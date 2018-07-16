Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 43: The 3 Essential Things All Investors Need To Get Rich

(Source: imgflip)
Introduction
First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.
My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.
What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.
For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.
The reason behind owning such a widely diversified portfolio is because I've built this strategy using historical statistical analysis. Statistics requires large sample sizes to have any useful predictive power, and so, the more stocks I own, the more likely the long-term total returns are to approximate the projected returns. As a side benefit, it also creates a highly stable "bunker" portfolio that is likely to easily survive whatever future market storm might come. It also creates a stream of near-daily dividends which will allow me to compound my dividend reinvestment faster.
Note that this experiment has certain preliminary performance targets
- Break even within 3 years (Kevin O'Leary Principle: If you don't make money after 3 years, it's a hobby, not a business.")
- Match the market within 5 years.
- Beat the market within 7 years (on an unlevered basis).
- Beat smart beta ETFs that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (like NOBL) within 9 years.
- Beat all ETFs or smart beta ETFs (like QQQ) within 10 years.
In case the portfolio fails to hit these targets, then I'll adapt it to add what is outperforming it. That means switching to an alternative plan, which tentatively looks like this:
- 25% QQQ (Nasdaq ETF, which I consider a superior index to the S&P 500)
- 25% SCHD (Dividend achiever ETF, which is also superior to the S&P 500)
- 10% non-dividend stocks (such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B))
- 5% into bond CEF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) - only form of bond exposure I plan on right now
- 35% individual dividend growth stocks (focused on maximizing long-term total return potential via 20-25 stocks)
Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/market/economic commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explores why the next recession might be coming as early as 2020.
Getting Rich: Easier To Do Than You Think But Requires 3 Essential Things
Everyone invests for different reasons. But in general most of us are looking to get rich. What that means depends on the individual. For some, it means champagne wishes and caviar dreams, such as owning: a yacht, a penthouse or a Bentley. For most people, however, our definitions of "wealthy" are more down to earth. Many would be happy just being able to retire in comfort and security by a reasonable age (65 to 70). For myself, I dream a bit bigger.
My definition of "rich" is to achieve total financial independence, by which I mean that I could live 100% off 50% of my post tax dividend income. The other half would be reinvested into my portfolio, thus ensuring my annual income rises exponentially over time. This would ensure that my standard of living only goes up, no matter how long I live. My definition is based on the belief that the true American dream is being able to live life on your terms, doing what you want, and never having to worry about material necessity, no matter what happens to the economy or your job.
In other words, being able to live comfortably, how you want, without ever having to work another day in your life. If that sounds good to you, then read on to find out the only three things that you need to achieve such financial independence.
1. Adequate Savings: The First Step In Your Road To Riches
(Source: Bureau Of Economic Analysis, tradingeconomics.com)
The best investment method in the world is worthless if you have no savings to invest. The US savings rate, defined as the percentage of disposable (post tax) income people put away for retirement, has been generally falling since it peaked in May 1975 at 17%. It bottomed in July 2005 at 1.9%, and in May of 2018 increased from a miserably low 2.8% to a nearly as bad 3.2%.
Now, I'm not some ivory tower egghead who is blind to the struggles millions of Americans face each day. I've suffered through some extreme poverty myself, back when I was medically forced to retire from Army medicine and living in Alabama. My now ex-wife and I went through some truly hellish times including poverty that was literally Venezuela like. That included:
- having power disconnected
- having internet disconnected
- having water shut off
- not being able to eat for a month (food stamps were "too embarrassing", I lost 50 lbs)
- living for two years without air conditioning in a brick house, in a climate where heat index can hit 115 degrees in the summer (heat stroke killed one of my dogs)
- having house almost foreclosed on, not once, not twice, but thrice (over five years)
Now, part of this poverty was exogenous, including years of struggles with finding a job (switching careers) and numerous health crises. But most of it was our own darn fault (including mine for letting her handle the money because "that's how they do it in the south"). My biggest mistake of all was marrying someone whose financial life philosophy was not just 180 degrees opposite my own, but objectively wrong.
For example, my wife and her family didn't believe in saving. Life is short, uncertain, and you can be hit by a bus tomorrow. So, spend it all now while you can. That was their philosophy. They also lived by a misguided desire to impress their friends (live rich even if you're not) and had a disastrous sense of priorities. For example, spending thousands of dollars (charged to a credit card at 20% interest) for a Disney World vacation was considered essential spending because "we need it to stay sane".
That kind of entitlement mentality led to all kinds of misallocations of our limited cash flow. For instance: charging to go out to the movies, eat out each week (every day fast food lunches for her), and frivolous spending on way too many clothes and accessories for the house to impress friends that came over once a year for a Christmas party.
Combine that financial mindset with a total disregard for budgeting ("too time consuming") and our savings rate was not just zero but negative. Even after I found my new career as an investment writer with The Motley Fool (specializing in energy dividend stocks), the most I was able to ever save and invest was $500 per month (5% savings rate). And what portfolio I was able to build up was frequently sold and raided due to some "unforeseeable emergency".
The bottom line was that our years of grinding poverty were 90% our own fault. But you know what? I look back on those terrible times (what I call my five years of tribulation) not with shame or disgust, but with gratitude. They taught me what real financial pain is like. More importantly, they forced me to become extremely adaptable and cherish the true things that matter in life (family, friends, and dogs).
Thanks to five years living poor as dirt, I had the correct financial mindset seared into my soul. Today, my savings rate is 90%, and once my divorce debt is paid off I hope to increase that to 95%. This is possible because I've learned to put aside my pride and learn to economize to a level that most people would find extreme. That includes: living with four roommates, not owning a car (borrow my roommate's a few times a week), and buying all my true essentials in bulk at Costco (or on Amazon, when they are on sale).
Over time, I plan to eventually reduce my savings rate (like when I start a family), but even then, I plan to make sure my future life partner is someone who agrees to maintain a savings rate of at least 50%. As well as a large emergency fund (mine is $10K, enough to cover nearly a year's worth of expenses).
Of course, having the right personal financial mindset and high savings, is just the first step to getting rich. You also need to know what to do with that money.
2. The Right Investing Strategy
For those with long enough time horizons (10+ years), all you need to maximize your wealth is buy a low cost market index fund. That's because over the long-term the S&P 500 generates about 7% inflation adjusted total returns.
S&P 500 Returns Over Rolling Periods
That's thanks to the fact that, over several year periods, US economic growth and rising corporate earnings mean the US stock market tends to go up most of the time. In any given year, the odds are 74% the market will rise. And over a 20-year period, the market has never, not even during the Great Depression, failed to generate positive total returns. That's the reason that even Warren Buffett, the greatest investor in history, says most investors should just invest as much as they can into a low cost S&P 500 index fund and not touch it until retirement.
Of course, that's for most people. We here on Seeking Alpha are interested in doing a bit better than average. Fortunately, there are time tested strategies that have proven themselves over the decades to beat the market. These are the alpha factors, things like:
- smaller size (small and mid caps)
- low volatility (low beta)
- dividend growth stocks
- value stocks (my core philosophy)
(Source: Ploutos)
If you are a passive investor at heart, you can even find low cost index funds to follow this alpha factor.
(Source: Ploutos)
Personally, I prefer a more hands on approach, since I analyze companies for a living, and this is my greatest passion. However, even with my penchant for stock picking, there is one rule that I've learned is the most important of all. DON'T OVERTRADE.
If there's one thing that market history teaches us, it's that investors are typically their own worst enemies.
3. The Patience To Let The System Work
It's no secret that most people are terrible at market timing. JPMorgan Asset Management tracks a rolling 20 year average of average investor returns (they are the 4th largest asset manager on earth so have a big data set). Every year, they publish one of these charts the results are never much different. The typical retail investor achieves miniscule inflation adjusted returns, and sometimes even negative ones.
