Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 43: The 3 Essential Things All Investors Need To Get Rich

These are: adequate savings, the correct long-term strategy, and most important of all, the patience and temperament to let the strategy work.

Numerous studies over the decades have shown there are three essential things investors need to get rich.

For most, it means at the very least, achieving a comfortable retirement, while for myself, it means becoming financially independent as fast as possible.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

The reason behind owning such a widely diversified portfolio is because I've built this strategy using historical statistical analysis. Statistics requires large sample sizes to have any useful predictive power, and so, the more stocks I own, the more likely the long-term total returns are to approximate the projected returns. As a side benefit, it also creates a highly stable "bunker" portfolio that is likely to easily survive whatever future market storm might come. It also creates a stream of near-daily dividends which will allow me to compound my dividend reinvestment faster.

Note that this experiment has certain preliminary performance targets

Break even within 3 years (Kevin O'Leary Principle: If you don't make money after 3 years, it's a hobby, not a business.")

Match the market within 5 years.

Beat the market within 7 years (on an unlevered basis).

Beat smart beta ETFs that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (like NOBL) within 9 years.

Beat all ETFs or smart beta ETFs (like QQQ) within 10 years.

In case the portfolio fails to hit these targets, then I'll adapt it to add what is outperforming it. That means switching to an alternative plan, which tentatively looks like this:

25% QQQ (Nasdaq ETF, which I consider a superior index to the S&P 500)

25% SCHD (Dividend achiever ETF, which is also superior to the S&P 500)

10% non-dividend stocks (such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B))

5% into bond CEF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) - only form of bond exposure I plan on right now

35% individual dividend growth stocks (focused on maximizing long-term total return potential via 20-25 stocks)

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/market/economic commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explores why the next recession might be coming as early as 2020.

Getting Rich: Easier To Do Than You Think But Requires 3 Essential Things

Everyone invests for different reasons. But in general most of us are looking to get rich. What that means depends on the individual. For some, it means champagne wishes and caviar dreams, such as owning: a yacht, a penthouse or a Bentley. For most people, however, our definitions of "wealthy" are more down to earth. Many would be happy just being able to retire in comfort and security by a reasonable age (65 to 70). For myself, I dream a bit bigger.

My definition of "rich" is to achieve total financial independence, by which I mean that I could live 100% off 50% of my post tax dividend income. The other half would be reinvested into my portfolio, thus ensuring my annual income rises exponentially over time. This would ensure that my standard of living only goes up, no matter how long I live. My definition is based on the belief that the true American dream is being able to live life on your terms, doing what you want, and never having to worry about material necessity, no matter what happens to the economy or your job.

In other words, being able to live comfortably, how you want, without ever having to work another day in your life. If that sounds good to you, then read on to find out the only three things that you need to achieve such financial independence.

1. Adequate Savings: The First Step In Your Road To Riches

The best investment method in the world is worthless if you have no savings to invest. The US savings rate, defined as the percentage of disposable (post tax) income people put away for retirement, has been generally falling since it peaked in May 1975 at 17%. It bottomed in July 2005 at 1.9%, and in May of 2018 increased from a miserably low 2.8% to a nearly as bad 3.2%.

Now, I'm not some ivory tower egghead who is blind to the struggles millions of Americans face each day. I've suffered through some extreme poverty myself, back when I was medically forced to retire from Army medicine and living in Alabama. My now ex-wife and I went through some truly hellish times including poverty that was literally Venezuela like. That included:

having power disconnected

having internet disconnected

having water shut off

not being able to eat for a month (food stamps were "too embarrassing", I lost 50 lbs)

living for two years without air conditioning in a brick house, in a climate where heat index can hit 115 degrees in the summer (heat stroke killed one of my dogs)

having house almost foreclosed on, not once, not twice, but thrice (over five years)

Now, part of this poverty was exogenous, including years of struggles with finding a job (switching careers) and numerous health crises. But most of it was our own darn fault (including mine for letting her handle the money because "that's how they do it in the south"). My biggest mistake of all was marrying someone whose financial life philosophy was not just 180 degrees opposite my own, but objectively wrong.

For example, my wife and her family didn't believe in saving. Life is short, uncertain, and you can be hit by a bus tomorrow. So, spend it all now while you can. That was their philosophy. They also lived by a misguided desire to impress their friends (live rich even if you're not) and had a disastrous sense of priorities. For example, spending thousands of dollars (charged to a credit card at 20% interest) for a Disney World vacation was considered essential spending because "we need it to stay sane".

That kind of entitlement mentality led to all kinds of misallocations of our limited cash flow. For instance: charging to go out to the movies, eat out each week (every day fast food lunches for her), and frivolous spending on way too many clothes and accessories for the house to impress friends that came over once a year for a Christmas party.

Combine that financial mindset with a total disregard for budgeting ("too time consuming") and our savings rate was not just zero but negative. Even after I found my new career as an investment writer with The Motley Fool (specializing in energy dividend stocks), the most I was able to ever save and invest was $500 per month (5% savings rate). And what portfolio I was able to build up was frequently sold and raided due to some "unforeseeable emergency".

The bottom line was that our years of grinding poverty were 90% our own fault. But you know what? I look back on those terrible times (what I call my five years of tribulation) not with shame or disgust, but with gratitude. They taught me what real financial pain is like. More importantly, they forced me to become extremely adaptable and cherish the true things that matter in life (family, friends, and dogs).

Thanks to five years living poor as dirt, I had the correct financial mindset seared into my soul. Today, my savings rate is 90%, and once my divorce debt is paid off I hope to increase that to 95%. This is possible because I've learned to put aside my pride and learn to economize to a level that most people would find extreme. That includes: living with four roommates, not owning a car (borrow my roommate's a few times a week), and buying all my true essentials in bulk at Costco (or on Amazon, when they are on sale).

Over time, I plan to eventually reduce my savings rate (like when I start a family), but even then, I plan to make sure my future life partner is someone who agrees to maintain a savings rate of at least 50%. As well as a large emergency fund (mine is $10K, enough to cover nearly a year's worth of expenses).

Of course, having the right personal financial mindset and high savings, is just the first step to getting rich. You also need to know what to do with that money.

2. The Right Investing Strategy

For those with long enough time horizons (10+ years), all you need to maximize your wealth is buy a low cost market index fund. That's because over the long-term the S&P 500 generates about 7% inflation adjusted total returns.

S&P 500 Returns Over Rolling Periods

That's thanks to the fact that, over several year periods, US economic growth and rising corporate earnings mean the US stock market tends to go up most of the time. In any given year, the odds are 74% the market will rise. And over a 20-year period, the market has never, not even during the Great Depression, failed to generate positive total returns. That's the reason that even Warren Buffett, the greatest investor in history, says most investors should just invest as much as they can into a low cost S&P 500 index fund and not touch it until retirement.

