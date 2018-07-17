From Starbucks To Slowbucks: Why Starbucks Will Continue To Fall In 2018

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is facing numerous issues it needs to address to prevent further loses in its stock price. Company shares are down over 10% for the year, and Howard Schultz has recently announced his departure as chairman. Schultz's news comes at a precarious time for Starbucks, as the company struggles with sluggish sales and a range-bound stock price. Given these developments, media outlets, including Barron's, have speculated activist interest in the company. Especially with Schultz stepping away from the business, activist investors view this as an opportunity to enact change from within. However, the company's future is becoming increasingly uncertain, even with activist involvement, and comps have been consistently decelerating. These factors, along with dubious oversea expansion plans and recent buyback announcements, should lead to sustained decreases in Starbucks' share price, pushing it below $52 a share.

Starbucks To Close 150 US Stores

In recent times, Starbucks has struggled to grow sales and has reverted to the closure of US stores to salvage profits. Starbucks announced last week the closure of 150 US stores in its 2019 fiscal year. The company hopes to reduce its exposure to urban areas, citing concerns over high rent and labor costs. Since 2015, Starbucks has opened over 2,000 cafes in the US, bringing its total store count to 14,300, a number larger than that of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). Simply put, the company expanded too far, too fast. For a company which prides itself on the quality of its coffee and premium food, Starbucks' growth seems unreasonable. That is because Starbucks allowed its system to grow via license agreements. Under a typical agreement, an experienced operator will manage a Starbucks-branded store in return for royalty and ad fees. Although this may sound like a keen way to grow operations, poor location decisions and a tightly crowded market proved otherwise.

As noted in the table above, 558 licensed stores were opened in 2017, representing 22% growth from the year prior. Despite this acceleration in store openings, the company's sales and profit metrics waned. Sales increased only 6% over the same period, and Starbucks reduced previous comps estimates of 3% to 1%. To address this, US store closures will focus on license-operated cafes in retail locations, including airports and supermarkets, and urban areas. This will, unfortunately, lead to invariably lower revenues.

Store Closures: Performing Versus Underperforming

In the ensuing quantitative analysis, the assumption was made that Starbucks intends to close performing stores. Without adequate information regarding whether store closures are performing or underperforming, average numbers were calculated as a base case. Although Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson recently said the criteria for store closures were negative comps and negative total contribution numbers, Starbucks implicitly assumes that nearby stores will absorb the backfill in customer traffic. Because this is yet to be proved and to maintain conservative judgement over the numbers, the following analysis calculates revenue and costs on a per store basis, using average numbers.

Quantitative Analysis

The analysis will now shift towards calculating the revenue and cost implications of Starbucks' store closures. To begin, the company does not provide enough information to conclude with certainty their royalty fees charged to licensees, nor do they disclose the mix of store closures between company-owned and license-owned stores. Given the indefiniteness of these variables, a sensitivity table was constructed to account for varying levels of licensee royalty payments and the mix of store closures. Assumptions including average revenue and operating costs per store were made as well as estimates of royalty fees based off competitors, including Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG).

To set the background, Starbucks owned 13,930 US stores in 2017, 8,222 of which were company owned. Referencing the income statement above, revenue and cost per store, varied depending on whether the store was company owned. To illustrate, company-owned stores generated $1.7MM and costed $1.3MM per year, on average. These figures simply came from, first, dividing company-operated revenue by the number of company-operated stores, to calculate average revenue. Second, to calculate average cost, multiplying total operating expenses by the ratio between company-operated revenue and total net revenues and then dividing that figure by the number of company-operated stores.

For licensed stores, the process of determining revenue and cost was different. Given the fact that Starbucks does not disclose data about their royalty fees, assumptions regarding them were made, and a sensitivity table was constructed to isolate the effects of varying degrees of royalty fees. Imagine, for instance, managing a licensed Starbucks. As the operator of the establishment, you would prefer to pay Starbucks less in royalty fees. Why? Because as the operator of that business you get to retain a greater percentage of the revenue it generates. Therefore, from the perspective of Starbucks, and for the purposes of this exercise, closing licensed stores with higher royalty fees reduces profit at a greater rate.

Apart from royalty fees being an unknown variable, so was the split of cafe closures between company-owned and licensed stores. Therefore, to account for different mixes between the two, the percentage of licensed owned closures varies with the magnitude of royalty fees. As a quick example, assuming all 150 store closures are owned by licensees, and the company charges a royalty fee of 14%, the company stands to lose $226.4MM in revenue.