That's due to several terrible habits:
- market timing
- overtrading
- chasing past performance (over paying for "hot stocks")
So, obviously, the key to becoming rich is to avoid these kinds of disastrous mistakes. But here's a vitally important fact. Even if you have a high savings rate, and invest in time tested alpha factor strategies, you still need incredible: patience, discipline, and the right temperament.
(Source: acquirersmultple.com)
That's because no investing strategy works all the time. While value stocks have almost always outperformed growth stocks, that's not always the case. During the great depression, the tech bubble, and since the Financial Crisis, growth stocks have either matched, or surpassed value stocks in total returns. In fact, the current period of underperformance (value factor bear market if you will) is the longest since data began.
But it's not just value investing that goes through peaks and troughs in outperformance. It's all investing strategies.
Probability Of Investing Strategy Underperforming Market Over Rolling Time Period (1927 to 2017)
(Source: advisorsperspective.com)
For example, small caps tend to outperform the market, but in 15% of rolling 20-year periods, they underperform. For value stocks, the probability is 6% over 20 years, and 14% over 10 years. This means that the current decade long lull in value stocks is not actually that shocking (there was a one in six chance of it happening).
To exemplify the need to be patient and wait out periodic (and sometimes long) periods of underperformance, consider a study by Jack Forehand, Co-founder and President of Validea Capital. Forehand came up with 45 individual alpha factors (he got very granular). He then created 14,000 combinations of 3 factor investing strategies. For example, value, small cap, and dividend growth would be just one of his 14,000 possible combinations.
He then ran each combination through market data going back to 1927. His goal was to see if any combination of alpha factors could generate market beating returns, even negative ones, every single year. Not a single one of those 14,000 combinations did that. The best any combination achieved was outperforming in 88% of years (he's didn't disclose it but is saving that one for his clients).
This is why most investors do so terribly. We live in an instant gratification society, where everyone wants instant results. Fund managers feel the need to outperform the market every single year. If they don't (it's literally impossible) then investors pull their funds and go chasing after the previous year's hottest manager. Similarly I often hear from readers about how some stock I'm highlighting as a good long-term investment opportunity is a failure because it's underperformed for the last X number of years.
This is the true secret to outperforming the market. The reason that alpha factor investing works (by itself or in combination) is precisely because it doesn't work all the time. If there was a single strategy that could beat the market every single year, like clock work, then everyone would use it. And thus it would have to stop working.
But because alpha factor investing goes through periods of underperformance, impatient investors (most people) will ultimately fail to take advantage of it. That is the reason why I invest like I do. It's even why I have devoted my life to teaching as many people as possible about value focused, long-term dividend growth investing. Am I worried that I'll help make my approach so famous that one day it will stop working? Heck no. Because Warren Buffett has been preaching long-term value focused buy and hold investing for over 50 years. He shouts it from the rooftops and is world famous.
If the Oracle of Omaha can't convince enough people to stop investing foolishly and thus negate his own strategy, then I have no fear that I'll ever do the same. My goal isn't to convert the entire world to my approach, but help as many people as possible achieve their financial dreams. I've already heard from many readers who have been using my articles to great effect, and I love that my "enrich who you can and ignore the rest" approach is working.
The bottom line is that to get rich over time take three things: savings to invest, the right strategy (or combination of strategies), and most importantly, the patience to let the system work. Ironically enough, the most important of these things is patience and time.
This means that the most essential factor in getting rich is the ability to do nothing at all. Just buy good dividend growth stocks, at good to great prices, and then do nothing long enough to achieve your financial dreams.
Economic Growth And Recession Risk
I use five key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions: the yield curve, the BaR economic graph, Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators, the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator, and the New York and Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth tracker.
(Source: Business Insider)
The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.
|
Yield Curve Inversion Date
|
Recession Start Date
|
Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts
|
August 1978
|
January 1980
|
17
|
September 1980
|
July 1981
|
10
|
December 1988
|
July 1990
|
19
|
February 2000
|
March 2001
|
13
|
December 2005
|
December 2007
|
24
|
Average
|
16.6
(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)
According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.
Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.
2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts
(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)
The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.
And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.
Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.24% (down from 0.29% last week)
The yield curve is now at its lowest point in 11 years. This is likely due to the stock market falling over trade war concerns. This is creating a flight to safety driving up 10-year bond prices and lowering the 10-year yield. Fortunately, history shows that the actual number isn't significant, and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive.
I'm starting to get worried about the curve now, but historically the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It remains stable at 0.03% (it's naturally lower than 2/10) and so there is no indication that an inversion is imminent.
The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, through a different version of it.
(Source: Economic PI)
The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.
With 11 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 8 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth, the economy actually got stronger over the past week.
Note that 13 weeks ago, there were 12 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant. However, the mean coordinate point (economic aggregate) remains about 37% above baseline and showing increasing positive acceleration. As long as this remains the case, the economy is doing fine and recession risk remains low.
Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.
What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.0%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. While that is up slightly from last quarter, I don't consider it statistically significant.
That's especially true, given that long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market were really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can rally in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021.
For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.
(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)
The way to read this graph is to understand that in the past (since 1967), as long as the reading (currently 0.14% recession risk) is under 18%, the economy has never been in a recession. This means that this graph can tell us with about a four-month lead time whether or not the economy is likely to be contracting.
Current Economic Growth Projections
Okay, so the economy is nowhere close to a recession right now. But how fast is it growing? Well, we have two models for that, courtesy of the Atlanta Fed and the New York Fed. The actual figure itself is not nearly as important as its trend over the past few weeks and months.
(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)
(Source: New York Federal Reserve)
These are just models and depending on how they weight different leading indicators, the projections can be wildly different. But they can offer us a reasonable estimate of current economic growth (range of 2.8% to 3.9%). More importantly, the consensus growth estimate (from economists) has been trending up all quarter though appears to have peaked.
Remember that no model is to be taken as gospel. It's the range between these two estimates, and their long-term trends that matters most.
The New York model also is set to estimate future growth and is currently estimating 2.6% growth in Q3 2018 (down from 2.6% last week). However, a 0.1% increase or decrease in the estimate is likely statistical noise.
Current growth estimates still bode well for continued job growth, and thus, a continued tightening of the labor market that should eventually boost wages at a faster rate. Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that wage growth is now 2.7% YOY. Median wage growth, a more accurate measure of wage increases, is rising at 3.2%.
I expect gradually rising wage growth to spur stronger consumer spending (70% of the US economy) and drive stronger corporate investment and earnings/cash flow/dividend growth. Retail sales for last month came in at +6.6% YOY. Meanwhile, the April to May estimate was revised up from 0.8% to 1.3%. That the immense growth in retail spending was mostly due to stronger sales of: auto, gas, building materials, and food.
Master Watchlist
There are about 3,000 dividend-paying stocks in America (including special dividends and variable payers). This list has a goal of eventually listing all low-/medium-risk dividend growth stocks that have the potential to achieve 10+% total return potential.
Target yield indicates approximately fair value, which is the most I'd ever recommending paying for a company, no matter how good it is.
Total return potential is taken from the Gordon Dividend Growth model, which found that, over time, total return for dividend stocks tracks yield + long-term dividend growth (a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth).
The projected dividend growth is from either management guidance or the current analyst consensus. Finally, I've included a sector column because some investors, for various reasons, don't want to/can't invest in MLPs.
Bolded and bracketed stocks are at fair value or better and worth buying today. The order of the stocks is the order I recommend buying them in, assuming that maximizing total return is your primary goal.
