Gjensidige's Q2 2018: At This Price It Could Be A Bargain For Patient Dividend Seekers

However, the margins of the other regional segments continue to improve, especially in Sweden and Baltics.

Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) (OTCPK:GJNSY) is primarily traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker GJF:NO. I will be referring to the Norwegian symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in NOK unless mentioned otherwise: 0.1232 NOK per $1 USD as of July 13, 2018. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Gjensidige and of its main competitors.

On the 13th of July, Gjensidige released its results of the second quarter of 2018. In spite of the improvement in the profitability of the smallest segments, the Norwegian insurer was hit by the harsh weather conditions, with a longer and harsher winter than last year. As in Q1 2018, the market penalized the company, as the stock price dropped by more than 10%, investors fearing that the next expected dividend increase will not be sustainable. There is a risk, but I consider it as low, regarding Gjensidige’s ability to make the necessary efforts to restore its margins.

Norwegian Branches Are Still Under Pressure

As in Q1 2018, the results of the insurance activities are mixed. The Norwegian segments suffered from the long winter, while the company continued to make the necessary efforts in Sweden, Denmark, and Baltics to restore the margins.

Source: Q2 2018 Gjensidige’s report

In Norway, both private and commercial segments reported declining underwriting results in Q2 2018. The private segment recorded an underwriting gain of NOK 371 million ($46 million) or 42% less than one year ago. On a year-to-date basis, the underwriting result declined by NOK 448 million ($55 million), mainly because of the weather conditions.

Source: Q2 2018 Gjensidige’s report

In spite of the tariff initiatives set up to increase the prices in all main product lines, the frequency and the severity of the claims continued to be higher than in the past.

On the commercial segment, the most significant segment of the company, the large losses continued to penalize the underwriting margins. In Q2 2018, the large losses accounted for about NOK 107 million ($13 million) vs. NOK 75 million one year ago ($9 million). On a year-to-date basis, the large loss costs more than doubled, the severe winter conditions affecting the severity of the claims.

Source: Q2 2018 Gjensidige’s report

However, the decline in the underwriting results of the core activities was partially offset by the margin improvement observed in Denmark, Sweden, and the Baltic region.

In Denmark, the underwriting profit declined slightly on a quarterly basis but remained higher than last year on a year-to-date basis. The slight quarterly decline was driven by higher large losses, which were partly mitigated by higher run-off gains as well as a positive underlying frequency claims development.

Source: Q2 2018 Gjensidige’s report

In Sweden, the underwriting result continued to improve in Q2 2018. On the year-to-date basis, the underwriting result was NOK 23.5 million ($3 million) vs. a loss of NOK 86.7 million ($11 million), one year ago. In spite of the decline in the earned premiums, resulting from lower renewal rates due to high rate increases, the overall profitability improved. Both loss ratio and cost ratio improved during the quarter, mainly because of the underwriting measures were taken since the half year of 2017 and the integration of Vardia’s operations into Gjensidige.

Source: Q2 2018 Gjensidige’s report

Last but not least, Baltics continued on its way to higher margins. In Q2 2018, the underwriting result increased to NOK 20.1 million ($2.5 million), mainly driven by improved claims development. The pricing initiatives affected the underlying earned premiums negatively. Nevertheless, from a long-term view, the portfolio restructuring and the enhanced tariffs should result in higher earned premiums and a better loss ratio. On a cost side, the cost ratio improved by 1.4 percentage points to 31.8%.

Source: Q2 2018 Gjensidige’s report

In Q1, I expected the profitability of the core business to be restored. However, the Norwegian branches continued to suffer from an unexpected long and harsh winter. The good news is that the other branches have offset the underwriting result decline partially, proving that the diversification efforts seem to be paying off. Furthermore, with the upcoming sale of Gjensidige Bank, I believe that the management will continue to develop its activities in the Baltic countries and will try strengthening its position in Sweden and Denmark by acquiring small portfolios.

The bank activities will continue to contribute to the group performance until Q1 2019. In Q2 2018, the profit before taxes of the bank increased to NOK 218 million ($27 million). The marked quarterly improvement was the result of the gain on sale of the portfolio of non-performing loans.

Source: Q2 2018 Gjensidige’s report

Nevertheless, the cost/income ratio worsened slightly in Q2 2018 to 43.5%, because of higher acquisition costs, driven by business growth. On a year-to-date basis, the profit before tax expenses increased to NOK 339.5 million ($42 million).

The pleasant surprise was the pension activities, which recorded an improved profit before tax expenses of NOK 38.2 million ($5 million) in Q2 2018. On a year-to-date basis, the profit before taxes grew by 29% to NOK 70.1 million ($9 million), benefiting from higher administration fees and insurance and management incomes. On a year-to-date level, the operating margin improved by more than eight percentage points to 31.66%.

Source: Q2 2018 Gjensidige’s report

In my opinion, the pension revenues will grow more than in the past, especially with Gjensidige’s decision to sell its bank. I believe that the Norwegian company will continue to diversify its revenues and the pension activities could be one of the ways to do it. With the temporary decline in the margins of the Norwegian branches, Gjensidige will have to prove that its other activities can contribute to the group profit. Nevertheless, the margin restoration of the Norwegian branches will be the crucial point to show to the market that Gjensidige is on the right track to increase its dividend.

The Dividend Sustainability Is The Key To Alleviating The Investors’ Fear

The fear regarding dividend sustainability has caused the recent stock price pullback. As the earnings have dropped in Q1 and Q2, the question was: will Gjensidige be able to increase or even maintain its dividend for the 2018 exercise? I believe the answer is “yes.”

I believe the dividend is safe for either of two primary reasons: 1.) the underwriting performance improves in Q3 and Q4, benefiting from better weather conditions in Norway and improved margins in the other countries or 2.) the company does not succeed to maintain the same level of earnings than in 2017, but the company uses the capital excess to pay a special dividend.

I prefer the first option, but I should remain realistic: sometimes, insurance companies suffer from large losses or extraordinary situation, which oblige them to take important decisions.

Even in the case of a dividend cut, I am optimistic about Gjensidige’s business perspective, regarding the company’s operating performance track record.