Of course, that's for most people. We here on Seeking Alpha are interested in doing a bit better than average. Fortunately, there are time tested strategies that have proven themselves over the decades to beat the market. These are the alpha factors, things like:

smaller size (small and mid caps)

low volatility (low beta)

dividend growth stocks

value stocks (my core philosophy)

If you are a passive investor at heart, you can even find low cost index funds to follow this alpha factor.

Personally, I prefer a more hands on approach, since I analyze companies for a living, and this is my greatest passion. However, even with my penchant for stock picking, there is one rule that I've learned is the most important of all. DON'T OVERTRADE.

If there's one thing that market history teaches us, it's that investors are typically their own worst enemies.

3. The Patience To Let The System Work

It's no secret that most people are terrible at market timing. JPMorgan Asset Management tracks a rolling 20 year average of average investor returns (they are the 4th largest asset manager on earth so have a big data set). Every year, they publish one of these charts the results are never much different. The typical retail investor achieves miniscule inflation adjusted returns, and sometimes even negative ones.

That's due to several terrible habits:

market timing

overtrading

chasing past performance (over paying for "hot stocks")

So, obviously, the key to becoming rich is to avoid these kinds of disastrous mistakes. But here's a vitally important fact. Even if you have a high savings rate, and invest in time tested alpha factor strategies, you still need incredible: patience, discipline, and the right temperament.

That's because no investing strategy works all the time. While value stocks have almost always outperformed growth stocks, that's not always the case. During the great depression, the tech bubble, and since the Financial Crisis, growth stocks have either matched, or surpassed value stocks in total returns. In fact, the current period of underperformance (value factor bear market if you will) is the longest since data began.

But it's not just value investing that goes through peaks and troughs in outperformance. It's all investing strategies.

Probability Of Investing Strategy Underperforming Market Over Rolling Time Period (1927 to 2017)

For example, small caps tend to outperform the market, but in 15% of rolling 20-year periods, they underperform. For value stocks, the probability is 6% over 20 years, and 14% over 10 years. This means that the current decade long lull in value stocks is not actually that shocking (there was a one in six chance of it happening).

To exemplify the need to be patient and wait out periodic (and sometimes long) periods of underperformance, consider a study by Jack Forehand, Co-founder and President of Validea Capital. Forehand came up with 45 individual alpha factors (he got very granular). He then created 14,000 combinations of 3 factor investing strategies. For example, value, small cap, and dividend growth would be just one of his 14,000 possible combinations.

He then ran each combination through market data going back to 1927. His goal was to see if any combination of alpha factors could generate market beating returns, even negative ones, every single year. Not a single one of those 14,000 combinations did that. The best any combination achieved was outperforming in 88% of years (he's didn't disclose it but is saving that one for his clients).

This is why most investors do so terribly. We live in an instant gratification society, where everyone wants instant results. Fund managers feel the need to outperform the market every single year. If they don't (it's literally impossible) then investors pull their funds and go chasing after the previous year's hottest manager. Similarly I often hear from readers about how some stock I'm highlighting as a good long-term investment opportunity is a failure because it's underperformed for the last X number of years.

This is the true secret to outperforming the market. The reason that alpha factor investing works (by itself or in combination) is precisely because it doesn't work all the time. If there was a single strategy that could beat the market every single year, like clock work, then everyone would use it. And thus it would have to stop working.

But because alpha factor investing goes through periods of underperformance, impatient investors (most people) will ultimately fail to take advantage of it. That is the reason why I invest like I do. It's even why I have devoted my life to teaching as many people as possible about value focused, long-term dividend growth investing. Am I worried that I'll help make my approach so famous that one day it will stop working? Heck no. Because Warren Buffett has been preaching long-term value focused buy and hold investing for over 50 years. He shouts it from the rooftops and is world famous.

If the Oracle of Omaha can't convince enough people to stop investing foolishly and thus negate his own strategy, then I have no fear that I'll ever do the same. My goal isn't to convert the entire world to my approach, but help as many people as possible achieve their financial dreams. I've already heard from many readers who have been using my articles to great effect, and I love that my "enrich who you can and ignore the rest" approach is working.

The bottom line is that to get rich over time take three things: savings to invest, the right strategy (or combination of strategies), and most importantly, the patience to let the system work. Ironically enough, the most important of these things is patience and time.

This means that the most essential factor in getting rich is the ability to do nothing at all. Just buy good dividend growth stocks, at good to great prices, and then do nothing long enough to achieve your financial dreams.

Economic Growth And Recession Risk

I use five key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions: the yield curve, the BaR economic graph, Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators, the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator, and the New York and Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth tracker.

The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.24% (down from 0.29% last week)

The yield curve is now at its lowest point in 11 years. This is likely due to the stock market falling over trade war concerns. This is creating a flight to safety driving up 10-year bond prices and lowering the 10-year yield. Fortunately, history shows that the actual number isn't significant, and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive.

I'm starting to get worried about the curve now, but historically the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It remains stable at 0.03% (it's naturally lower than 2/10) and so there is no indication that an inversion is imminent.

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, through a different version of it.

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

With 11 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 8 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth, the economy actually got stronger over the past week.

(Source: Economic PI)

Note that 13 weeks ago, there were 12 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant. However, the mean coordinate point (economic aggregate) remains about 37% above baseline and showing increasing positive acceleration. As long as this remains the case, the economy is doing fine and recession risk remains low.

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.0%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. While that is up slightly from last quarter, I don't consider it statistically significant.

That's especially true, given that long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market were really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can rally in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

The way to read this graph is to understand that in the past (since 1967), as long as the reading (currently 0.14% recession risk) is under 18%, the economy has never been in a recession. This means that this graph can tell us with about a four-month lead time whether or not the economy is likely to be contracting.

Current Economic Growth Projections

Okay, so the economy is nowhere close to a recession right now. But how fast is it growing? Well, we have two models for that, courtesy of the Atlanta Fed and the New York Fed. The actual figure itself is not nearly as important as its trend over the past few weeks and months.

These are just models and depending on how they weight different leading indicators, the projections can be wildly different. But they can offer us a reasonable estimate of current economic growth (range of 2.8% to 3.9%). More importantly, the consensus growth estimate (from economists) has been trending up all quarter though appears to have peaked.

Remember that no model is to be taken as gospel. It's the range between these two estimates, and their long-term trends that matters most.

The New York model also is set to estimate future growth and is currently estimating 2.6% growth in Q3 2018 (down from 2.6% last week). However, a 0.1% increase or decrease in the estimate is likely statistical noise.