This week's new additions to the list include:
- MetLife (NYSE:MET): 17 years of uninterrupted dividends, about 8% long-term dividend growth potential
- State Street Corp (NYSE:STT): 8 years of consecutive dividend growth, about 18% long-term dividend growth potential
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST): 20 years of consecutive dividend growth: about 15% long-term dividend growth potential
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK): 9 consecutive years of dividend growth: about 12% long-term dividend growth potential
- Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL): 6 consecutive years of dividend growth: about 18% long-term dividend growth potential
- Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS): 16 years of uninterrupted dividends, about 13% long-term dividend growth potential
- Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF): 16 consecutive years of dividend growth: about 14% long-term dividend growth potential
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): Turnaround stock, but solid business fundamentals, long-term dividend growth potential about 10% now that Fed has eliminated EPS payout cap
|Ticker
|Company
|Target Yield (Fair Value)
|Current Yield
|Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth
|Total Return Potential
|Sector
|Industry
|(AMGP)
|Antero Midstream GP
|0.4%
|2.3%
|26.3%
|28.6%
|MLP (no K1)
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(IDCC)
|InterDigital
|1.5%
|1.7%
|25.0%
|26.7%
|Technology
|Telecom Equipment
|(AM)
|Antero Midstream Partners
|3.7%
|5.2%
|19.9%
|25.1%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(PXD)
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|0.1%
|0.4%
|23.6%
|24.0%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(DM)
|Dominion Midstream Partners
|3.3%
|9.5%
|14.0%
|23.5%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(NBLX)
|Noble Midstream Partners
|3.6%
|4.0%
|19.0%
|23.0%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(SIMO)
|Silicon Motion Technology
|2.1%
|2.3%
|20.0%
|22.3%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(EQGP)
|EQT GP Holdings
|2.5%
|4.1%
|18.0%
|22.1%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(NVDA)
|NVIDIA
|0.17%
|0.24%
|21.7%
|21.9%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(LRCX)
|Lam Research
|1.2%
|2.6%
|19.3%
|21.9%
|Technology
|Semiconductor Equipment
|(COG)
|Cabot Oil & Gas
|0.3%
|1.0%
|20.8%
|21.8%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(LOW)
|Lowe's Companies
|1.7%
|1.9%
|19.8%
|21.7%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Home Improvement Stores
|(HII)
|Huntington Ingalls Industries
|1.2%
|1.3%
|20.0%
|21.3%
|Industrial
|Defense
|(MKTX)
|MarketAxess Holdings
|0.8%
|0.8%
|20.0%
|20.8%
|Finance
|Capital Markets
|(DAL)
|Delta Airlines
|1.2%
|2.8%
|18.0%
|20.8%
|Industrial
|Airlines
|(CNXM)
|CNXM Midstream Partners
|5.5%
|6.8%
|14.0%
|20.8%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|DPZ
|Domino's Pizza
|1.1%
|0.8%
|19.9%
|20.7%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Restaurants
|(AMP)
|Ameriprise Financial
|2.3%
|2.5%
|18.0%
|20.5%
|Finance
|Asset Management
|(STT)
|State Street Corp
|1.7%
|1.8%
|18.4%
|20.2%
|Finance
|Custody Banks & Asset Management
|(ETE)
|Energy Transfer Equity
|5.8%
|7.2%
|13.0%
|20.2%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(EQM)
|EQT Midstream Partners
|3.6%
|7.8%
|12.0%
|19.8%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(MA)
|Mastercard
|0.3%
|0.5%
|19.3%
|19.8%
|Financial
|Credit Services
|(HESM)
|Hess Midstream Partners
|5.0%
|6.9%
|13.0%
|19.9%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(EOG)
|EOG Resources
|0.4%
|0.6%
|19.0%
|19.6%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(ABBV)
|AbbVie
|3.5%
|4.0%
|15.2%
|19.2%
|Healthcare
|Biotechnology
|(NYSE:OMP)
|Oasis Midstream Partners
|5.0%
|8.1%
|11.0%
|19.1%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(NYLD)
|NRG Yield
|6.0%
|6.9%
|12.0%
|18.9%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(HCKT)
|Hackett Group
|1.9%
|2.1%
|16.7%
|18.8%
|Technology
|IT Consulting
|(V)
|Visa
|0.5%
|0.6%
|18.1%
|18.7%
|Financial
|Credit Services
|NTES
|NetEase
|1.2%
|0.8%
|17.7%
|18.5%
|Technology
|Internet Software & Service
|(RCL)
|Royal Caribbean Cruises
|1.9%
|2.2%
|16.2%
|18.4%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Hotel, Resorts, Cruise Lines
|(EQIX)
|Equinix
|2.1%
|2.1%
|16.2%
|18.3%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|(SBUX)
|Starbucks
|1.4%
|2.8%
|15.4%
|18.2%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaurant
|(PEGI)
|Pattern Energy Group
|6.7%
|9.4%
|8.3%
|17.7%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(FAST)
|Fastenal
|2.6%
|2.9%
|15.2%
|18.1%
|Indutrial
|Industrial Distribution
|(TGE)
|Tallgrass Energy LP
|4.2%
|9.1%
|9.0%
|18.1%
|MLP (No K1)
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(LUV)
|Southwest Airlines
|0.8%
|1.2%
|16.4%
|17.6%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Airlines
|(AMT)
|American Tower
|1.8%
|2.2%
|15.4%
|17.6%
|REIT
|Telecom REIT
|(DOV)
|Dover
|2.2%
|2.5%
|15.0%
|17.5%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(AVGO)
|Broadcom
|1.6%
|3.5%
|13.9%
|17.4%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(CMCSA)
|Comcast
|1.7%
|2.2%
|15.0%
|17.2%
|Telecom
|Cable & Satellite
|NEP
|NextEra Energy Partners
|4.1%
|3.7%
|13.5%
|17.2%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(COR)
|CoreSite Realty Corp
|3.5%
|3.6%
|13.5%
|17.1%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|(QCOM)
|Qualcomm
|3.2%
|4.2%
|12.8%
|17.0%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(HD)
|Home Depot
|2.1%
|2.1%
|14.9%
|17.0%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Home Improvement Stores
|(UNP)
|Union Pacific
|2.0%
|2.1%
|14.8%
|16.9%
|Industrial
|Railroads
|(SWKS)
|Skyworks Solutions
|1.1%
|1.3%
|15.6%
|16.9%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|CCI
|Crown Castle
|3.9%
|3.8%
|13.1%
|16.9%
|REIT
|Telecom REIT
|(QSR)
|Restaraurant Brands International
|1.4%
|2.8%
|14.0%
|16.8%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaraunt
|(ALLE)
|Allegion PLC
|0.7%
|1.1%
|15.7%
|16.8%
|Industrial
|Building Products
|(BUD)
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|2.6%
|3.3%
|13.4%
|16.7%
|Consumer Defensive
|Alcohol
|BLK
|BlackRock
|2.5%
|2.3%
|14.4%
|16.7%
|Financial
|Asset Management
|THO
|Thor Industries
|1.6%
|1.5%
|15.0%
|16.5%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Recreational Vehicles
