for a pullback.

Reasons why we believe National Bank will continue to perform well

National Bank of Canada is focused in Quebec

National Bank of Canada has a strong focus in Quebec. In fact, Quebec represents about 58% of its retail mortgage and HELOC (home equity line of credit) portfolio. While the new B-20 Guideline is expected to cause a significant growth deceleration in mortgage origination growth across Canada, we believe the province of Quebec is actually in a much better shape than other major markets. Here are several reasons:

(1) Strong economic growth rate through 2019

Quebec’s economy is on a roll right now. In 2017, the province posted its best economic growth rate in 17 years. In fact, Quebec’s economy is expected to continue to expand in 2018 and 2019 above or near the national average. Although lower than the growth rate last year, the forecasted 2018 economic growth rate of 2.1% in 2018 would still be the best since 2007. We believe strong business activities in 2018 and 2019 will be a plus for National Bank of Canada especially in its commercial banking.

Source: RBC Economic Research

(2) The lowest unemployment rate since 1976

Quebec is near full employment as the company’s unemployment rate of 5.5% in 2018 is the lowest since 1976. The province added 94,000 new full-time jobs. This is good news for workers who will benefit from more job opportunities and the possibility of stronger wage gains. It also means that families and individuals in Quebec will be able to allocate more resources on housing related costs such as buying a new home and maintenance.

June 2018 Provincial Outlook (Source: RBC Economic Research)

June 2018 Provincial Outlook (Source: RBC Economic Research)

(3) Housing affordability index is only slightly above its historical average

Below two charts shows the housing affordability indexes of Quebec’s two largest cities: Montreal and Quebec City. As can be seen from the two charts below, the ownership cost (including paying mortgage interest expenses) as percentage of median household incomes in the two cities (43.7% in Montreal and 32.6% in Quebec City) are only slightly above its historical average. On the other hand, Toronto and Vancouver’s housing affordable indexes are 74.2% and 87.8% respectively. These charts are important because they show us that owning a home is generally not a burden for an average Quebec family. This means that National Bank of Canada has a good chance to continue to grow its residential mortgage originations in Quebec.

Source: RBC Economic Research

(4) Strong housing starts

Despite new mortgage regulation, homebuilders in Quebec appear to be busy this year. Housing units under construction are the best number in 40 years (see chart below). We believe a combination of strong economic growth rate and population growth will continue to support the housing market in Quebec.

June 2018 Provincial Outlook (Source: RBC Economic Research)

Digital tools and cost control will improve its efficiency

Beside strong tailwind from National Bank of Canada’s largest market Quebec, the bank also continues to improve its internal efficiency. The company has implemented several digital tools to better service its clients. The company is also in the process of implementing automation of its operations and simplifying its internal process throughout the bank. The result has been positive so far. As can be seen from the two tables below, its operating leverage and its efficiency ratio have improved. Its efficiency ratio of the entire bank improved from 56.6% in the first half of 2017 to 54.5% in the first half of 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 Presentation

Looking forward, the company should be able to continue to improve its efficiency as management indicated in its latest conference call that they are only half way through its automation initiatives and two-thirds into its digitalization initiatives.

Valuation Analysis

Share price of National Bank of Canada has appreciated by about 16% in the past year and by about 70% in the past 5 years. We have included in the table below the P/E ratios of National Bank of Canada and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, National Bank of Canada’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 10.8x is slightly below the 11.1x average of its Canadian peers but slightly above its own 5-year average P/E ratio of 9.9x. National Bank of Canada’s price to 2019 EPS ratio of 10.1x is slightly below the 10.5x average of its Canadian peers. We believe National Bank of Canada is currently fairly valued.

Share Price (C$) on July 10 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year P/E Ratio (Forward) National Bank of Canada $63.83 $5.93 10.8 $6.33 10.1 9.9 Scotiabank (BNS) $75.18 $7.01 10.7 $7.49 10.0 11.1 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $102.85 $8.84 11.6 $9.41 10.9 11.2 TD Bank (TD) $76.20 $6.34 12.0 $6.65 11.5 11.6 Royal Bank (RY) $101.31 $8.43 12.0 $8.93 11.3 11.6 CIBC (CM) $115.88 $11.97 9.7 $12.32 9.4 10.1 Average 11.1 10.5 10.9

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

National Bank of Canada has an excellent track record of dividend growth. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.62 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend yield of about 3.9%. The bank has typically raised its dividend twice per year.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

While National Bank of Canada should continue to benefit from strong economic growth in Quebec through 2019, we are not sure if this momentum will continue beyond 2019. Historically, the province’s GDP growth rate has typically been lower than the national average. In fact, the province’s GDP growth rate of 27.7% from 2000 to 2016 was much lower than the national average of 57.7%. If this past trend continues in the future, National Bank of Canada’s growth potential may lag behind its industry peers.

Investor Takeaway

We like National Bank of Canada’s higher exposure in the Quebec market. We believe Quebec’s strong economic growth rate, low unemployment rate, relatively more affordable housing, and strong housing starts will be a tailwind to its business through 2019. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

