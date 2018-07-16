Retail Shining

On a day where we saw a relatively strong Retail Sales report for the month of June, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Retailing is the best-performing Industry Group YTD and also trading the most above its 200-DMA. Given the recent strength, we wanted to quickly look into which stocks in the group have been doing the best this year. As regular readers are aware, non-traditional stocks like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been among the group's strongest performers over the last year or more, and while that is still the case now, we are beginning to see more traditional retailers show up near the top of the list.

YTD, all three of the group's top performing stocks - NFLX, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), and AMZN - are up over 50%. Right behind those three stocks, though, the next seven top-performers are all traditional retailers. In addition to the top ten performing stocks in the group, another six stocks are up over 10% YTD. The fact that more than half of the group's components are up over 10% when the S&P 500 is up less than 5% on the year is pretty impressive. While many traditional retailers have seen improved performance this year, the laggards in the group are also traditional retailers, including L Brands (NYSE:LB), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), and Gap (NYSE:GPS).