|(CCMP)
|Cabot Microelectronics
|1.2%
|1.4%
|15.0%
|16.4%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(VLP)
|Valero Energy Partners
|2.8%
|5.4%
|11.0%
|16.4%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(HP)
|Helmerich & Payne
|4.1%
|4.5%
|12.0%
|16.5%
|Energy
|Oil Service
|(WGP)
|Western Gas Equity Partners
|3.6%
|6.4%
|10.0%
|16.4%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(OTEX)
|Open Text
|1.5%
|1.6%
|14.7%
|16.3%
|Technology
|Business Applications
|(CDW)
|CDW Corp
|1.0%
|1.0%
|15.1%
|16.1%
|Technology
|IT Distributor
|(SHLX)
|Shell Midstream Partners
|3.2%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|16.1%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|CTAS
|Cintas
|1.1%
|0.8%
|15.1%
|15.9%
|Industrial
|Business Services
|SPGI
|S&P Global
|1.3%
|0.9%
|14.7%
|15.6%
|Financial
|Capital Markets
|ADP
|Automatic Data Processing
|2.4%
|2.0%
|13.6%
|15.6%
|Industrial
|Business Services
|(NYSE:ANDX)
|Andeavor Logistics LP
|5.9%
|9.5%
|6.0%
|15.5%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|TIF
|Tiffany & Co
|1.9%
|1.7%
|13.8%
|15.5%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Specialty Retail
|(LECO)
|Lincoln Electric Holdings
|1.7%
|1.7%
|13.7%
|15.4%
|Industrial
|Electric Machinery
|NDSN
|Nordson
|1.0%
|0.9%
|14.5%
|15.4%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(CSL)
|Carlisle Companies
|1.2%
|1.3%
|14.0%
|15.3%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price
|2.6%
|2.3%
|12.9%
|15.2%
|Finance
|Asset Management
|(AQN)
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|4.7%
|5.2%
|10.0%
|15.2%
|Utilities
|Diversified Utilities
|(CAKE)
|Cheesecake Factory
|1.5%
|2.0%
|13.2%
|15.2%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaurants
|(IVZ)
|Invesco
|3.2%
|4.7%
|10.5%
|15.2%
|Finance
|Asset Management
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams
|1.1%
|0.8%
|14.3%
|15.1%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(DG)
|Dollar General
|1.2%
|1.2%
|13.9%
|15.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Retail
|(QTS)
|QTS Realty Trust
|3.1%
|4.0%
|11.0%
|15.0%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|UNH
|UnitedHealth Group
|1.6%
|1.4%
|13.6%
|15.0%
|Healthcare
|Health Insurance
|(OTCQX:IMBBY)
|Imperial Brands
|5.6%
|6.2%
|8.8%
|15.0%
|Consumer Defensive
|Tobacco
|(FDX)
|Fedex
|0.6%
|1.1%
|13.8%
|14.9%
|Industrial
|Shipping & Logistics
|(MO)
|Altria
|4.0%
|4.9%
|10.1%
|15.0%
|Consumer Defensive
|Tobacco
|EVR
|Evercore
|2.0%
|1.9%
|13.0%
|14.9%
|Finance
|Investment Banking & Brokerage
|(WSM)
|Williams-Sonoma
|2.4%
|2.8%
|12.0%
|14.8%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Retail
|(MSFT)
|Microsoft
|0.9%
|1.6%
|13.2%
|14.8%
|Technology
|Software
|(TSCO)
|Tractor Supply Company
|1.0%
|1.6%
|13.2%
|14.8%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Specialty Retail
|(BIP)
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
|4.5%
|4.7%
|10.0%
|14.7%
|Utility
|Diversified Utilities
|(PSXP)
|Phillips 66 Partners
|3.1%
|5.6%
|9.0%
|14.6%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|FIS
|Fidelity National Information Services
|1.5%
|1.2%
|13.2%
|14.4%
|Technology
|Data Processing & Outsourcing Solutions
|(MDLZ)
|Mondelez International
|1.7%
|2.1%
|12.3%
|14.4%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(TXN)
|Texas Instruments
|1.5%
|2.2%
|12.2%
|14.4%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|DNKN
|Dunkin' Brands Group
|2.2%
|1.9%
|12.4%
|14.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Restaurants
|(ECL)
|Ecolab
|1.1%
|1.1%
|13.2%
|14.3%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(LEG)
|Leggett & Platt
|3.0%
|3.4%
|11.0%
|14.4%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Furniture
|(HAS)
|Hasbro
|2.6%
|2.7%
|11.7%
|14.4%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Toys
|(MWA)
|Mueller Water Products
|0.9%
|1.7%
|12.6%
|14.3%
|Industrial
|Water Infrastructure
|(AY)
|Atlantica Yield
|5.6%
|6.3%
|8.0%
|14.3%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy YieldCo
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson & Company
|1.7%
|1.2%
|13.0%
|14.2%
|Healthcare
|Medical Equipment
|(ROK)
|Rockwell Automation
|2.1%
|2.2%
|12.0%
|14.2%
|Industrial
|Electrical Components & Equipment
|TXRH
|Texas Roadhouse
|1.8%
|1.5%
|12.6%
|14.1%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaurants
|(ROST)
|Ross Stores
|1.0%
|1.1%
|13.0%
|14.1%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Retail
|OKE
|ONEOK
|5.0%
|4.5%
|9.6%
|14.1%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|SYY
|Sysco
|3.0%
|2.0%
|12.0%
|14.0%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food Distributor
|(CMI)
|Cummins
|2.6%
|3.4%
|10.7%
|14.1%
|Industrial
|Heavy Trucks & Machinery
|(ENB)
|Enbridge Inc
|3.5%
|6.0%
|8.0%
|14.0%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|CONE
|CyrusOne
|3.3%
|3.0%
|11.0%
|14.0%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|BA
|Boeing
|2.4%
|1.9%
|12.0%
|13.9%
|Industrial
|Aerospace & Defense
|(AON)
|Aon PLC
|1.1%
|1.1%
|12.8%
|13.9%
|Financial
|Insurance Brokers
|(OZRK-OLD)
|Bank of the Ozarks
|1.5%
|1.9%
|12.0%
|13.9%
|Financial
|Banking
|(PSX)
|Phillips 66
|2.8%
|2.9%
|11.0%
|13.9%
|Energy
|Refining
|(ADM)
|Archer-Daniels Midland
|2.6%
|2.8%
|11.0%
|13.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Farm Products
|(CVS)
|CVS Health
|1.6%
|2.9%
|10.9%
|13.8%
|Healthcare
|Pharmacy/Health Insurance
|(WBA)
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|1.9%
|2.7%
|11.1%
|13.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Pharmacy
|DCI
|Donaldson Company
|1.6%
|1.7%
|12.1%
|13.8%
|Industrial
|Filtration Systems
|GWW
|W.W Grainger
|2.0%
|1.8%
|12.0%
|13.8%
|Industrial
|Industrial Distribution
|(FBHS)
|Fortune Brands Home & Security
|1.1%
|1.4%
|12.3%
|13.7%
|Industrial
|Building Products
|(OTC:TRSWF)
|Transalta Renewables
|4.0%
|7.7%
|6.0%
|13.7%
|Utility
|YieldCo
|(MMC)
|Marsh & McLennan Companies
|2.0%
|1.9%
|11.7%
|13.6%
|Finance
|Insurance Brokers
|(MSA)
|MSA Safety Incorporated
|2.3%
|1.6%
|12.0%
|13.6%
|Industrial
|Safety Equipment
|(KMI)
|Kinder Morgan
|4.1%
|4.5%
|9.0%
|13.5%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(COLD)
|Americold Realty Trust
|3.0%
|3.5%
|10.0%
|13.5%
|REIT
|Industrial REIT
|(TERP)
|TerraForm Power
|6.0%
|7.0%
|6.5%
|13.5%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(CCL)
|Carnival
|2.6%
|3.5%
|10.0%
|13.5%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cruise Line
|(BEP)