Current growth estimates still bode well for continued job growth, and thus, a continued tightening of the labor market that should eventually boost wages at a faster rate. Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that wage growth is now 2.7% YOY. Median wage growth, a more accurate measure of wage increases, is rising at 3.2%.

I expect gradually rising wage growth to spur stronger consumer spending (70% of the US economy) and drive stronger corporate investment and earnings/cash flow/dividend growth. Retail sales for last month came in at +6.6% YOY. Meanwhile, the April to May estimate was revised up from 0.8% to 1.3%. That the immense growth in retail spending was mostly due to stronger sales of: auto, gas, building materials, and food.

Master Watchlist

There are about 3,000 dividend-paying stocks in America (including special dividends and variable payers). This list has a goal of eventually listing all low-/medium-risk dividend growth stocks that have the potential to achieve 10+% total return potential.

Target yield indicates approximately fair value, which is the most I'd ever recommending paying for a company, no matter how good it is.

Total return potential is taken from the Gordon Dividend Growth model, which found that, over time, total return for dividend stocks tracks yield + long-term dividend growth (a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth).

The projected dividend growth is from either management guidance or the current analyst consensus. Finally, I've included a sector column because some investors, for various reasons, don't want to/can't invest in MLPs.

Bolded and bracketed stocks are at fair value or better and worth buying today. The order of the stocks is the order I recommend buying them in, assuming that maximizing total return is your primary goal.

This week's new additions to the list include:

MetLife (NYSE:MET): 17 years of uninterrupted dividends, about 8% long-term dividend growth potential

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT): 8 years of consecutive dividend growth, about 18% long-term dividend growth potential

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST): 20 years of consecutive dividend growth: about 15% long-term dividend growth potential

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK): 9 consecutive years of dividend growth: about 12% long-term dividend growth potential

Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL): 6 consecutive years of dividend growth: about 18% long-term dividend growth potential

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS): 16 years of uninterrupted dividends, about 13% long-term dividend growth potential

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF): 16 consecutive years of dividend growth: about 14% long-term dividend growth potential

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): Turnaround stock, but solid business fundamentals, long-term dividend growth potential about 10% now that Fed has eliminated EPS payout cap

