Tesla Q3: $6B Sales, Top 20 U.S. Car, And Path To Shanghai With $12B To Pay For Factories

Tesla beat all other car makers in crossing the 200k sales into the US.

Tesla Has Passed The 200k Tax Threshold For Cars Sold Into The US

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) just updated its Electric Vehicle Incentives page. As projected in my article last May, the company passed the 200k vehicles sold into the US. This confirms that the company held back vehicles from deliveries into the US during Q2. I estimate that approximately 10k cars * $55k = $550 million in sales was shifted from Q2 to Q3.

This strategy was beneficial to customers as it will increase the number of customers to get the tax credit. But it will also make Q2 financial numbers look worse than they really are. From a customer perspective, in early 2019, net profits in Q3 and Q4 are far more important than an increased loss in Q2 2018.

I expect bill H.R.6274 by Rep. Peter Welch, or some other bill like it to pass so that Tesla does not lose out on tax credits. That bill would hurt the two leading US EV manufacturers worst (Tesla and GM) while benefiting Chinese EV manufacturers. This doesn't make sense, especially in a Trump Presidency no matter what one may think of Tesla.

Therefore, projections that Tesla will lose sales to other EV brands due to a tax credit disadvantage are most likely incorrect.

Tesla Just Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding To Build Gigafactory 3 In Shanghai

Tesla just signed a memorandum of understanding with the Shanghai government to build Gigafactory 3, capable of producing 500k EVs per year in Shanghai. Production is slated to begin in about 2 years.

The plant is the first of its kind, a fully foreign-owned investment in China. It will be wholly owned and operated by Tesla and will build cars and batteries. Most likely, the plant will build Model 3 and also Model Y cars.

This signing is another small step forward that bumps the process up in significance in the eyes of Chinese potential customers. It is a highly visible news event within China to allow a foreign company to build the largest factory in the Shanghai region to bring "in country", Tesla cars which Chinese think of as luxury vehicles.

Where Will Tesla Find The Money To Build The Factory?

As I suggested in the comments to my last article, I expect Tesla will raise $12B in customer deposits in early 2019. This is a lot higher than the $500 million Tesla raised from Model 3 reservations, so how might this be realized?

This entire article explores this theme with each section exploring one aspect of the overall goal to raise the largest crowdsourced funding event in history.

In a very real sense, Tesla is using crowdsourced funding of its enterprise. The Model 3 raised around 400,000 reservations at $1,000 each for a cash infusion of $400 million.

The Model Y is a unique product because it may trigger the steep slope of the EV adoption "S" curve, discussed below. To effectively crowdsource a funding event one must first generate a lot of PR around the product launch.

To understand what Tesla may have in mind, we first need to understand the size of the world EV market in general and the Chinese market (EV volumes) in particular:

The first graph shows that first quarter sales in the US were 55,000 EVs. This agrees with InsideEVs table here.

In Q3 this year, Tesla will build around 62,500 Model 3s, plus ~25,000 Models S and X for a Q3 Tesla total production of around 87,500 EVs. Tesla, in Q3, will build more EVs than were sold into the US for all of Q1. Q4 sales should be somewhat larger. US sales are rapidly growing too, almost entirely due to Tesla Model 3 ramp in production.

The key take away is that Tesla is now the best-selling EV brand in the world measured by number of cars sold per month. The Model 3 is passing the top-selling EVs in China right now.

When the Model Y is announced, it will be the best EV with the best charging network that a lot more people than wanted Model 3, will desire.

Sales Are One Market Measure, Demand Is Another

Next, we need to know that AAA has carried out surveys this year and last asking customers what they expect their next car purchase to be: An ICE vehicle or an EV? AAA reported in May 2018 that 20% of Americans expected their next car to be an EV. This is up from 15% last year.

Approximately 120 million Americans are responsible for new car purchases in the US, and on average, they purchase a new vehicle about once every 7 years (my estimates). Annually, US car sales are just over 17 million cars.

Last year, therefore, based on the AAA survey, about 18 million people expected their next vehicle to be an EV. This year about 24 million people have that expectation. That's an increase of 6 million EV customers in a single year. Even 1/7th of the new EV customers is nearly 1 million sales and 1/7th of the total customer base would be over 3 million EV sales per year.

But just 200k EVs were sold last year. The customer base that should have purchased is 15 times greater.