|Brookfield Renewable Partners
|5.6%
|6.4%
|7.0%
|13.4%
|YieldCo
|Renewable Energy
|(INGR)
|Ingredion
|2.0%
|2.4%
|11.0%
|13.4%
|Consumer Defensive
|Agricultural Products
|(NDAQ)
|Nasdaq
|1.8%
|1.9%
|11.5%
|13.4%
|Finance
|Financial Exchanges & Data
|CAT
|Caterpillar
|3.0%
|2.5%
|10.9%
|13.4%
|Industrial
|Farm & Construction Equipment
|NKE
|Nike
|1.2%
|1.0%
|12.3%
|13.3%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Apparel
|(OTCPK:EMRAF)
|Emera
|4.3%
|5.3%
|8.0%
|13.3%
|Utility
|Regulated Utility
|(TTC)
|Toro Company
|1.3%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|13.3%
|Industrial
|Agricultural Equipment
|(PFG)
|Principal Financial Group
|2.9%
|3.9%
|9.4%
|13.3%
|Financial
|Insurance
|(OSK)
|Oshkosh Corp
|1.3%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|13.3%
|Industrial
|Construction Machinery
|AFG
|American Financial Group
|1.5%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|13.3%
|Finance
|Multi-Line Insurance
|(AAN)
|Aaron's
|0.3%
|0.3%
|13.0%
|13.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Home Furnishing Retail
|(APOG)
|Apogee Enterprises
|1.1%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|13.3%
|Industrial
|Building Products
|DIS
|Disney
|1.6%
|1.5%
|11.7%
|13.2%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Entertainment
|(APD)
|Air Products & Chemicals
|2.4%
|2.8%
|10.4%
|13.2%
|Industrial
|Industrial Gas
|(AAPL)
|Apple
|0.9%
|1.5%
|11.6%
|13.1%
|Technology
|Consumer Hardware
|RSG
|Republic Services
|2.7%
|2.0%
|11.1%
|13.1%
|Industrial
|Environment & Facilities Services
|(ETN)
|Eaton Corp
|3.1%
|3.4%
|9.7%
|13.1%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(ROP)
|Roper Technologies
|0.6%
|0.6%
|12.5%
|13.1%
|Industrial
|Industrial Tech
|(BLL)
|Ball Corp
|0.8%
|1.1%
|12.0%
|13.1%
|Basic Materials
|Metal & Glass Containers
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman
|1.7%
|1.5%
|11.5%
|13.0%
|Industrial
|Defense
|(SNA)
|Snap-on
|1.6%
|2.0%
|11.0%
|13.0%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|SU
|Suncor Energy
|2.9%
|2.7%
|10.3%
|13.0%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|WM
|Waste Management
|2.9%
|1.7%
|11.3%
|13.0%
|Industrial
|Environment & Facilities Services
|(WHR)
|Whirlpool
|2.2%
|3.0%
|10.0%
|13.0%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Home Appliances
|SEIC
|SEI Investments
|1.1%
|0.9%
|12.0%
|12.9%
|Financial
|Asset Management
|GD
|General Dynamics
|2.1%
|1.9%
|11.0%
|12.9%
|Industrial
|Aerospace & Defense
|(NYSE:MPLX)
|MPLX
|4.4%
|7.3%
|5.6%
|12.9%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|ERIE
|Erie Indemnity
|3.0%
|2.9%
|10.0%
|12.9%
|Finance
|Insurance
|(WSFS)
|WSFS Finance
|0.7%
|0.8%
|12.0%
|12.8%
|Finance
|Thrift & Mortgage Finance
|(TSN)
|Tyson Foods
|1.1%
|1.8%
|11.0%
|12.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|APTS
|Preferred Apartment Communities
|6.7%
|5.8%
|7.0%
|12.8%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|(WFC)
|Wells Fargo
|2.8%
|3.1%
|9.7%
|12.8%
|Finance
|Banking
|MCO
|Moody's
|1.4%
|1.0%
|11.8%
|12.8%
|Finance
|Financial Exchanges & Data
|(CASY)
|Casey's General Stores
|0.9%
|1.1%
|11.7%
|12.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Grocery Stores
|(COST)
|Costco
|1.1%
|1.1%
|11.7%
|12.8%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Retail
|(TJX)
|TJX Companies
|1.2%
|1.6%
|11.1%
|12.7%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Retail
|(HUBB)
|Hubbell Incorporated
|2.3%
|2.7%
|10.0%
|12.7%
|Industrial
|Electronic Components
|(AOS)
|A. O. Smith
|1.1%
|1.2%
|11.5%
|12.7%
|Industrial
|Building Products
|(TD)
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|3.4%
|3.7%
|9.0%
|12.7%
|Financial
|Banking
|(VFC)
|V.F Corp
|2.0%
|2.1%
|10.5%
|12.6%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Apparel
|(TRP)
|TransCanada
|3.9%
|5.0%
|7.7%
|12.7%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin
|3.0%
|2.5%
|10.0%
|12.5%
|Industrial
|Defense
|(CB)
|Chubb
|2.2%
|2.2%
|10.3%
|12.5%
|Finance
|Insurance
|(MMM)
|3M
|2.5%
|2.7%
|9.8%
|12.5%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(DFS)
|Discover Financial Services
|1.8%
|2.0%
|10.5%
|12.5%
|Finance
|Consumer Finance
|ORI
|Old Republic International
|4.3%
|3.9%
|8.6%
|12.5%
|Finance
|Insurance
|(FLO)
|Flowers Food
|2.8%
|3.5%
|9.0%
|12.5%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(LNC)
|Lincoln National Corp
|1.6%
|2.1%
|10.4%
|12.5%
|Financial
|Life Insurance
|(SEP)
|Spectra Energy Partners
|6.0%
|8.5%
|4.0%
|12.5%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|PH
|Parker-Hannifin
|1.8%
|1.9%
|10.5%
|12.4%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(ITW)
|Illinois Tool Works
|2.1%
|2.2%
|10.2%
|12.4%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(GIS)
|General Mills
|3.1%
|4.4%
|8.0%
|12.4%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|TRNO
|Terreno Realty
|2.9%
|2.4%
|10.0%
|12.4%
|REIT
|Industrial REIT
|(EPR)
|EPR Properties
|6.1%
|6.6%
|5.8%
|12.4%
|REIT
|Specialized REIT
|(IBM)
|IBM
|3.4%
|4.3%
|8.0%
|12.3%
|Technology
|IT Consulting
|(PRU)
|Prudential Financial
|2.7%
|3.8%
|8.5%
|12.3%
|Financial
|Insurance
|(TU)
|Telus
|4.1%
|4.4%
|7.9%
|12.3%
|Telecom
|Wireless/Internet
|(EPD)
|Enterprise Products Partners
|5.6%
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|MGRC
|McGrath Rentcorp
|2.9%
|2.2%
|10.0%
|12.2%
|Industrial
|Business Services
|(IFF)
|International Flavors & Fragrances
|1.9%
|2.2%
|10.0%
|12.2%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(MRT)
|MedEquities Trust
|7.4%
|7.6%
|4.6%
|12.2%
|REIT
|Medical REIT
|JKHY
|Jack Henry & Associates
|1.4%
|1.1%
|11.0%
|12.1%
|Technology
|Data Processing & Outsourcing Solutions
|(UBS)
|UBS Group
|3.5%
|4.0%
|8.0%
|12.0%
|Finance
|Banks
|(CE)
|Celanese Corp
|1.7%
|2.0%
|10.1%
|12.1%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|MKC
|McCormick & Company
|2.0%
|1.8%
|10.3%
|12.1%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(MDP)
|Meredith Corp
|3.7%
|4.0%
|8.0%
|12.0%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Publishing
|(GIL)
|Gildan Activewear
|0.9%
|1.6%
|10.4%
|12.0%
|Consumer Discretionary
|Apparel
|(FDS)
|FactSet Research Systems
|1.2%
|1.3%
|10.7%
|12.0%
|Finance
|Capital Markets
|(BNS)
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|3.8%
|4.5%
|7.4%
|11.9%
|Finance
|Banking
|FUN
|Cedar Fair
|5.5%
|5.9%
|6.0%
|11.9%
|Consumer Discretionary (Uses K1)
|Amusement Parks
|(EIG)
|Employers Holdings
|1.1%
|1.9%
|10.0%
|11.9%
|Finance
|Insurance
|CFR
|Cullen/Frost Bankers
|2.8%
|2.4%
|9.5%