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (AMGP) Antero Midstream GP 0.4% 2.3% 26.3% 28.6% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (IDCC) InterDigital 1.5% 1.7% 25.0% 26.7% Technology Telecom Equipment (AM) Antero Midstream Partners 3.7% 5.2% 19.9% 25.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (PXD) Pioneer Natural Resources 0.1% 0.4% 23.6% 24.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (DM) Dominion Midstream Partners 3.3% 9.5% 14.0% 23.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NBLX) Noble Midstream Partners 3.6% 4.0% 19.0% 23.0% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SIMO) Silicon Motion Technology 2.1% 2.3% 20.0% 22.3% Technology Semiconductors (EQGP) EQT GP Holdings 2.5% 4.1% 18.0% 22.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NVDA) NVIDIA 0.17% 0.24% 21.7% 21.9% Technology Semiconductors (LRCX) Lam Research 1.2% 2.6% 19.3% 21.9% Technology Semiconductor Equipment (COG) Cabot Oil & Gas 0.3% 1.0% 20.8% 21.8% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (LOW) Lowe's Companies 1.7% 1.9% 19.8% 21.7% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (HII) Huntington Ingalls Industries 1.2% 1.3% 20.0% 21.3% Industrial Defense (MKTX) MarketAxess Holdings 0.8% 0.8% 20.0% 20.8% Finance Capital Markets (DAL) Delta Airlines 1.2% 2.8% 18.0% 20.8% Industrial Airlines (CNXM) CNXM Midstream Partners 5.5% 6.8% 14.0% 20.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels DPZ Domino's Pizza 1.1% 0.8% 19.9% 20.7% Consumer Discretionary Restaurants (AMP) Ameriprise Financial 2.3% 2.5% 18.0% 20.5% Finance Asset Management (STT) State Street Corp 1.7% 1.8% 18.4% 20.2% Finance Custody Banks & Asset Management (ETE) Energy Transfer Equity 5.8% 7.2% 13.0% 20.2% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EQM) EQT Midstream Partners 3.6% 7.8% 12.0% 19.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MA) Mastercard 0.3% 0.5% 19.3% 19.8% Financial Credit Services (HESM) Hess Midstream Partners 5.0% 6.9% 13.0% 19.9% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EOG) EOG Resources 0.4% 0.6% 19.0% 19.6% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (ABBV) AbbVie 3.5% 4.0% 15.2% 19.2% Healthcare Biotechnology (NYSE:OMP) Oasis Midstream Partners 5.0% 8.1% 11.0% 19.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NYLD) NRG Yield 6.0% 6.9% 12.0% 18.9% YieldCo Renewable Energy (HCKT) Hackett Group 1.9% 2.1% 16.7% 18.8% Technology IT Consulting (V) Visa 0.5% 0.6% 18.1% 18.7% Financial Credit Services NTES NetEase 1.2% 0.8% 17.7% 18.5% Technology Internet Software & Service (RCL) Royal Caribbean Cruises 1.9% 2.2% 16.2% 18.4% Consumer Cyclical Hotel, Resorts, Cruise Lines (EQIX) Equinix 2.1% 2.1% 16.2% 18.3% REIT Data Center REIT (SBUX) Starbucks 1.4% 2.8% 15.4% 18.2% Consumer Cyclical Restaurant (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 9.4% 8.3% 17.7% YieldCo Renewable Energy (FAST) Fastenal 2.6% 2.9% 15.2% 18.1% Indutrial Industrial Distribution (TGE) Tallgrass Energy LP 4.2% 9.1% 9.0% 18.1% MLP (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (LUV) Southwest Airlines 0.8% 1.2% 16.4% 17.6% Consumer Cyclical Airlines (AMT) American Tower 1.8% 2.2% 15.4% 17.6% REIT Telecom REIT (DOV) Dover 2.2% 2.5% 15.0% 17.5% Industrial Diversified Industrials (AVGO) Broadcom 1.6% 3.5% 13.9% 17.4% Technology Semiconductors (CMCSA) Comcast 1.7% 2.2% 15.0% 17.2% Telecom Cable & Satellite NEP NextEra Energy Partners 4.1% 3.7% 13.5% 17.2% YieldCo Renewable Energy (COR) CoreSite Realty Corp 3.5% 3.6% 13.5% 17.1% REIT Data Center REIT (QCOM) Qualcomm 3.2% 4.2% 12.8% 17.0% Technology Semiconductors (HD) Home Depot 2.1% 2.1% 14.9% 17.0% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (UNP) Union Pacific 2.0% 2.1% 14.8% 16.9% Industrial Railroads (SWKS) Skyworks Solutions 1.1% 1.3% 15.6% 16.9% Technology Semiconductors CCI Crown Castle 3.9% 3.8% 13.1% 16.9% REIT Telecom REIT (QSR) Restaraurant Brands International 1.4% 2.8% 14.0% 16.8% Consumer Cyclical Restaraunt (ALLE) Allegion PLC 0.7% 1.1% 15.7% 16.8% Industrial Building Products (BUD) Anheuser-Busch InBev 2.6% 3.3% 13.4% 16.7% Consumer Defensive Alcohol BLK BlackRock 2.5% 2.3% 14.4% 16.7% Financial Asset Management THO Thor Industries 1.6% 1.5% 15.0% 16.5% Consumer Discretionary Recreational Vehicles (CCMP) Cabot Microelectronics 1.2% 1.4% 15.0% 16.4% Technology Semiconductors (VLP) Valero Energy Partners 2.8% 5.4% 11.0% 16.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (HP) Helmerich & Payne 4.1% 4.5% 12.0% 16.5% Energy Oil Service (WGP) Western Gas Equity Partners 3.6% 6.4% 10.0% 16.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (OTEX) Open Text 1.5% 1.6% 14.7% 16.3% Technology Business Applications (CDW) CDW Corp 1.0% 1.0% 15.1% 16.1% Technology IT Distributor (SHLX) Shell Midstream Partners 3.2% 6.1% 10.0% 16.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CTAS Cintas 1.1% 0.8% 15.1% 15.9% Industrial Business Services SPGI S&P Global 1.3% 0.9% 14.7% 15.6% Financial Capital Markets ADP Automatic Data Processing 2.4% 2.0% 13.6% 15.6% Industrial Business Services (NYSE:ANDX) Andeavor Logistics LP 5.9% 9.5% 6.0% 15.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels TIF Tiffany & Co 1.9% 1.7% 13.8% 15.5% Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail (LECO) Lincoln Electric Holdings 1.7% 1.7% 13.7% 15.4% Industrial Electric Machinery NDSN Nordson 1.0% 0.9% 14.5% 15.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (CSL) Carlisle Companies 1.2% 1.3% 14.0% 15.3% Industrial Diversified Industrials TROW T. Rowe Price 2.6% 2.3% 12.9% 15.2% Finance Asset Management (AQN) Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.7% 5.2% 10.0% 15.2% Utilities Diversified Utilities (CAKE) Cheesecake Factory 1.5% 2.0% 13.2% 15.2% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants (IVZ) Invesco 3.2% 4.7% 10.5% 15.2% Finance Asset Management SHW Sherwin-Williams 1.1% 0.8% 14.3% 15.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (DG) Dollar General 1.2% 1.2% 13.9% 15.1% Consumer Discretionary Retail (QTS) QTS Realty Trust 3.1% 4.0% 11.0% 15.0% REIT Data Center REIT UNH UnitedHealth Group 1.6% 1.4% 13.6% 15.0% Healthcare Health Insurance (OTCQX:IMBBY) Imperial Brands 5.6% 6.2% 8.8% 15.0% Consumer Defensive Tobacco (FDX) Fedex 0.6% 1.1% 13.8% 14.9% Industrial Shipping & Logistics (MO) Altria 4.0% 4.9% 10.1% 15.0% Consumer Defensive Tobacco EVR Evercore 2.0% 1.9% 13.0% 14.9% Finance Investment Banking & Brokerage (WSM) Williams-Sonoma 2.4% 2.8% 12.0% 14.8% Consumer Discretionary Retail (MSFT) Microsoft 0.9% 1.6% 13.2% 14.8% Technology Software (TSCO) Tractor Supply Company 1.0% 1.6% 13.2% 14.8% Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail (BIP) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.5% 4.7% 10.0% 14.7% Utility Diversified Utilities (PSXP) Phillips 66 Partners 3.1% 5.6% 9.0% 14.6% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels FIS Fidelity National Information Services 1.5% 1.2% 13.2% 14.4% Technology Data Processing & Outsourcing Solutions (MDLZ) Mondelez International 1.7% 2.1% 12.3% 14.4% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (TXN) Texas Instruments 1.5% 2.2% 12.2% 14.4% Technology Semiconductors DNKN Dunkin' Brands Group 2.2% 1.9% 12.4% 14.3% Consumer Discretionary Restaurants (ECL) Ecolab 1.1% 1.1% 13.2% 14.3% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (LEG) Leggett & Platt 3.0% 3.4% 11.0% 14.4% Consumer Cyclical Furniture (HAS) Hasbro 2.6% 2.7% 11.7% 14.4% Consumer Cyclical Toys (MWA) Mueller Water Products 0.9% 1.7% 12.6% 14.3% Industrial Water Infrastructure (AY) Atlantica Yield 5.6% 6.3% 8.0% 14.3% YieldCo Renewable Energy YieldCo BDX Becton, Dickinson & Company 1.7% 1.2% 13.0% 14.2% Healthcare Medical Equipment (ROK) Rockwell Automation 2.1% 2.2% 12.0% 14.2% Industrial Electrical Components & Equipment TXRH Texas Roadhouse 1.8% 1.5% 12.6% 14.1% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants (ROST) Ross Stores 1.0% 1.1% 13.0% 14.1% Consumer Cyclical Retail OKE ONEOK 5.0% 4.5% 9.6% 14.1% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels SYY Sysco 3.0% 2.0% 12.0% 14.0% Consumer Defensive Food Distributor (CMI) Cummins 2.6% 3.4% 10.7% 14.1% Industrial Heavy Trucks & Machinery (ENB) Enbridge Inc 3.5% 6.0% 8.0% 14.