This means the pent-up desire for EVs is today about 100 times larger than sales. People are waiting for an EV with the specifications and price they desire. Tesla is the only brand today and will be the only EV manufacturer early 2019, with good charging infrastructure in the US, Europe, and China.

As soon as the cost for a Tesla drops to where those 24 million people can afford one, sales will soar. I expect the Model Y will trigger the steep slope of the S curve (see Tony Seba below) if Tesla builds capacity greater than 1M Model Y cars per year in China and also in the US. An EV pickup truck will be another vehicle that will tip the S curve upward when released.

The number of customers waiting for the right EV is more than two orders of magnitude larger than the current annual sales would suggest. Sales are 200k EVs per year, pent-up demand is 20 million.

Most analysts are using the 200k US sales figure as a proxy for demand. They are also projecting forward in linear fashion to estimate future demand. This method is incorrect. Precisely, zero technology revolutions in the past several hundred years have done that. Using the 200k metric, many if not most analysts think the transition to EVs is going to take decades. It won't.

Tony Seba now expects that by 2025, about 90% of all cars sold in the US will be EVs. I do too. Two years ago, he expected that transition to be realized by 2030 and 8 years ago the date was around 2040. In other words, recent data he tracks suggest the transition is speeding up.

If this pace of transition holds, then the shift will look something like the chart below.

Whenever fully autonomous vehicles become ubiquitous, the transition logic and rates will change. Private car ownership will collapse and fleet ownership will explode, rendering the figures below incorrect.

Year Percent EV sales of total light vehicle sales in US 2018 2% 2019 4% 2020 8% 2021 16% 2022 30% 2023 60% 2024 80% 2025 90%

$12B In Customer Deposits

How could Tesla raise $12B in deposits?

Due to the large number of reservations for Model 3 (400k), I expect Tesla to raise the deposit from $1,000 to $2,000. Recall Tesla did this for the Semi truck in raising the deposit from $5,000 to $20,000 to deter orders for the Semi.

Today, a customer waiting for a car originally deposited $1k. When they configure and confirm their order they deposit another $2.5k. The total deposit prior to receipt of a Tesla Model 3 car is $3.5k. Upon receipt of the car, they pay the balance in full (via cash or financing).

I expect Tesla will change these values for Model Y to be $2k for a reservation and another $1.5k to configure the car to build it. This way, the total remains unchanged at $3.5k deposited prior to receipt of the car and full payment. But Tesla receives double the up front cash to build the factories it needs.

The increased cash up front will reduce the time until the customer gets their car.

Reservations within the US will tap into that 24 million customer base. I expect 2 million of those, just one in ten, will take a step forward to switch from ICE to EV. But I also expect that Tesla will only raise a 2-year backlog of customers, meaning, to raise more money, Tesla will need to commit to building more capacity. If the wait will be longer than 2 years, there is likely to be a different brand EV that comes available prior to the Model Y being delivered, so waiting becomes the better decision.

Either way, though, ICE sales decline.

It makes sense that more people will want the Y than the 3. The Y will cost less. It will be the more popular SUV style. Tesla has succeeded in taking orders for and ramping up production on the Model 3. Repeating what has already been done for the Model 3 on the Model Y is significantly more believable. Or at least it will be in early 2019 when the Model Y is announced.

Chinese reservations, I expect, will be double US reservations. Tesla may raise $8B in cash deposits from China. Most of that money will go right back into building the Shanghai Gigafactory 3. I expect the production capacity to be increased to 1 million cars per year for both Model Y and Model 3 at Shanghai, but production ramp will again take place over time.

The Chinese will be able to get the top of the line EV, a Tesla, for one-third the cost their peers have been paying for the Model S or X. And, they will have 2 different new brands of EV being built right at home in China. They will be a status symbol for those that are able to afford them.

Triggering The "S" Curve And The Largest Crowdsourced Event In History

Tesla has been engineering the largest crowdsourced funding campaign in history for a long time now. It doesn't matter what analysts think of Tesla. The more bears grouse about Tesla stock price, the more PR Tesla receives. It doesn't matter what investment banks think of Tesla. It doesn't matter what the stock price is.

All that matters is what customers think of Tesla cars, and customers love the cars. Even bears like Kevin O'Leary openly state they love the car in spite of hating the stock. I could list a dozen bears that hate the stock but own and love the car. Many videos are calling the Model 3 the car of the year, or the best car out there, or some other variant.

