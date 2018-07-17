Subliminal LNG Marketing

Anyone who watches late night TV knows the modus operandi of the “pitchman” who hawks products typically with a fast-talking, got-to-have-it style. These people exist because they are highly effective sale people who understand how to push the right buttons with viewers that will make them pick up the phone, or sign onto their computers to order the product that will eventually wind up sitting in a drawer or the back of a closet.

Anthony Sullivan is probably the most visible pitchman these days, hawking OxiClean, and other products. Anthony took over the lead role from the late Billy Mays, who made millions selling to the masses.

There is a vast difference between a good and lousy salesperson. There is also a wide gap between someone on TV with something to sell compared to a public figure who uses a competitive advantage on several levels. Salespeople like the late Billy Mays and Anthony Sullivan make a boatload of money for the companies that produce the goods they sell. They also make a mint for themselves.

The President of the United States has distinguished himself as a master of sales throughout his career. He effectively uses the media with an attitude that no press is bad press. Even when reporters are ripping him to pieces, the President relishes in the attention as he understands that continually being on the front page is worth its weight in gold for a businessman or a politician. Long before he stepped into politics, he had established his name as an iconic brand.

At the NATO meeting in Brussels last week, I could not help but think that the President had something to sell to the Europeans, and while his technique was subliminal, it was highly effective.

The President takes Germany to task for purchasing gas from Russia

While the pre-NATO meeting breakfast last week was likely scheduled as nothing more than a photo-op, the President used the moment with cameras rolling and a room full of reporters to opine on a subject that other Presidents might have left for closed-door discussions. The President asked the head of NATO why a country like Germany will not pay its fair share when it comes to their contribution, while they are willing to send billions of euros to Russia in exchange for natural gas which comes to the European nation via a pipeline from the producing regions of the Russian republic.

The President said he had a hard time understanding why the Germans are willing to spend billions that flow into Russia while they expect NATO to protect them from the Russians. While the question is fair, it immediately got me thinking about the burgeoning LNG business in the United States.

U.S. LNG is an expanding business

The United States and Russia have the world’s leading reserves of natural gas. Until recent years, the energy commodity traveled through the U.S. and other areas of the world through a network of pipelines. Technological advances when it comes to processing the gas into liquid form for transport via ocean vessels around the world has dramatically increased the addressable market for U.S. natural gas away from its shores.

In 2017, President Trump met with the leader of Poland, and one of the topics was a natural gas deal whereby the U.S. could supply the European nation with LNG from Cheniere Energy’s (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana. Poland and the rest of eastern Europe have worked to reduce their dependence on pipeline-delivered gas from Russia. President Trump traveled to Poland last year, in part, to promote United States energy exports.

Poland is geographically a lot closer to Russia than Germany, but the Poles are buying LNG from the U.S. these days.

High-pressure sales to the Germans?

Germany depends on Russia for natural gas supplies because it is less expensive to purchase the energy commodity via the pipeline from Russia than from the U.S. via ocean vessels in the form of LNG. However, President Trump seemed to be telling the Germans that he finds it odd that they will not spend the extra money to buy U.S. LNG rather than Russian natural gas while they expect the U.S. to continue to contribute more than their fair share for the defense of Germany from Russia and Vladimir Putin.

President Trump likely had a subliminal sales message for the Germans at that NATO breakfast, and behind closed doors, he was probably even more insistent. Not only should Germany increase their contributions to NATO, but they should stop buying gas from the Putin government and follow Poland when it comes to importing U.S. LNG.

New outlets necessary because of trade issues

China is likely the most significant addressable market for U.S. LNG, but the current trade dispute could curb Chinese demand for the energy commodity from the U.S. While the Trump administration has only put into effect $36 billion in tariffs with another $14 billion coming by the end of August, the Chinese have retaliation with an equal value of protectionist measures. The President has threatened to increase tariffs on China to $200 billion, and the Chinese have promised a proportionate response. Therefore, the U.S. LNG export business to China could suffer over the coming months, and perhaps years, in the case of a prolonged trade war between the countries.

President Trump is playing hardball on trade, particularly with the Chinese. German purchases of LNG would fit nicely into U.S. export sales for two reasons. It will take some of the pressure off of the losses from the trade dispute with China, and it would put more pressure on the Russians.

Energy salesman-in-chief

On Monday, June 16 President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki, Finland to discuss matters of mutual interest. With the Russian election meddling issue in the U.S. in the background, the meeting between the two leaders was likely tense. During one of his many interviews in front of the cameras in Europe, President Trump told the world that he does not look at Mr. Putin as a friend nor an enemy, he views him as a competitor. While he has stated, on many occasions, that the world will be a better place and safer if he has a dialogue with the Russian leader, the characterization of Vladimir Putin as a competitor is fascinating on many levels,

When it comes to natural gas, President Trump would like nothing more than to steal German business away from the Russians, and he may have gone a long way at doing just that at the NATO meeting last week. Given the alliance between NATO members and fears over Russian influence in Europe, President Trump’s questions about German natural gas purchases make a lot of sense.

President Trump campaigned on a platform of energy independence, and his administration has been perhaps the most energy-friendly in modern history. Fewer regulations, lower taxes, and a President who acts as salesman-in-chief for the U.S. energy business around the world have vaulted the United States to the top of both the crude oil and natural gas businesses in the world.

Shares in Cheniere Energy (LNG) have done well under the Trump Administration.

As the chart of LNG illustrates, around election day in 2016 the shares were trading at the $36 level. The stock has been making higher lows and higher highs reaching a recent peak of $69.50 on June 18. On July 16, LNG was trading at just above the $62.06 per share level.

With Vladimir Putin as President Trump’s “competitor,” the leader of the free world would like nothing more than to pinch Germany as a customer for U.S. LNG which would be good news for the price of LNG shares. The photo-op at the NATO breakfast last week sure seemed like a brilliant piece of subliminal marketing for the U.S. LNG business that put both Anthony Sullivan and the late Billy Mays to shame.