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CONE CyrusOne 3.3% 3.0% 11.0% 14.0% REIT Data Center REIT BA Boeing 2.4% 1.9% 12.0% 13.9% Industrial Aerospace & Defense (AON) Aon PLC 1.1% 1.1% 12.8% 13.9% Financial Insurance Brokers (OZRK-OLD) Bank of the Ozarks 1.5% 1.9% 12.0% 13.9% Financial Banking (PSX) Phillips 66 2.8% 2.9% 11.0% 13.9% Energy Refining (ADM) Archer-Daniels Midland 2.6% 2.8% 11.0% 13.8% Consumer Defensive Farm Products (CVS) CVS Health 1.6% 2.9% 10.9% 13.8% Healthcare Pharmacy/Health Insurance (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.9% 2.7% 11.1% 13.8% Consumer Defensive Pharmacy DCI Donaldson Company 1.6% 1.7% 12.1% 13.8% Industrial Filtration Systems GWW W.W Grainger 2.0% 1.8% 12.0% 13.8% Industrial Industrial Distribution (FBHS) Fortune Brands Home & Security 1.1% 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% Industrial Building Products (OTC:TRSWF) Transalta Renewables 4.0% 7.7% 6.0% 13.7% Utility YieldCo (MMC) Marsh & McLennan Companies 2.0% 1.9% 11.7% 13.6% Finance Insurance Brokers (MSA) MSA Safety Incorporated 2.3% 1.6% 12.0% 13.6% Industrial Safety Equipment (KMI) Kinder Morgan 4.1% 4.5% 9.0% 13.5% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (COLD) Americold Realty Trust 3.0% 3.5% 10.0% 13.5% REIT Industrial REIT (TERP) TerraForm Power 6.0% 7.0% 6.5% 13.5% YieldCo Renewable Energy (CCL) Carnival 2.6% 3.5% 10.0% 13.5% Consumer Discretionary Cruise Line (BEP) Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.6% 6.4% 7.0% 13.4% YieldCo Renewable Energy (INGR) Ingredion 2.0% 2.4% 11.0% 13.4% Consumer Defensive Agricultural Products (NDAQ) Nasdaq 1.8% 1.9% 11.5% 13.4% Finance Financial Exchanges & Data CAT Caterpillar 3.0% 2.5% 10.9% 13.4% Industrial Farm & Construction Equipment NKE Nike 1.2% 1.0% 12.3% 13.3% Consumer Cyclical Apparel (OTCPK:EMRAF) Emera 4.3% 5.3% 8.0% 13.3% Utility Regulated Utility (TTC) Toro Company 1.3% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Industrial Agricultural Equipment (PFG) Principal Financial Group 2.9% 3.9% 9.4% 13.3% Financial Insurance (OSK) Oshkosh Corp 1.3% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Industrial Construction Machinery AFG American Financial Group 1.5% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Finance Multi-Line Insurance (AAN) Aaron's 0.3% 0.3% 13.0% 13.3% Consumer Discretionary Home Furnishing Retail (APOG) Apogee Enterprises 1.1% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Industrial Building Products DIS Disney 1.6% 1.5% 11.7% 13.2% Consumer Cyclical Entertainment (APD) Air Products & Chemicals 2.4% 2.8% 10.4% 13.2% Industrial Industrial Gas (AAPL) Apple 0.9% 1.5% 11.6% 13.1% Technology Consumer Hardware RSG Republic Services 2.7% 2.0% 11.1% 13.1% Industrial Environment & Facilities Services (ETN) Eaton Corp 3.1% 3.4% 9.7% 13.1% Industrial Diversified Industrials (ROP) Roper Technologies 0.6% 0.6% 12.5% 13.1% Industrial Industrial Tech (BLL) Ball Corp 0.8% 1.1% 12.0% 13.1% Basic Materials Metal & Glass Containers NOC Northrop Grumman 1.7% 1.5% 11.5% 13.0% Industrial Defense (SNA) Snap-on 1.6% 2.0% 11.0% 13.0% Industrial Diversified Industrials SU Suncor Energy 2.9% 2.7% 10.3% 13.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels WM Waste Management 2.9% 1.7% 11.3% 13.0% Industrial Environment & Facilities Services (WHR) Whirlpool 2.2% 3.0% 10.0% 13.0% Consumer Discretionary Home Appliances SEIC SEI Investments 1.1% 0.9% 12.0% 12.9% Financial Asset Management GD General Dynamics 2.1% 1.9% 11.0% 12.9% Industrial Aerospace & Defense (NYSE:MPLX) MPLX 4.4% 7.3% 5.6% 12.9% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels ERIE Erie Indemnity 3.0% 2.9% 10.0% 12.9% Finance Insurance (WSFS) WSFS Finance 0.7% 0.8% 12.0% 12.8% Finance Thrift & Mortgage Finance (TSN) Tyson Foods 1.1% 1.8% 11.0% 12.8% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage APTS Preferred Apartment Communities 6.7% 5.8% 7.0% 12.8% REIT Apartment REIT (WFC) Wells Fargo 2.8% 3.1% 9.7% 12.8% Finance Banking MCO Moody's 1.4% 1.0% 11.8% 12.8% Finance Financial Exchanges & Data (CASY) Casey's General Stores 0.9% 1.1% 11.7% 12.8% Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores (COST) Costco 1.1% 1.1% 11.7% 12.8% Consumer Cyclical Retail (TJX) TJX Companies 1.2% 1.6% 11.1% 12.7% Consumer Cyclical Retail (HUBB) Hubbell Incorporated 2.3% 2.7% 10.0% 12.7% Industrial Electronic Components (AOS) A. O. Smith 1.1% 1.2% 11.5% 12.7% Industrial Building Products (TD) Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.4% 3.7% 9.0% 12.7% Financial Banking (VFC) V.F Corp 2.0% 2.1% 10.5% 12.6% Consumer Cyclical Apparel (TRP) TransCanada 3.9% 5.0% 7.7% 12.7% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels LMT Lockheed Martin 3.0% 2.5% 10.0% 12.5% Industrial Defense (CB) Chubb 2.2% 2.2% 10.3% 12.5% Finance Insurance (MMM) 3M 2.5% 2.7% 9.8% 12.5% Industrial Diversified Industrials (DFS) Discover Financial Services 1.8% 2.0% 10.5% 12.5% Finance Consumer Finance ORI Old Republic International 4.3% 3.9% 8.6% 12.5% Finance Insurance (FLO) Flowers Food 2.8% 3.5% 9.0% 12.5% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (LNC) Lincoln National Corp 1.6% 2.1% 10.4% 12.5% Financial Life Insurance (SEP) Spectra Energy Partners 6.0% 8.5% 4.0% 12.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels PH Parker-Hannifin 1.8% 1.9% 10.5% 12.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (ITW) Illinois Tool Works 2.1% 2.2% 10.2% 12.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (GIS) General Mills 3.1% 4.4% 8.0% 12.4% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage TRNO Terreno Realty 2.9% 2.4% 10.0% 12.4% REIT Industrial REIT (EPR) EPR Properties 6.1% 6.6% 5.8% 12.4% REIT Specialized REIT (IBM) IBM 3.4% 4.3% 8.0% 12.3% Technology IT Consulting (PRU) Prudential Financial 2.7% 3.8% 8.5% 12.3% Financial Insurance (TU) Telus 4.1% 4.4% 7.9% 12.3% Telecom Wireless/Internet (EPD) Enterprise Products Partners 5.6% 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MGRC McGrath Rentcorp 2.9% 2.2% 10.0% 12.2% Industrial Business Services (IFF) International Flavors & Fragrances 1.9% 2.2% 10.0% 12.2% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (MRT) MedEquities Trust 7.4% 7.6% 4.6% 12.2% REIT Medical REIT JKHY Jack Henry & Associates 1.4% 1.1% 11.0% 12.1% Technology Data Processing & Outsourcing Solutions (UBS) UBS Group 3.5% 4.0% 8.0% 12.0% Finance Banks (CE) Celanese Corp 1.7% 2.0% 10.1% 12.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals MKC McCormick & Company 2.0% 1.8% 10.3% 12.