|11.9%
|Finance
|Regional Banks
|(C)
|Citigroup
|0.4%
|1.9%
|10.0%
|11.9%
|Finance
|Banking
|ACN
|Accenture
|2.1%
|1.6%
|10.3%
|11.9%
|Technology
|IT Consulting
|CORR
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
|8.2%
|7.9%
|4.0%
|11.9%
|REIT
|Infrastructure REIT
|(SPG)
|Simon Property Group
|3.2%
|4.6%
|7.3%
|11.9%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|(PG)
|Procter & Gamble
|3.1%
|3.6%
|8.2%
|11.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|NSA
|National Storage Affiliates
|4.5%
|3.8%
|8.0%
|11.8%
|REIT
|Storage REIT
|(SJM)
|J.M Smuckers
|2.3%
|2.8%
|9.0%
|11.8%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(MET)
|MetLife
|3.0%
|3.8%
|8.0%
|11.8%
|Finance
|Insurance
|RTN
|Raytheon
|2.3%
|1.7%
|10.0%
|11.7%
|Industrial
|Aerospace & Defense
|(IRM)
|Iron Mountain
|6.0%
|6.5%
|5.3%
|11.8%
|REIT
|Storage REIT
|LANC
|Lancaster Colony Corp
|1.9%
|1.7%
|10.0%
|11.7%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(HON)
|Honeywell International
|2.0%
|2.0%
|9.6%
|11.6%
|Industrial
|Diversified Industrials
|(CNI)
|Canadian National Railway
|1.6%
|1.6%
|10.0%
|11.6%
|Industrial
|Railroads
|(MMP)
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|4.3%
|5.5%
|6.0%
|11.5%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(INTC)
|Intel
|1.3%
|2.3%
|9.2%
|11.5%
|Technology
|Semiconductors
|(NBHC)
|National Bank Holdings Corp
|1.0%
|1.5%
|10.0%
|11.5%
|Finance
|Regional Bank
|(CLX)
|Clorox
|2.7%
|2.9%
|8.6%
|11.5%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|(T)
|AT&T
|4.9%
|6.3%
|5.1%
|11.4%
|Telecom
|Wireless/Internet
|AXP
|American Express
|1.5%
|1.4%
|10.0%
|11.4%
|Finance
|Consumer Finance
|(NVS)
|Novartis
|3.5%
|3.8%
|7.6%
|11.4%
|Healthcare
|Pharmceutical
|(MPW)
|Medical Properties Trust
|6.6%
|7.0%
|4.4%
|11.4%
|REIT
|Hospital REIT
|(CSFL)
|CenterState Bank
|0.6%
|1.3%
|10.0%
|11.3%
|Finance
|Regional Bank
|(UPS)
|UPS
|2.9%
|3.3%
|8.0%
|11.3%
|Industrial
|Air Freight & Logistics
|WDFC
|WD-40 Company
|1.8%
|1.3%
|10.0%
|11.3%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|(HSY)
|Hershey
|2.3%
|2.8%
|8.5%
|11.3%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(OTCPK:CDUAF)
|Canadian Utilites LTD
|3.0%
|4.3%
|7.0%
|11.3%
|Utilities
|Diversified Utilities
|(SKT)
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|4.7%
|6.0%
|5.3%
|11.3%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|(UL)
|Unilever
|3.2%
|3.4%
|7.8%
|11.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|BF.B
|Brown-Foreman
|1.4%
|1.2%
|10.0%
|11.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Alcohol
|GLW
|Corning
|2.3%
|2.5%
|8.7%
|11.2%
|Industrial
|Electronic Components
|(KO)
|Coca Cola
|3.2%
|3.5%
|7.7%
|11.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(SRE)
|Sempra Energy
|2.8%
|3.1%
|8.1%
|11.2%
|Utilites
|Diversified Utilities
|(D)
|Dominion Energy
|3.7%
|4.8%
|6.4%
|11.2%
|Utilities
|Diversified Utilities
|MCD
|McDonald's
|3.1%
|2.5%
|8.6%
|11.1%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Restaurants
|SCL
|Stepan Company
|1.2%
|1.1%
|10.0%
|11.1%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|RLI
|RLI Corp
|1.4%
|1.3%
|9.8%
|11.1%
|Financial
|Insurance
|(KMB)
|Kimberly-Clark
|3.1%
|3.8%
|7.3%
|11.1%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|PF
|Pinnacle Foods
|2.4%
|2.0%
|9.1%
|11.1%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(K)
|Kellogg's
|3.0%
|3.1%
|8.0%
|11.1%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food
|(PFE)
|Pfizer
|3.5%
|3.6%
|7.4%
|11.0%
|Healthcare
|Pharmaceuticals
|STAG
|STAG Industrial
|5.9%
|5.2%
|5.8%
|11.0%
|REIT
|Industrial REIT
|(HEP)
|Holly Energy Partners
|8.0%
|9.0%
|2.0%
|11.0%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|(XOM)
|Exxon Mobil
|3.4%
|4.0%
|7.0%
|11.0%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corp
|7.0%
|6.8%
|4.1%
|10.9%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|(CSCO)
|Cisco Systems
|2.4%
|3.1%
|7.6%
|10.7%
|Technology
|Communications Equipment
|(PPG)
|PPG Industries
|1.5%
|1.7%
|9.0%
|10.7%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(GPC)
|Genuine Parts Company
|2.7%
|3.1%
|7.6%
|10.7%
|Industrial
|Auto Parts
|(BAC)
|Bank of America
|1.3%
|1.6%
|9.0%
|10.6%
|Finance
|Banking
|BMO
|Bank of Montreal
|4.0%
|3.7%
|6.9%
|10.6%
|Finance
|Banking
|(LYB)
|LyondellBasell
|3.4%
|3.8%
|6.9%
|10.7%
|Industrial
|Petrochemicals
|(BPMP)
|BP Midstream Partners
|4.5%
|5.1%
|5.5%
|10.6%
|MLP
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|CVX
|Chevron
|3.9%
|3.7%
|7.0%
|10.7%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|PNR
|Pentair
|2.0%
|1.6%
|9%
|10.6%
|Industrial
|Water Infrastructure
|DLR
|Digital Realty Trust
|4.7%
|3.5%
|7.1%
|10.6%
|REIT
|Data Center REIT
|NEE
|NextEra Energy
|3.0%
|2.6%
|7.9%
|10.5%
|Utilities
|Diversified Utilities
|(PM)
|Philip Morris International
|5.0%
|5.6%
|5.0%
|10.6%
|Consumer Defensive
|Tobacco
|(TAP)
|Molson Coors Brewing Company
|2.0%
|2.4%
|8.1%
|10.5%
|Consumer Defensive
|Alcohol
|(JNJ)
|Johnson & Johnson
|2.8%
|2.9%
|7.6%
|10.5%
|Healthcare
|Diversified Medical
|(CP)
|Canadian Pacific Railway
|0.9%
|1.1%
|9.4%
|10.5%
|Industrial
|Railroads
|(AFL)
|Aflac
|2.4%
|2.4%
|8.0%
|10.4%
|Finance
|Insurance
|BAM
|Brookfield Asset Management
|1.5%
|1.4%
|9.0%
|10.4%
|Finance
|Asset Management
|SYK
|Stryker Corp
|1.4%
|1.1%
|9.3%
|10.4%
|Healthcare
|Healthcare Equipment
|GRC
|Gorman-Rupp
|1.5%
|1.4%
|9.0%
|10.4%
|Industrial
|Pumps
|(MAN)
|ManpowerGroup
|1.6%
|2.4%
|8.0%
|10.4%
|Industrial
|Human Resources & Employment Services
|(PEP)
|Pepsi
|3.0%
|3.3%
|7.0%
|10.3%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(PCAR)
|PACCAR
|1.5%
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|Industrial
|Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|(CL)
|Colgate-Palmolive
|2.4%
|2.6%
|7.6%
|10.2%
|Consumer Defensive
|Household & Personal Products
|BMI
|Badger Meter
|1.3%
|1.1%
|9.0%
|10.1%
|Technology
|Electronic Components
|RPM
|RPM International
|2.3%
|2.1%
|8.0%
|10.1%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|(FTS)
|Fortis
|4.0%
|4.1%
|6.0%
|10.1%
|Utility
|Electric Utility
|(RY)
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.8%
|3.9%
|6.2%
|10.1%
|Finance
|Banking
|(MDT)
|Medtronic
|2.2%
|2.3%
|7.8%
|10.1%
|Healthcare
|Medical Products
|(FELE)
|Franklin Electric
|1.0%
|1.0%
|9.0%
|10.0%
|Industrial
|Pumps
|(HRL)
|Hormel Foods
|2.0%
|2.0%
|8.0%
|10.0%
|Consumer Defensive
|Food & Beverage
|(TGT)
|Target
|3.3%
|3.3%
|6.7%
|10.0%
|Consumer Cyclical
|Retail
|UGI
|UGI Corp
