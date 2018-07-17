Copper And Oil Examples In Case Of Risk-Off

Risk-off periods happen infrequently, but they are memorable. I remember my first significant experience with risk-off in 1987.

I was an options trader in the commodities options department at Philipp Brothers in 1987, and on Monday, October 19 as I looked forward to my twenty-eight birthday on Wednesday of that week, the stock market fell apart. On what would later become, Black Monday, the crash began in Hong Kong, spread to Europe and on to the U.S. markets. By the end of October, the losses in the stock markets around the world were ugly. The Hong Kong market lost 45.5% of its value, Australia stocks fell by more than 40%, Spanish stocks swooned by over 30% and the U.S. markets fell by over 22%.

Losses were not confined to stocks. The price of crude oil almost halved in value from October 1987 over the next twelve months. After an initial period of buying in the gold market that took the price of the yellow metal to just over $500 per ounce in December 1987, the yellow metal turned south falling to under the $400 level over the next ten months. Gold did not trade over the $500 level again until 2005, eighteen years later.

Risk-off periods can get very ugly in commodities. Therefore, it is always a good idea to prepare for the worst in the raw materials markets which can be the most volatile asset class of all.

Trade disputes could rock markets

The trade issues facing markets took a week off as the spotlight of the press focused on President Trump’s meeting with other NATO members, his trip to the U.K. to meet with the British Prime Minister and Queen, and his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday, July 16. However, smoldering in the background is the growing prospects of a trade war between the United States and China.

The latest concrete move in the high-stakes chess game came when U.S. tariffs on $36 billion in Chinese exports to the U.S. took effect on July 6. Another $14 billion is coming by the end of August. The Chinese retaliated with proportionate protectionist measures on U.S. goods moving into China. Since China is a significant importer of U.S. agricultural commodities, the prices of soybeans, corn, and other grains have declined under the weight of the trade issues.

President Trump told markets, before he left for Europe last week, that he is considering an additional $200 billion in tariffs because of Chinese trade retaliation. Based on recent events, it is looking likely that the President will act to up the ante when it comes to trade with the Chinese. Many economists and market participants fear that increasing rhetoric and tit-for-tat measures between the U.S. and China will lead to a global recession, or worse. So far, the stock market and major equity indices have turned a blind eye to the trade issues.

Earnings are propping stocks up

If the world is heading towards a recession over the trade issues between the U.S. and China and other U.S. trading partners around the world, the stock market has not displayed many warning signs recently.

As the chart of the S&P 500 highlights, the index has been making higher lows and higher highs since early April, which was around the time that the trade issues began ramping up. As of Monday, July 16, the S&P 500 remained less than 100 points below its all-time high established in January 2018.

As the chart of the DJIA shows, it has also been leaning higher since April, and at just over 25,000 on July 16, it is 1600 points below its record high at the end of January.

Meanwhile, the chart of the NASDAQ Composite Index illustrates that the tech-heavy sector of the stock market is trading at a record high and has been rallying since early April.

There are two reasons why stocks are ignoring the trade issues that threaten to thrust the world into a recession. First, optimism about the economy remains at very high levels. Market participants continue to view President Trump’s tariffs and threats along with retaliation by trading partners around the world including China as posturing for negotiations. The stock market has a high level of confidence that there will be resolution and agreements that avoid a trade war. The second reason for the ascent of equities prices is the influence of corporate tax reform in the U.S. which continues to turbocharge earnings.

Another $200 billion on China could change the environment dramatically

The President’s trip to Europe put trade on the backburner for a few days, but it is likely that trade will take center stage again once Air Force One touches down in Washington DC.

The President is dead serious about leveling the playing field in international trade, and I expect he will continue to wave $200 billion in new tariffs on China as a threat over coming weeks. The stock market is likely to ignore the verbal jockeying for position when it comes to trade as earnings announcement continue to trump the tariffs and retaliation issue. However, an action to slap China with another $200 billion could finally cause a significant reaction in the stock market which continues to view the issue with optimism and rose-colored glasses. The Chinese have promised that their response to further protectionist moves will be proportionate. While indices continued to trade in a bullish pattern on July 16, that could change quickly, and the potential for rising volatility is high.

Copper a history of falling down the elevator shaft during risk-off- Has it started?

While the stock market has not signaled the danger of a risk-off period in markets, it could do so in one swift move over coming weeks or months if the optimism over trade turns to pessimism. However, one commodities market that is a barometer for the health of the global economy has sent a dire warning over recent weeks.