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (MDP) Meredith Corp 3.7% 4.0% 8.0% 12.0% Consumer Discretionary Publishing (GIL) Gildan Activewear 0.9% 1.6% 10.4% 12.0% Consumer Discretionary Apparel (FDS) FactSet Research Systems 1.2% 1.3% 10.7% 12.0% Finance Capital Markets (BNS) Bank of Nova Scotia 3.8% 4.5% 7.4% 11.9% Finance Banking FUN Cedar Fair 5.5% 5.9% 6.0% 11.9% Consumer Discretionary (Uses K1) Amusement Parks (EIG) Employers Holdings 1.1% 1.9% 10.0% 11.9% Finance Insurance CFR Cullen/Frost Bankers 2.8% 2.4% 9.5% 11.9% Finance Regional Banks (C) Citigroup 0.4% 1.9% 10.0% 11.9% Finance Banking ACN Accenture 2.1% 1.6% 10.3% 11.9% Technology IT Consulting CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 7.9% 4.0% 11.9% REIT Infrastructure REIT (SPG) Simon Property Group 3.2% 4.6% 7.3% 11.9% REIT Retail REIT (PG) Procter & Gamble 3.1% 3.6% 8.2% 11.8% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products NSA National Storage Affiliates 4.5% 3.8% 8.0% 11.8% REIT Storage REIT (SJM) J.M Smuckers 2.3% 2.8% 9.0% 11.8% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (MET) MetLife 3.0% 3.8% 8.0% 11.8% Finance Insurance RTN Raytheon 2.3% 1.7% 10.0% 11.7% Industrial Aerospace & Defense (IRM) Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.5% 5.3% 11.8% REIT Storage REIT LANC Lancaster Colony Corp 1.9% 1.7% 10.0% 11.7% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (HON) Honeywell International 2.0% 2.0% 9.6% 11.6% Industrial Diversified Industrials (CNI) Canadian National Railway 1.6% 1.6% 10.0% 11.6% Industrial Railroads (MMP) Magellan Midstream Partners 4.3% 5.5% 6.0% 11.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (INTC) Intel 1.3% 2.3% 9.2% 11.5% Technology Semiconductors (NBHC) National Bank Holdings Corp 1.0% 1.5% 10.0% 11.5% Finance Regional Bank (CLX) Clorox 2.7% 2.9% 8.6% 11.5% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.3% 5.1% 11.4% Telecom Wireless/Internet AXP American Express 1.5% 1.4% 10.0% 11.4% Finance Consumer Finance (NVS) Novartis 3.5% 3.8% 7.6% 11.4% Healthcare Pharmceutical (MPW) Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 7.0% 4.4% 11.4% REIT Hospital REIT (CSFL) CenterState Bank 0.6% 1.3% 10.0% 11.3% Finance Regional Bank (UPS) UPS 2.9% 3.3% 8.0% 11.3% Industrial Air Freight & Logistics WDFC WD-40 Company 1.8% 1.3% 10.0% 11.3% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (HSY) Hershey 2.3% 2.8% 8.5% 11.3% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (OTCPK:CDUAF) Canadian Utilites LTD 3.0% 4.3% 7.0% 11.3% Utilities Diversified Utilities (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4.7% 6.0% 5.3% 11.3% REIT Retail REIT (UL) Unilever 3.2% 3.4% 7.8% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products BF.B Brown-Foreman 1.4% 1.2% 10.0% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Alcohol GLW Corning 2.3% 2.5% 8.7% 11.2% Industrial Electronic Components (KO) Coca Cola 3.2% 3.5% 7.7% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (SRE) Sempra Energy 2.8% 3.1% 8.1% 11.2% Utilites Diversified Utilities (D) Dominion Energy 3.7% 4.8% 6.4% 11.2% Utilities Diversified Utilities MCD McDonald's 3.1% 2.5% 8.6% 11.1% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants SCL Stepan Company 1.2% 1.1% 10.0% 11.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals RLI RLI Corp 1.4% 1.3% 9.8% 11.1% Financial Insurance (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 3.1% 3.8% 7.3% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products PF Pinnacle Foods 2.4% 2.0% 9.1% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (K) Kellogg's 3.0% 3.1% 8.0% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Food (PFE) Pfizer 3.5% 3.6% 7.4% 11.0% Healthcare Pharmaceuticals STAG STAG Industrial 5.9% 5.2% 5.8% 11.0% REIT Industrial REIT (HEP) Holly Energy Partners 8.0% 9.0% 2.0% 11.0% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (XOM) Exxon Mobil 3.4% 4.0% 7.0% 11.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels KIM Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 6.8% 4.1% 10.9% REIT Retail REIT (CSCO) Cisco Systems 2.4% 3.1% 7.6% 10.7% Technology Communications Equipment (PPG) PPG Industries 1.5% 1.7% 9.0% 10.7% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (GPC) Genuine Parts Company 2.7% 3.1% 7.6% 10.7% Industrial Auto Parts (BAC) Bank of America 1.3% 1.6% 9.0% 10.6% Finance Banking BMO Bank of Montreal 4.0% 3.7% 6.9% 10.6% Finance Banking (LYB) LyondellBasell 3.4% 3.8% 6.9% 10.7% Industrial Petrochemicals (BPMP) BP Midstream Partners 4.5% 5.1% 5.5% 10.6% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CVX Chevron 3.9% 3.7% 7.0% 10.7% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels PNR Pentair 2.0% 1.6% 9% 10.6% Industrial Water Infrastructure DLR Digital Realty Trust 4.7% 3.5% 7.1% 10.6% REIT Data Center REIT NEE NextEra Energy 3.0% 2.6% 7.9% 10.5% Utilities Diversified Utilities (PM) Philip Morris International 5.0% 5.6% 5.0% 10.6% Consumer Defensive Tobacco (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing Company 2.0% 2.4% 8.1% 10.5% Consumer Defensive Alcohol (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 2.8% 2.9% 7.6% 10.5% Healthcare Diversified Medical (CP) Canadian Pacific Railway 0.9% 1.1% 9.4% 10.5% Industrial Railroads (AFL) Aflac 2.4% 2.4% 8.0% 10.4% Finance Insurance BAM Brookfield Asset Management 1.5% 1.4% 9.0% 10.4% Finance Asset Management SYK Stryker Corp 1.4% 1.1% 9.3% 10.4% Healthcare Healthcare Equipment GRC Gorman-Rupp 1.5% 1.4% 9.0% 10.4% Industrial Pumps (MAN) ManpowerGroup 1.6% 2.4% 8.0% 10.4% Industrial Human Resources & Employment Services (PEP) Pepsi 3.0% 3.3% 7.0% 10.3% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (PCAR) PACCAR 1.5% 1.8% 8.5% 10.3% Industrial Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks (CL) Colgate-Palmolive 2.4% 2.6% 7.6% 10.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products BMI Badger Meter 1.3% 1.1% 9.0% 10.1% Technology Electronic Components RPM RPM International 2.3% 2.1% 8.0% 10.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (FTS) Fortis 4.0% 4.1% 6.0% 10.1% Utility Electric Utility (RY) Royal Bank of Canada 3.8% 3.9% 6.2% 10.1% Finance Banking (MDT) Medtronic 2.2% 2.3% 7.8% 10.1% Healthcare Medical Products (FELE) Franklin Electric 1.0% 1.0% 9.0% 10.0% Industrial Pumps (HRL) Hormel Foods 2.0% 2.0% 8.0% 10.0% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (TGT) Target 3.3% 3.3% 6.7% 10.0% Consumer Cyclical Retail UGI UGI Corp 2.3% 2.0% 8.0% 10.0% Utility Gas Utility USB US Bancorp 2.5% 2.3% 7.5% 9.8% Finance Regional Bank SXT Sentient Technologies Corp 2.0% 1.9% 8.0% 9.9% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals CTRE CareTrust REIT 5.0% 4.9% 5.0% 9.9% REIT Senior Housing REIT SRCE 1st Source Corp 2.1% 1.8% 8.0% 9.8% Financial Regional Bank EMR Emerson Electric 3.0% 2.8% 7.0% 9.8% Industrial Electrical Components O Realty Income 5.1% 4.8% 4.9% 9.7% REIT Retail REIT WMT Walmart 2.7% 2.4% 7.3% 9.7% Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores VTR Ventas 5.8% 5.5% 4.2% 9.7% REIT Healthcare REIT MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities 4.1% 3.7% 5.9% 9.6% REIT Apartment REIT NHI National Health Investors 5.8% 5.4% 4.2% 9.6% REIT Medical REIT AVB AvalonBay Communities 3.9% 3.4% 6.1% 9.5% REIT Apartment REIT CPT Camden Property Trust 3.9% 3.4% 6.1% 9.5% REIT Apartment REIT WPC W.P Carey 6.7% 6.2% 3.3% 9.5% REIT Diversified REIT ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities 3.5% 2.9% 6.5% 9.4% REIT Medical Office REIT LTC LTC Properties 6.0% 5.4% 4.0% 9.4% REIT Healthcare REIT MAIN Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.3% 2.0% 9.3% Finance BDC DEO Diageo 3.0% 2.3% 7.0% 9.3% Consumer Defensive Alcohol EXR Extra Space Storage 4.3% 3.6% 5.7% 9.3% REIT Storage REIT FRT Federal Realty Trust 4.0% 3.2% 6.0% 9.2% REIT Retail REIT NNN National Retail Properties 5.5% 4.3% 4.5% 8.8% REIT Retail REIT PLD Prologis 4.2% 3.0% 5.8% 8.8% REIT Industrial REIT AMGN Amgen 4.0% 2.7% 6.0% 8.7% Medical Pharmaceuticals PSA Public Storage 4.9% 3.6% 5.1% 8.7% REIT Storage REIT JPM JPMorgan Chase 3.5% 2.1% 6.5% 8.6% Finance Banking VZ Verizon 6.0% 4.6% 4.0% 8.6% Telecom Wireless/Internet ESS Essex Property Trust 4.2% 3.2% 5.2% 8.4% REIT Apartment REIT RDS.B Royal Dutch Shell 7.0% 5.2% 3.0% 8.2% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Average 2.8% 3.1% 10.5% 13.6%