|2.3%
|2.0%
|8.0%
|10.0%
|Utility
|Gas Utility
|USB
|US Bancorp
|2.5%
|2.3%
|7.5%
|9.8%
|Finance
|Regional Bank
|SXT
|Sentient Technologies Corp
|2.0%
|1.9%
|8.0%
|9.9%
|Basic Materials
|Specialty Chemicals
|CTRE
|CareTrust REIT
|5.0%
|4.9%
|5.0%
|9.9%
|REIT
|Senior Housing REIT
|SRCE
|1st Source Corp
|2.1%
|1.8%
|8.0%
|9.8%
|Financial
|Regional Bank
|EMR
|Emerson Electric
|3.0%
|2.8%
|7.0%
|9.8%
|Industrial
|Electrical Components
|O
|Realty Income
|5.1%
|4.8%
|4.9%
|9.7%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|WMT
|Walmart
|2.7%
|2.4%
|7.3%
|9.7%
|Consumer Defensive
|Grocery Stores
|VTR
|Ventas
|5.8%
|5.5%
|4.2%
|9.7%
|REIT
|Healthcare REIT
|MAA
|Mid-America Apartment Communities
|4.1%
|3.7%
|5.9%
|9.6%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|NHI
|National Health Investors
|5.8%
|5.4%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|REIT
|Medical REIT
|AVB
|AvalonBay Communities
|3.9%
|3.4%
|6.1%
|9.5%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|CPT
|Camden Property Trust
|3.9%
|3.4%
|6.1%
|9.5%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|WPC
|W.P Carey
|6.7%
|6.2%
|3.3%
|9.5%
|REIT
|Diversified REIT
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|3.5%
|2.9%
|6.5%
|9.4%
|REIT
|Medical Office REIT
|LTC
|LTC Properties
|6.0%
|5.4%
|4.0%
|9.4%
|REIT
|Healthcare REIT
|MAIN
|Main Street Capital
|8.0%
|7.3%
|2.0%
|9.3%
|Finance
|BDC
|DEO
|Diageo
|3.0%
|2.3%
|7.0%
|9.3%
|Consumer Defensive
|Alcohol
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage
|4.3%
|3.6%
|5.7%
|9.3%
|REIT
|Storage REIT
|FRT
|Federal Realty Trust
|4.0%
|3.2%
|6.0%
|9.2%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|NNN
|National Retail Properties
|5.5%
|4.3%
|4.5%
|8.8%
|REIT
|Retail REIT
|PLD
|Prologis
|4.2%
|3.0%
|5.8%
|8.8%
|REIT
|Industrial REIT
|AMGN
|Amgen
|4.0%
|2.7%
|6.0%
|8.7%
|Medical
|Pharmaceuticals
|PSA
|Public Storage
|4.9%
|3.6%
|5.1%
|8.7%
|REIT
|Storage REIT
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase
|3.5%
|2.1%
|6.5%
|8.6%
|Finance
|Banking
|VZ
|Verizon
|6.0%
|4.6%
|4.0%
|8.6%
|Telecom
|Wireless/Internet
|ESS
|Essex Property Trust
|4.2%
|3.2%
|5.2%
|8.4%
|REIT
|Apartment REIT
|RDS.B
|Royal Dutch Shell
|7.0%
|5.2%
|3.0%
|8.2%
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|Average
|2.8%
|3.1%
|10.5%
|13.6%
(Source: Management guidance, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Google Finance)
Note that the average yield, dividend growth, and total return potential are based on equal weighting of all 287 companies. If you weight by total return potential (as I plan to do), then the portfolio looks like this:
- Yield: 3.1%
- Projected Dividend Growth: 11.4%
- Total Return Potential: 14.5%
Note that those figures include even stocks that are too overvalued to buy today. In reality, the yield and total return potential should be higher if you avoid overpaying.
Buys/Sells This Week
- Bought $500 MarketAxxess Holdings - starter position
- Bought $2,250 EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - double down stock
- Bought $1700 Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) - opportunistic deep value buy
Last week, Pattern Energy, a renewable energy yieldCo, fell 10% on Friday. There was no news, just very heavy selling early in the day. I took the opportunity to lower my cost basis by about $1 per unit.
Plan For The Next Week
Because the yield curve is now getting very close to inverting I'm adjusting the way I'm picking the new stock of the week. This is because if the curve inverts, then I have to go into what I call "Buffett Bunker Mode". That means diverting 50% of weekly savings to cash (margin pay down, then start building cash position). That means that I'll only be able to spend half as much on new stocks or double downs. This will require some hard choices about what to buy.
Thus, over the next few weeks, I'll be focusing my new stock cash on the most promising income growth opportunities, mostly MLPs and yieldCos.
The new stock for this week is Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP). This is an MLP set up by Oasis Petroleum (OAS), to monetize and grow the midstream infrastructure it needs to support its oil & gas drilling in the Bakken shale of North Dakota. A main concern for OMP was it's sole reliance on just one producer in one formation. But in recent months OMP has signed several third party Bakken producers onto its system (15 year, fixed fee contracts). That has caused management to boost its overall payout growth outlook:
- 20% annual distribution growth through end of 2019 (formerly just 2018)
- 1.5 expected distribution coverage in 2019 (very low risk payout)
- Potential extension of 20% payout growth beyond 2019
That last part is due to management's confidence that it can continue signing on new third party operators (diversifying and growing its DCF). It's also because Oasis is now buying land in the Permian which means that OMP is soon going to be acquiring and building midstream assets there. I view this as one of the most promising high-yield, hyper growth stocks you can own today. I plan to not just start an initial position this week, but add to it the following week.
The double down stock of the week is MPLX (MPLX), the 7.3% yielding blue chip that's growing like a weed, and also trading at firesale prices (about 43% undervalued right now). MPLX is the dominant name in the Marcellus/Utica shale gas gathering and processing and also aggressively expanding its NGL capacity. It's also expanding its operatings to Oklahoma and the Permian basin, which provides it with immense long-term growth catalysts. In addition the likely 2019 or 2020 merger with Andeavor Logistics Partners (ANDX) (now owned by MPLX sponsor Marathon Petroleum), will represent another two potential mega mergers to supercharge its growth.
The Portfolio Today
(Source: Morningstar)
Note that due to reader requests for larger screen shots, going forward this image will only show my top 53 positions. However, given that this will represent about 90% to 95% of my capital, I consider it a good representation of the portfolio.
Dividend Risk Ratings
- Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).
- Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.
- High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.
Safety Outlooks
- Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.
- Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.
- Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.
