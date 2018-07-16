Are You Ready For Alphabet's Q2 Earnings?

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) is expected to report earnings on July 23rd, after the market close. In this article, we will first go over historical trends and consensus numbers for key financial metrics. Then, we will go over two important questions that management would hopefully answer during the call.

Key Financial Metrics: Historical Trends and Consensus Expectations

Revenue, ex-TAC, for Q2 2018 is expected to be $25,850M vs $20,919M a year ago, implying a 23.6% growth rate. This expected growth rate represents an acceleration from Q2 2017's growth rate of 19.4% and is expected to be the fastest quarterly growth rate in over the past eight quarters.

Last quarter, sites revenues and mobile search drove the top-line beat and should again be the leaders this quarter. Geographically, strength appears to be broad based, and again, not expecting this to change in Q2.

As a reminder, Nest results are now reported as part of the Google segment, which explains the drop in Other Bets revenues since Q1. Without Nest, Other Bets' revenue growth dropped from 50%-plus growth in Q3 and Q4 2017 to the mid teens in Q1, making Other Bets a much smaller and less interesting segment in the short term. Of course, Waymo and others are very valuable assets for the long term.

TAC for Q2 2018 is expected to be $6,129M, or 19.2% of gross revenue, which represents a decrease of 41 bps y/y. TAC, however, has been increasing as a percent of gross revenue for two years. Last quarter, management explained that the increase in TAC is due to the mix shift to mobile search and programmatic, which carry higher TAC. Nevertheless, this remains a concern for investors until the trend definitively reverses.

Operating income for Q2 2018 is expected to be $7,840M vs $4,132M a year ago, implying a 30.3% growth rate. Operating margin has been pressured over the past two years. Last quarter, costs associated with data centers and YouTube content acquisition drove the 39% y/y increase in ex-TAC cost of revenues, which pressured gross margins, while R&D drove the 27% y/y increase in operating expenses.

CFFO for Q2 2018 is expected to be $8,812M vs. $7,403M a year ago, implying a 19% growth rate. CapEx for Q2 2018 is expected to be $4,194M vs. $2,831M a year ago, implying a 48% growth rate.

If you recall, the biggest surprise last quarter was the massive up-tick in capex, which was driven by investment in compute capacity and facilities (mainly the Chelsea Market acquisition). In recent years, capex has been increasing faster than operating cash flow, which is pressuring free cash flow. Management has explained that the increase in capex is due to the huge opportunities that they see, and investors should be supportive as long as revenue acceleration continues.

Although management has messaged that capex should decline in Q2, I question if this is the time to relax investments when peers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are pushing so aggressively. For a deeper discussion, read my article Tech Gaints' Capex Are Accelerating: Here Are The Implications.

Key Questions: Regulation and Retail

The elephant in the room is regulation, so let's address that first. In the Q1 call in April, multiple analysts asked about GDPR, which was scheduled for implementation at the end of May. Management sounded confident in their readiness, and the general view on Wall Street is that GDPR could actually benefit U.S. tech giants like Google due to their greater ability to comply.

However, this view seems to be just the opposite of reality. My impression is that GDPR was designed to regulate large U.S tech companies that dominate Europe. Let's not forget the recently announced, record $2.7B fine slapped on Google by the EU for anti-competitive behavior, which is part of a broader effort to rein in U.S. tech companies. The coming Q2 call will the first time management will be able to update investors on its actual impact of GDPR, so I'm curious to see if there are any updates on the regulatory front.

The second question is what will Alphabet do in e-commerce. In May, Walmart (WMT) acquired Flipkart for $16B, and Alphabet has been considering a minority investment. In June, Alphabet entered into several retail partnerships, including a strategic partnership with Carrefour, and a $550M investment in JD.com (JD). I 'm certainly not the only one who wants to hear a concrete retail strategy from Alphabet's management, especially as Amazon is encroaching into their territory.