Note that the average yield, dividend growth, and total return potential are based on equal weighting of all 287 companies. If you weight by total return potential (as I plan to do), then the portfolio looks like this:

Yield: 3.1%

Projected Dividend Growth: 11.4%

Total Return Potential: 14.5%

Note that those figures include even stocks that are too overvalued to buy today. In reality, the yield and total return potential should be higher if you avoid overpaying.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $500 MarketAxxess Holdings - starter position

Bought $2,250 EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - double down stock

Bought $1700 Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) - opportunistic deep value buy

Last week, Pattern Energy, a renewable energy yieldCo, fell 10% on Friday. There was no news, just very heavy selling early in the day. I took the opportunity to lower my cost basis by about $1 per unit.

Plan For The Next Week

Because the yield curve is now getting very close to inverting I'm adjusting the way I'm picking the new stock of the week. This is because if the curve inverts, then I have to go into what I call "Buffett Bunker Mode". That means diverting 50% of weekly savings to cash (margin pay down, then start building cash position). That means that I'll only be able to spend half as much on new stocks or double downs. This will require some hard choices about what to buy.

Thus, over the next few weeks, I'll be focusing my new stock cash on the most promising income growth opportunities, mostly MLPs and yieldCos.

The new stock for this week is Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP). This is an MLP set up by Oasis Petroleum (OAS), to monetize and grow the midstream infrastructure it needs to support its oil & gas drilling in the Bakken shale of North Dakota. A main concern for OMP was it's sole reliance on just one producer in one formation. But in recent months OMP has signed several third party Bakken producers onto its system (15 year, fixed fee contracts). That has caused management to boost its overall payout growth outlook:

20% annual distribution growth through end of 2019 (formerly just 2018)

1.5 expected distribution coverage in 2019 (very low risk payout)

Potential extension of 20% payout growth beyond 2019

That last part is due to management's confidence that it can continue signing on new third party operators (diversifying and growing its DCF). It's also because Oasis is now buying land in the Permian which means that OMP is soon going to be acquiring and building midstream assets there. I view this as one of the most promising high-yield, hyper growth stocks you can own today. I plan to not just start an initial position this week, but add to it the following week.

The double down stock of the week is MPLX (MPLX), the 7.3% yielding blue chip that's growing like a weed, and also trading at firesale prices (about 43% undervalued right now). MPLX is the dominant name in the Marcellus/Utica shale gas gathering and processing and also aggressively expanding its NGL capacity. It's also expanding its operatings to Oklahoma and the Permian basin, which provides it with immense long-term growth catalysts. In addition the likely 2019 or 2020 merger with Andeavor Logistics Partners (ANDX) (now owned by MPLX sponsor Marathon Petroleum), will represent another two potential mega mergers to supercharge its growth.

The Portfolio Today

Note that due to reader requests for larger screen shots, going forward this image will only show my top 53 positions. However, given that this will represent about 90% to 95% of my capital, I consider it a good representation of the portfolio.