High-Risk Stocks
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround outlook iffy)
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook
- Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)
Medium-Risk Stocks
- Pattern Energy Group: Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook
- QTS Realty: Stable outlook
- Medical Properties Trust: Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook
- EPR Properties: Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook
- NRG Yield: Stable outlook
- NetEase: Negative Outlook (medium risk due to variable dividend policy, gaming division is struggling)
Low-Risk Stocks
- Enterprise Products Partners: Stable outlook
- AT&T - Stable outlook
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - Negative outlook
- Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook
- TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook
- Simon Property Group - Stable outlook
- Enbridge - Stable outlook
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) - Stable outlook
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Positive outlook
- Dominion Energy - Stable outlook
- STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) - Stable outlook
- Telus - Stable outlook
- Ventas - Stable outlook
- Iron Mountain - Stable outlook
- Spectra Energy Partners - Stable outlook
- W.P. Carey - Stable outlook
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook
- Altria - Stable outlook
- Royal Bank Of Canada - Stable outlook
- Bank of Nova Scotia - Stable outlook
- Exxon Mobil - Stable outlook
- AbbVie - Stable outlook
- EQT Midstream Partners - Stable outlook
- EQT GP Holdings - Stable outlook
- MPLX - Stable outlook
- Visa - Stable outlook
- Home Depot - Stable outlook
- Lowe's - Stable outlook
- Noble Midstream Partners - Stable outlook
- Starbucks - Stable outlook
- Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook
- Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook
- CNX Midstream Partners - Stable outlook
- Dominion Midstream Partners - Negative outlook (liquidity trap for now)
- Huntington Ingalls Industries - Stable outlook
- Apple - Stable outlook
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) - Stable outlook
- InterDigital - Stable outlook
- NVIDIA (NVDA) - Positive outlook
- Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Stable outlook
- Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - Stable outlook
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) - Stable outlook
- MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) - Stable outlook
My focus is on now on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession. This is why I'm buying one new stock per week (starter position). However, my primary focus is on lowering my cost basis in existing positions to take advantage of some of the best quality high-yield bargains you can find today.
My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 58 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in 10 sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 59 holdings in 10 sectors. The goal by year-end is around 80 stocks in 10 to 11 sectors. However, that goal will change if the 2/10 yield curve inverts and I'm forced to move to recession preparation mode. That would entail splitting my weekly cash between double down stocks and paying down margin in order to be at zero margin by the time the next recession hits.
My current long-term goal (subject to change) is to own 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market). It will likely take about 15 years before I can fully weight my portfolio by total return potential. Note that I may end up owning a different number of stocks, depending on how the portfolio returns bear out over time. In addition, because of how I weight my positions, the top 25 holdings will command the vast majority of my financial resources.
Top 10 Income Sources
(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)
While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names. Thus my long-term goal is for no position to represent more than 10% of my total dividend income.
However, because I'm currently doubling down so aggressively on my highest conviction buys it will take me a few months before I can balance out my portfolio income.
The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. It's still heavily focused on value stocks, but in the coming weeks and months, growth will become a much bigger factor, given my total return focus. That should shift my portfolio more towards core and growth.
Over time, I plan to add some exposure to non-US holdings, mostly Canadian stocks, as well as some European ones like LyondellBasell and Unilever. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable-pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs. Only in rare exception, such as very fast-growing names like NetEase, will I own a variable-pay dividend stock.
Fortunately, over time, owning many blue-chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS have large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like PG, KO, and PEP also do a lot of business overseas.
Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.
My portfolio is currently made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon). It also remains highly focused on hard assets and high-yield stocks, because of my dedication to buying the best undervalued high total return potential stocks. Today, that means mostly MLPs and midstream stocks. This is actually also by design because in a rising inflation environment real estate and hard assets typically outperform.
(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)
In the future I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:
- NextEra Energy (NEE)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners
- TerraForm Power
- Atlantica Yield
- American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)
- Fortis
- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)
- Southern Company (NYSE:SO)
- AES Corp. (AES)
- Canadian Utilities LTD (OTCPK:CDUAF)
However, since I'm adding in order of highest to lowest total return potential, I won't be adding most of these utilities for many months. That coincides with the low probability of a recession starting within the next two years.
(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)
As I continue adding fast-growing dividend stocks, my average dividend growth rate has been steadily climbing. Since I switched to a focus on total return weighting versus yield, the average 5-year dividend growth rate is up from 8.9% to 11.7%. While that was largely a result of my major purchases of EQM I'm planning on maintaining the growth rate above 10%. In the short term, that will be mostly through fast growing MLPs. In the long-term by adding to fast growing non energy/REIT stocks during the next bear market.
Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time
|
Time Frame
|
Inflation-Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Dividends
|
5 years
|
$16,664
|
10 years
|
$26,113
|
15 years
|
$40,921
|
20 years
|
$64,137
|
25 years
|
$100,491
|
30 years
|
$157,476
|
40 years
|
$386,713
|
50 years
|
$949,648
|
100 years
|
$84,806493
(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)
Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 10 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.
Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 11.4% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate. The 11.4% is the projected long-term dividend growth from the master watch list, weighted by total return potential, since that is ultimately what my portfolio will end up becoming.
Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 3-4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 9-10%. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk, high-yielding portfolio with strong enough dividend growth to achieve 10-11% inflation-adjusted total returns.
For perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 3-4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.
Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.
Portfolio Statistics
- Holdings: 58
- Portfolio Size: $178,117 (all time record high)
- Equity: $150,858 (all time record high)
- Remaining Margin Buying Power: $761,134
- Margin Used: $27,259
- Debt/Equity: 0.18
- Leverage Ratio: 16%
- Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 11.4
- Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 78.2%
- Current Margin Rate: 3.43%
- Yield: 6.0%
- Yield On Cost: 6.2%
- Net Yield On Invested Capital: 6.7%
- Cumulative Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): 1.2%
- Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: 5.2%
- Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: 2.2%
- Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): 4.4%
- Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $5,269 (+3.0%)
- Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $9,685
- Annual Dividends: $10,634
- Annual Interest: $935
- Annual Net Dividends: $9,699
- Monthly Average Net Dividends: $808
- Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $26.57
(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)
- Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.84
- Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 11.4%
- Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.5%
- Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.4% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)
- Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%
10 Worst-Performing Positions
|Stock
|Loss
|Cost Basis
|PEGI
|-12.4%
|$19.51
|BPY
|-12.1%
|$21.73
|SBUX
|-11.3%
|$58.35
|AQN
|-10.9%
|$11.10
|CM
|-10.3%
|$98.23
|BNS
|-8.9%
|$62.98
|MO
|-8.3%
|$63.77
|T
|-6.0%
|$33.71
|D
|-5.2%
|$73.83
|TRSWF
|-5.2%
|$13.00
(Source: Interactive Brokers)
10 Best-Performing Positions
|Stock
|Gain
|Cost Basis
|UNIT
|34.0%
|$16.19
|QTS
|19.2%
|$34.38
|NEP
|18.2%
|$38.91
|CNXM
|17.8%
|$16.42
|EPR
|17.4%
|$56.31
|V
|17.1%
|$119.09
|BREUF
|17.0%
|$16.50
|CLDT
|16.6%
|$18.36
|MPW
|16.4%
|$12.31
|EPD
|16.0%
|$24.49
(Source: Interactive Brokers)
Bottom Line: Getting Rich Is Easy If You Can Master 3 Things
Like many of the most important things in life, becoming financially independent is easy in theory but far more challenging in execution. As the saying goes "life is what happens while you're making plans". We all experience times of strife and turmoil, including events that can stretch our finances and make it very hard to save and invest.
This is why the first step to becoming rich is to build lots of resiliency into your personal finances. A solid budget that ensures you know where your household cash flow is going is a great first step. Also important is being able to make hard choices, meaning prioritize what really matters to you. This is what's needed to live beneath your means and be able to save and invest any money at all.
And once you have discretionary income, you need to think of a long-term investing strategy that works for your overall goals. This means either dollar cost averaging into low cost ETFs and then hanging on through all the market's natural volatility (most people). Or you can adopt an alpha factor strategy, either singularly, or in combination. This is likely to allow you to beat the market over time, and thus accelerate the rate at which your wealth and income compounds.
However, just remember that the most important element of all to getting wealthy is patience and time. No matter what investment strategy you choose, if you don't have the ability to stick with it through inevitable times of underperformance then you will fail.
Becoming rich is ultimately not about a single moment, where someone rings a bell and declares you a success. Rather it's a lifelong process that requires good habits, discipline, and patience that most people simply don't have. But these habits and traits are well worth striving for. Because if you can master them then your financial future can turn out to be extraordinary.
Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, QTS, EPR, WPC, NEP, MO, BNS, RY, ABBV, V, HD, LOW, DM, NYLD, SBUX, NBLX, NTES, HII, AAPL, SIMO, NVDA, PXD, COG, LRCX, MKTX.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.