The Model Y should, I believe, finally trigger the steep slope of the S curve. To do this, Tesla needs to build plants capable of building more than 1 million Model Y cars per year in China and also in the US. Otherwise, the transition will still be production constrained. No other automaker today can tap into the same customer base due to the lack of charging infrastructure for all makers other than Tesla. If Tesla manages to trigger the S curve, then the transition from ICE to EV should take place over a short number of years as shown in the graph below.

For new technologies, it takes a long gestation period until the technology becomes mature. At that point, customers switch from the old technology to the new technology almost overnight.

For EVs, we are right at the tipping point where the sales of EVs rockets upward. But as I said, this requires that the EV model offered is desired and also that it can be built in the millions per year volumes. Otherwise, adoption is artificially production constrained. Today, adoption is demand constrained because the EVs available don't fit what customers desire (features, price, etc.).

The set up couldn't be better and the timing is perfect. The Chinese who make a reservation will be getting in line just like Americans did for the Model 3.

Tesla has been working this angle for some time already as can be seen by watching this Chinese language promotional video from September 2017, and this promotional video from May 30, 2018. See also, Bloomberg: Tesla steals the Limelight at Beijing Auto Show.

To win 3 million new orders, Tesla needs to:

Establish itself as the #1 maker of EVs. This has long been done. Promote the brand in China and around the world. See the Tesla video above and also the Tesla Time News video (time 30:55). Promotion of Tesla within China is ongoing. Commit to building a Gigafactory in China. This is now complete. Build a compelling Model Y concept car. This is underway and nearing completion. Sustain Model 3 production at >5,000 cars per week. To be completed this month and throughout the remainder of 2018. Demonstrate close to break even financial metrics. This remains to be accomplished in Q3 and Q4.

To pull off the largest crowdsourced fundraising campaign in history, the final detail needed is to actually demonstrate that Tesla can do better than break even for 2 quarters to establish it as a real car company.

Therefore, I conclude that demonstrating Tesla can turn at least a modest profit in Q3 and Q4 is far more important than the money earned. This is the final accomplishment needed for Tesla to win consumer confidence and with that raise $12B from Model 3 and Y deposits.

If Tesla can pull this off, it will not need to go to the investment banks in 2019.

How Do Model 3 Sales Compare To The Rest Of The EV Market Space?

We begin by noting that the Model 3 is crushing all US EV competition. The recent burst production of 5,000 Model 3 and 2,000 Models S and X in 7 days is the latest in a long list of increased production rates. If the past two quarters' lessons hold, that 5k/wk burst at the end of Q2 will become the steady production rate in Q3.

Image from Electrek showing cars being loaded for shipment at the Fremont Tesla factory.

Loaded with new production equipment from Germany, the Gigafactory and its team are now building more battery packs than ever before. Still a small fraction of the final footprint, the Gigafactory in Sparks is an awesome structure in progress. Other car companies are just now signing multi-billion dollar deals to build factories like the Gigafactory.

(Image from a Teslarati article here. A Panasonic executive has said the company would consider additional investment into the Gigafactory if asked by Tesla.

Last month, in June, Model 3 sold 6062 units into the US according to InsideEVs. Remember this was artificially low due to the Federal tax credit rules. The Chevy Bolt (not constrained) sold just 1083 units in June.

Graph courtesy of HyperChange.

The top 3 selling EVs in the US are the Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X (see graph below). Above is a plot of the past 12 months of sales for the Bolt and the Model 3. In July, the blue Bolt bar should be about the same. The red Tesla Model 3 bar should be about triple or over 20,000 cars. Below shows how the 6 best-selling EVs in the US compare for 2018 YTD sales.

Again courtesy of HyperChange.

Notice that the top 3 selling, mature EVs other than Tesla are the Bolt, Leaf, and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) i3. The Model 3 is already outselling those next 3 models combined. In July, the single month sales of the Model 3 will exceed those 3 next in line combined.

How Will Model 3 Sales Compare To ICE Vehicle Sales In Q3?

If Model 3 is crushing EV sales figures as I showed above, how does the Model 3 sales compare to ICE vehicle sales rankings? The short answer is, the Model 3 will take rank #16 this month.