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround outlook iffy)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group: Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty: Stable outlook

Medical Properties Trust: Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook

EPR Properties: Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

NRG Yield: Stable outlook

NetEase: Negative Outlook (medium risk due to variable dividend policy, gaming division is struggling)

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners: Stable outlook

AT&T - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Realty Income (NYSE:O) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) - Stable outlook

Telus - Stable outlook

Ventas - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

Altria - Stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada - Stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia - Stable outlook

Exxon Mobil - Stable outlook

AbbVie - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings - Stable outlook

MPLX - Stable outlook

Visa - Stable outlook

Home Depot - Stable outlook

Lowe's - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Starbucks - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Dominion Midstream Partners - Negative outlook (liquidity trap for now)

Huntington Ingalls Industries - Stable outlook

Apple - Stable outlook

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) - Stable outlook

InterDigital - Stable outlook

NVIDIA (NVDA) - Positive outlook

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Stable outlook

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - Stable outlook

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) - Stable outlook

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) - Stable outlook

My focus is on now on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession. This is why I'm buying one new stock per week (starter position). However, my primary focus is on lowering my cost basis in existing positions to take advantage of some of the best quality high-yield bargains you can find today.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 58 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in 10 sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 59 holdings in 10 sectors. The goal by year-end is around 80 stocks in 10 to 11 sectors. However, that goal will change if the 2/10 yield curve inverts and I'm forced to move to recession preparation mode. That would entail splitting my weekly cash between double down stocks and paying down margin in order to be at zero margin by the time the next recession hits.

My current long-term goal (subject to change) is to own 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market). It will likely take about 15 years before I can fully weight my portfolio by total return potential. Note that I may end up owning a different number of stocks, depending on how the portfolio returns bear out over time. In addition, because of how I weight my positions, the top 25 holdings will command the vast majority of my financial resources.

Top 10 Income Sources

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names. Thus my long-term goal is for no position to represent more than 10% of my total dividend income.

However, because I'm currently doubling down so aggressively on my highest conviction buys it will take me a few months before I can balance out my portfolio income.

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. It's still heavily focused on value stocks, but in the coming weeks and months, growth will become a much bigger factor, given my total return focus. That should shift my portfolio more towards core and growth.

Over time, I plan to add some exposure to non-US holdings, mostly Canadian stocks, as well as some European ones like LyondellBasell and Unilever. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable-pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs. Only in rare exception, such as very fast-growing names like NetEase, will I own a variable-pay dividend stock.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue-chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS have large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like PG, KO, and PEP also do a lot of business overseas.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

My portfolio is currently made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon). It also remains highly focused on hard assets and high-yield stocks, because of my dedication to buying the best undervalued high total return potential stocks. Today, that means mostly MLPs and midstream stocks. This is actually also by design because in a rising inflation environment real estate and hard assets typically outperform.

In the future I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Brookfield Renewable Partners

TerraForm Power

Atlantica Yield

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

Fortis

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AES Corp. (AES)

Canadian Utilities LTD (OTCPK:CDUAF)

However, since I'm adding in order of highest to lowest total return potential, I won't be adding most of these utilities for many months. That coincides with the low probability of a recession starting within the next two years.

As I continue adding fast-growing dividend stocks, my average dividend growth rate has been steadily climbing. Since I switched to a focus on total return weighting versus yield, the average 5-year dividend growth rate is up from 8.9% to 11.7%. While that was largely a result of my major purchases of EQM I'm planning on maintaining the growth rate above 10%. In the short term, that will be mostly through fast growing MLPs. In the long-term by adding to fast growing non energy/REIT stocks during the next bear market.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation-Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Dividends 5 years $16,664 10 years $26,113 15 years $40,921 20 years $64,137 25 years $100,491 30 years $157,476 40 years $386,713 50 years $949,648 100 years $84,806493

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 10 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 11.4% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate. The 11.4% is the projected long-term dividend growth from the master watch list, weighted by total return potential, since that is ultimately what my portfolio will end up becoming.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 3-4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 9-10%. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk, high-yielding portfolio with strong enough dividend growth to achieve 10-11% inflation-adjusted total returns.

For perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 3-4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 58

Portfolio Size: $178,117 (all time record high)

Equity: $150,858 (all time record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $761,134

Margin Used: $27,259

Debt/Equity: 0.18

Leverage Ratio: 16%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 11.4

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 78.2%

Current Margin Rate: 3.43%

Yield: 6.0%

Yield On Cost: 6.2%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 6.7%

Cumulative Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): 1.2%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: 5.2%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: 2.2%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): 4.4%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $5,269 (+3.0%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $9,685

Annual Dividends: $10,634

Annual Interest: $935

Annual Net Dividends: $9,699

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $808

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $26.57

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.84

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 11.4%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.5%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.4% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis PEGI -12.4% $19.51 BPY -12.1% $21.73 SBUX -11.3% $58.35 AQN -10.9% $11.10 CM -10.3% $98.23 BNS -8.9% $62.98 MO -8.3% $63.77 T -6.0% $33.71 D -5.2% $73.83 TRSWF -5.2% $13.00

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis UNIT 34.0% $16.19 QTS 19.2% $34.38 NEP 18.2% $38.91 CNXM 17.8% $16.42 EPR 17.4% $56.31 V 17.1% $119.09 BREUF 17.0% $16.50 CLDT 16.6% $18.36 MPW 16.4% $12.31 EPD 16.0% $24.49

Bottom Line: Getting Rich Is Easy If You Can Master 3 Things

Like many of the most important things in life, becoming financially independent is easy in theory but far more challenging in execution. As the saying goes "life is what happens while you're making plans". We all experience times of strife and turmoil, including events that can stretch our finances and make it very hard to save and invest.

This is why the first step to becoming rich is to build lots of resiliency into your personal finances. A solid budget that ensures you know where your household cash flow is going is a great first step. Also important is being able to make hard choices, meaning prioritize what really matters to you. This is what's needed to live beneath your means and be able to save and invest any money at all.

And once you have discretionary income, you need to think of a long-term investing strategy that works for your overall goals. This means either dollar cost averaging into low cost ETFs and then hanging on through all the market's natural volatility (most people). Or you can adopt an alpha factor strategy, either singularly, or in combination. This is likely to allow you to beat the market over time, and thus accelerate the rate at which your wealth and income compounds.

However, just remember that the most important element of all to getting wealthy is patience and time. No matter what investment strategy you choose, if you don't have the ability to stick with it through inevitable times of underperformance then you will fail.

Becoming rich is ultimately not about a single moment, where someone rings a bell and declares you a success. Rather it's a lifelong process that requires good habits, discipline, and patience that most people simply don't have. But these habits and traits are well worth striving for. Because if you can master them then your financial future can turn out to be extraordinary.

