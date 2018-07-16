3 Things In Biotech, July 16: Array Gets An Important Update

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Array's melanoma combo gets a guideline nod

Company: Array Biopharma (ARRY)

Therapy: Enorafenib and binimetinib

Disease: Metastatic melanoma

News: ARRY announced that their combination therapy of encorafenib and binimetinib, recently approved for metastatic melanoma, has been included in the NCCN Guidelines for melanoma as a Category 1 recommendation for first- and second-line treatment for patients with BRAF-mutant metastatic melanoma. This indicates a strong consensus based on the strength of evidence presented to date.

Looking forward: It may not seem like that big a deal, but many, many clinicians make use of the NCCN Guidelines to help in selecting treatment for patients. And ARRY's option needs this Category 1 recommendation to stay on the same level as other Raf/Mek inhibitor cocktails.

Atossa looks for a window of opportunity in breast cancer

Company: Atossa Genetics (ATOS)

Therapy: Endoxifen

Disease: Breast cancer

News: ATOS announced that they will be opening a phase 2 study investigating their endocrine therapy endoxifen in the neoadjuvant setting, or the "window of opportunity" between diagnosis and surgery for hormone receptor-positive disease. This study will investigate the use of their oral formulation of endoxifen for 21 days prior to surgery, with a primary endpoint of reducing cellular proliferation as measured by Ki67 expression.

Looking forward: By taking this metabolite into earlier treatment settings, ATOS has an opportunity to show their drug's ability to attack hormone-positive breast cancer, where neoadjuvant hormonal therapy isn't a strong option. This is still early days, but it is just one of numerous ongoing phase 2 studies that ATOS has in the pipeline.

Astellas and Pfizer score widened approval for Xtandi

Company: Pfizer (PFE) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Therapy: Enzalutamide

Disease: Castration-resistant prostate cancer

News: PFE and ALPMY announced that the FDA has approved the supplemental application for enzalutamide, broadening the approval to be viable for men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The approval was based on the findings from the phase 3 PROSPER trial, which demonstrated that adding enzalutamide to androgen-deprivation therapy significantly improved metastasis-free survival by 22 months compared with androgen-deprivation therapy alone.

Looking forward: ALPMY and PFE have a good opportunity here to make a huge impact with an already-successful drug. After the approval of apalutamide for non-metastatic prostate cancer, this was an important stretch of the indication to make their market share.