As the weekly chart displays, the price of copper rallied to a high of $3.3155 during the first week of June on the back of a threat of a strike at the world’s leading copper mine in Chile, Escondida. When BHP, the operator or the mine, and the Union sat down at the negotiating table, the price of copper corrected lower. At the high, copper had traded within 0.65 cents of its December 2017 peak and the level of critical technical resistance. The failure to trade above the technical level triggered a move to the downside that has taken copper lower for six consecutive weeks. The failed challenge of technical resistance led to a challenge of critical support which stood at the September 2017 low at $2.875 per pound. During the first week of July that level gave way, and on July 11 the red metal fell to its most recent low at $2.7170. Copper has broken its pattern of higher lows and higher highs that had been in place since January 2016 when the price of the nonferrous metal found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound. Copper is flashing a warning sign for the global economy and trade issues that the stock market views with optimism is not being treated the same way in the copper futures market.

Copper has a long history responding dramatically to risk-off periods in markets. The most recent example occurred in 2008 when the U.S. housing and mortgage-backed securities markets melted down and European sovereign debt combined to thrust the world on a path towards recession or worse. While central banks slashed short-term rates and began buying government debt securities to encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving, the initial reaction of the copper market was nothing short of ugly during the risk-off period.

As the monthly chart shows, risk-off drove the price of copper from $4.2160 in May 2008 to lows of $1.2475 in December 2008, a decline of over 70% in just seven months.

Copper is a high-profile commodity that is sending a warning sign to markets these days. The red metal broke its pattern of higher lows that had been in place for the past two and one-half years. Another highly liquid commodity that often serves as a benchmark for the asset class also broke its pattern of higher lows that had been in place since December 2015 over recent sessions.

Gold broke below its December 2017 level of critical support at $1236.50 over the past week. The yellow metal got down to a low of $1236.20 on July 13 which was only a marginal break of the technical level. However, given the price action in copper, and another high-profile and closely-watched raw material market, they could be sending the markets some ominous signs these days.

Oil will respond to an economic slowdown

Gold began its descent in April around the time that trade issues ramped up. Copper started falling in early June, and the most recent commodity to join the bearish party has been crude oil. The energy commodity rallied in the wake of the June 22 OPEC meeting when the cartel did not increase daily output to levels the market had expected. NYMEX crude oil got up to a high of $75.27 per contract on the August futures contract on July 3. The previous high was at just under the $73 level on May 22. However, the other benchmark crude oil, Brent futures, rose to a high of $80.50 per barrel on May 22 and did not make a new high in early July. Over recent sessions, NYMEX crude oil futures have corrected to the downside falling sharply on July 11 and then again on Monday, July 16.

As the daily chart of August crude oil futures highlights, the next level of support is at the June 18 lows at $63.40 per barrel.

As the weekly chart shows, a move below the support level in August NYMEX crude oil would negate the pattern of higher lows that has been in place since the June 2017 low at $42.05 per barrel.

Trade problems that drive the world towards a recession over coming weeks will likely weigh on the price of crude oil, which like copper, has a history of tanking during risk-off periods.

In 2008, risk-off sent NYMEX crude oil prices from highs of $147.27 in July to lows of $32.48 per barrel in December, a decline of 77.95% in five months. Risk off can be brutal when it comes to commodities prices.

On a short-term basis, for those who believe we are heading into a risk-off period in markets across all asset classes, perhaps the most liquid product to take advantage of a plunge in commodities prices could be the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil tool, SCO.

As the chart highlights, SCO was trading at just over the $17 per share level on Monday, July 16. With over $172 million in net assets and average daily trading volume of 1.949 million shares, SCO is a highly liquid instrument that attempts to replicate twice the inverse of the daily performance in the WTI crude oil market based on benchmark indices. ERY is the Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3x ETF product that attempts to reflect 300% of the inverse of the daily performance on the Energy Select Sector. ERY invests in swap agreements, short positions, or other financial instruments that combine to provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the index. Both instruments, SCO and ERY, are short-term tools that are likely to explode in value in the case of a risk-off move in the oil market that takes the price of the energy commodity and many other asset prices appreciably lower in response to the trade issues facing markets.

Copper and oil have a history of massive price corrections during risk-off periods, and both commodities are showing some signs of weakness as trade prepares to take center stage once again.