Next, to calculate the effect on net income, average cost was subtracted from each of the cells in the preceding sensitivity table, with costs varying depending on the mix of store closures. For licensed stores, costs were $0.22MM, on average. This was calculated simply by taking the product between total operating expenses and the ratio of licensed-store revenues to net revenues, and then dividing that figure by the number of licensed stores. As a quick example, assuming Starbucks closed 120 licensed stores, or 80% of them, and charged licensees a 12% royalty fee, a net loss of $94.3MM is expected. In other words, whatever Starbucks' net income is for the year, reduce it by $94.3MM. This is calculated by taking the $206.3MM revenue reduction, adding back $141.2MM in cost savings, and applying Starbucks' effective tax rate of 33.2%. Cost savings were calculated by taking expense reductions of $0.22MM and $1.3MM for licensed and company-owned stores, and multiplying them by 120 and 30 store closures, respectively. Moreover, a tax rate of 33.2% was used to maintain an apples-to-apples comparison as these numbers were sourced from Starbucks' 2017 10-K, not 2018's.

Stock Buybacks

Applying reasonable judgement, it appears that Starbucks stands to lose between $80.7MM and $129.5MM in net income. However, this net loss should be compounded by recently announced share buybacks. Starbucks plans to return $25B to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, thus magnifying the reduction in EPS, as your essentially reducing the size of the corporate pie and allocating the same net loss across less shares outstanding. Moreover, the company anticipates funding this by upping leverage to 2.6x-2.9x on a lease adjusted basis. Additional leverage should have a downward pulling effect on net income due to interest expense.

Doing some quick math, Starbucks is expected to lose EPS between $0.09 and $0.14, without accounting for additional debt and interest expense. Running through the chart from the top down, Starbucks currently issues quarterly dividends of $0.31 and plans to increase it to $0.36. Because the company has 1.4B shares outstanding, an additional cash outlay of $700MM per quarter is expected. Since buybacks will extend until 2020, this represents $560MM in additional dividend payments. Given Starbucks' announced $25B dividend and buyback proposal, removing $560MM for dividends gives you $24.4B for buybacks. With Starbucks currently trading at $48.85, this represents buybacks of 500.3MM shares or a new share count of 899.7MM.

Comps Reductions

Amid struggles to grow sales, the company's CFO has announced his departure from the firm. This means that both Howard Schultz and Scott Maw are expected to step away from Starbucks. One of Starbucks' biggest concerns of 2018 is resolving a deflating comps figure. This past quarter, for instance, comps missed in all regions, including Americas, China and Asia Pacific, and EMEA. Starbucks' Americas region, inclusive of the US, Canada, and Mexico, posted comps growth of 2%, lower than the 3% expected by analysts.

This is significant news because in the restaurant industry there are two primary ways to grow revenue: comps and store expansion. For Starbucks, neither seem to be working. The company is plagued with weakening comps growth and will downsize their restaurant portfolio next year. To address a range-bound stock price between $51.77 and $64.57, company management will look to determine ways to drive stock gains beyond traditional sales and profit growth. Therefore, Starbucks has recently announced buybacks and expansion plans in China. They undoubtedly view these initiatives as better sources of capital allocation as opposed to investing internally.

Activist Involvement

With the company's financials faltering, and vacancies in key management positions opening, Starbucks presents itself as an attractive candidate for activist involvement. The company has a strong foothold domestically and abroad and has a clear advantage in digital and loyalty relationships with customers. Given these solid foundations to build off, activist investors can enact internal change to correct prior management mistakes, such as domestic overexpansion and declining comps. However, unfortunately for Starbucks shareholders, many strategies that might work to reinvigorate competitors will not work for them.

Starbucks does not own most of its real estate, so cannot monetize it through the sale of land or buildings. It also does not have multiple restaurant chains like Darden did. Nor would Starbucks benefit from selling company-owned stores to licensees, a process known as refranchising, as did McDonald's because Starbucks' stores are too profitable and refranchising's effect on revenue would be greater than its benefit to margins.

That means, as brought up earlier, focusing on capital allocation. The company should open fewer restaurant, spend to improve existing ones and funnel excess cash to shareholders. However, as noted in the quantitative analysis, fewer shares outstanding would magnifying the company's net loss, and the two main channels of growing revenue are weakening.

Conclusion

To justify a stock price above $51.77, Starbucks needs to show clear signs of comps and revenue growth. Investors closely monitor these figures, along with restaurant openings, to determine organic growth and the company's valuation. With company expectations of comps and restaurant openings declining, capital allocation decisions become increasingly important. Starbucks' recently announced $25B dividend and buyback program need to produce better returns than investing internally, or else stock loses will continue to widen. As previously discussed, activist investors will find some of the strategies available to restaurant incumbents to not work for Starbucks. Therefore, the burden of lifting Starbucks' share price above its upper range-bound limit of $64.57 relies exclusively on management. Furthermore, with the chairman and CFO leaving, new hires will be left with shouldering this issue and determining a solution.

