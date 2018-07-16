T-Bonds Get A 'Fear Factor' Boost

U.S. Treasury bond investors are getting a much needed break after enduring through a punishing 2017 and a rocky 2018. After suffering losses in three of the first five months of this year, Treasury bonds have stabilized since May and are benefiting from the revival of trade tariff concerns, as well as from safe-haven seekers from of the emerging markets decline. In today’s commentary, we’ll look at how the bond market is feeding of these continued fears and is close to establishing its first intermediate-term bottom in over a year.

Starting in May, a surging dollar precipitated a sell-off in the stock markets of several emerging nations. The extent to which the rising U.S. dollar index (DXY) affected the emerging markets can be seen in the following graph which compares the DXY with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). The 5 percent rise in the dollar’s value had a disproportionate impact on the emerging market stocks as a whole, as this chart reflects. The reason for this exaggerated move isn’t hard to fathom; indeed, it was captured in a Financial Times headline on May 4: “Stronger dollar poses big threat for emerging market investors”.

Between continued weakness in the emerging markets and the ongoing trade war threat between the U.S. and China, it’s not surprising that global investors have sought refuge in the U.S. Treasury market - the ultimate safe haven. Until the dust has completely settled from the tit-for-tat trade war and the emerging markets stock slump, U.S. T-bonds should continue to benefit from this heightened short-term demand.

Consider the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which many traders use as a benchmark for long-term Treasuries. Note that there were two times during this year when TLT technically confirmed a short-term bottom. I define a confirmed bottom as having occurred when TLT, following a steep decline, exhibits the following behavior: 1.) TLT price closes at least twice in succession above its 15-day moving average; 2.) the 15-day MA flattens and eventually turns up, and 3.) price momentum, as reflected in the 12-day momentum indicator (shown below), enters positive territory. These three factors occurred in early March and again in late May.

The difference between the most recent confirmed bottom in TLT (in May) and the previous one (in March) is that back in March, the TLT’s bottom wasn’t technically confirmed by the other elements of the broader bond market. Specifically, corporate bonds failed to reverse a decline at that time, which meant that the spring rally in Treasury bond prices wasn’t synchronized with the market for short-term corporate bonds. Normally, the biggest and most sustained moves in T-bonds occur when short-term corporates move in line with both short-term and long-dated Treasuries. Shown below is the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (VCSH), which shows the failure to reverse a decline during the March-April period. The failure of VCSH to confirm a bottom in March, and its subsequent slide into April, arguably exerted a negative spillover impact on the Treasury market which accounts for the TLT decline in April-May.

Historically, the best trading signals for long-dated Treasuries have occurred when confirmed bottoms in TLT are confirmed not only by a sympathetic move in the VCSH but also in short-term Treasury bonds. My favorite proxy for T-bonds under 10 years duration is the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI). Although IEI did confirm a short-term bottom in March along with TLT, the rally in the IEI was short-lived and had turned to weakness by the early part of April. Not surprisingly, the weakness in short-term Treasuries, combined with corporate bond weakness earlier this spring, exerted a drag on longer-term bonds.

Since that time, TLT has since established another short-term low as of late May and has mostly trended higher since then. The difference is that, this time around, the bottom in TLT has been confirmed both by the short-term Treasury bond ETF and the short-term corporate bond ETF. However, corporate bonds as reflected by VCSH haven’t yet rallied appreciably from the price low which was established on May 16. This remains a concern for the near-term health of TLT rally, but if VCSH can finally rally in the next couple of weeks, the Treasury bond market will enjoy a powerful support and should be able to further add to its recent gains.

Bond investors would do well to keep in mind that the strength in long-dated U.S. Treasuries since May is more a temporary phenomenon owing to investors’ fears over the global economic outlook than any long-term fundamental factor. When and if the U.S.-China trade dispute is finally settled, and presumably the negative impact on emerging market stocks has thereby diminished, T-bonds will no longer enjoy this “fear factor” support. I expect the longer-term bottom in Treasury yields which was established in Treasury yields between 2013 and 2016, as reflected in the 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), to remain intact. U.S. government bond yields should also eventually continue to trend higher due to continued growth in the domestic economy, which in turn will put downward pressure on bond prices.

For now, though, bond traders can continue to remain long the TLT as long as it remains above the 120.00 level and the short-term corporate bond ETF, VCSH, remains above its aforementioned May 16 low of 77.85. I also recommend that long-term investors be underweight Treasuries and allocate most of their portfolio to stocks which have more long-term upside potential than T-bonds.