Tesla just made 5k Model 3 cars per week at the end of Q2. So, based on the past 2 quarters data, Q3 average production should exceed 5k cars/wk.

This means Tesla should build 20,000 cars in July if it keeps the production line running most of the month. There should be another >10,000 cars in transit and inventory that get delivered in July making sales potential around 30,000 cars. But Tesla may shut the line down for further improvements.

I'll use the more conservative 20,000 cars, the new production capacity and assume that if the line is shut down, that cars in inventory and transit will make up the loss.

For the next 6 months, I expect Tesla will focus virtually 100% of its sales into the US so that as many customers as possible will get the full Federal tax credit. If the tax law changes, this expectation may no longer be valid.

How will 20,000 Model 3 cars this month stack up to ICE vehicle sales in the US this month?

The Model 3 will land at about position #16 as I show in the table below for Q3 ranking at the bottom right. I am using 2017 data from goodcarbadcar for ICE car sales rankings. 2018 data is in progress, but similar. I am averaging Tesla quarterly production as proxy for how many cars could have been sold into the US each quarter and am assuming that for Q3 the number will be sold into the US.

Quarter Tesla Total Production % Change Model 3 Quarterly Production, cars Model 3 US Monthly Average Sales Position for Quarter (between A&B) Q3 2017 26,150 +2% 220 #261 (Hyundai Genesis & Acura RLX) Q4 2017 29,870 +14% 1,550 #216 (Porsche Panamera & Fiat124 Spider) Q1 2018 34,494 +15% 9,766 #112 (Audi A4 & Infinity Q50) Q2 2018 53,339 +55% 28,578 #47 (Kia Soul & Hyundai Sonata) Q3 2018 87,500 +64% 62,500 #16 (Nissan Sentra & Jeep Grand Cherokee

Q3 Revenue, Can Tesla Show A Profit?

In Q3, Tesla should sell about 25,000 Models S and X cars. It should also sell more than 62,500 Model 3 cars. Remember, the average production volume in the past 2 quarters has been about equal to the burst production rate at the end of the prior quarter. The burst production at the end of last quarter was 5k cars per week. So that should become the average production rate for Q3.

Total gross sales should be around $2.5B for Models S and X, plus $3.4B for Model 3. Combined that's a quarterly revenue of $5.9B.

Annualized that would be $23.6B or more than double the 2017 revenue. The operating costs are going to be spread over a much larger number of vehicles than Tesla has ever built in the past.

Assuming 20% gross margin, the gross profit contribution from Models S and X should be around $500 million and from Model 3 around $680 million.

The increase in Q3 gross profit from increased Model 3 sales (that didn't exist last year) could zero out the past net loss of ~$700 million such as in Q1, bringing Tesla into positive net income territory, just barely.

If Tesla manages to build Model 3 cars at above the 5k/wk rate and can come close to break even, I think customers will trust that Tesla can repeat the effort on the Model Y.

With that proof, I expect reservations for Model Y (US and China) and Model 3 (China) to raise billions of dollars in cash deposits. Given that the pent-up demand is now over 24 million customers in the US, it is reasonable that the deposits will exceed the values I use, IF, Tesla commits to building larger factories capable of a larger annual EV production rate.

People are not likely to deposit more than a 2-year backlog once production begins. At that point, it makes more sense to just sit and wait to see what happens as perhaps another vendor will install good charging infrastructure.

Building Tesla factories in the US and in China capable of 2M Model Y cars per year each, would IMO still result in a demand constrained market. But whatever number of cars Tesla manages to build will secure a position as one of the top automakers of the 21st Century.

It will be at least 2 years before another auto company can build charging infrastructure to be able to pull off anything like what Tesla can today.

Conclusion

Tesla should reach a small net profit in Q3 and again in Q4. The Model 3 should rise into the Top 20 cars sold in the US in July. Tesla will announce the Model Y early next year.

These accomplishments combined with some Muskian crowdsourcing fanfare to announce the Model Y should net Tesla about $8B from China plus around $4B from the US and world in the form of 6 million reservations at $2,000 each for Models Y and 3. If realized, Tesla will not need to raise funds for the next few years.

Those funds will be directed toward building a Shanghai Gigafactory 3 as well as a new factory within the US.

I still expect the stock price to exceed $400 per share by year end once Tesla demonstrates that it is profitable at a rate of 5,000 Model 3 cars per week production rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.