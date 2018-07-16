Aristocrat Leisure: Interesting Australian Opportunity

Aristocrat's main poker machine business continues to exhibit strong growth, and the recent stagnation in Aristocrat's share price provides an opportunity for investors to enter long-term positions.

Due to the prudent acquisition of Big Fish games, Aristocrat's digital segment now accounts for over 34% of group revenue.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.'s management team have successfully positioned the business to take advantage of the growth in digital gambling.

Note: This article refers to the ASX listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (OTCPK:ARLUF) (ASX:ALL). All amounts listed are in AUD unless otherwise specified.

The Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited is an Australian based leading global provider of land-based and online gaming (gambling) solutions. The Company is licensed by more than 200 regulators and its products and services are available in more than 90 countries around the world. Aristocrat's management team has been proactive in continuing strong growth rates in its main business of land based poker machines, while also ensuring its place at the forefront of the recent growth in online/social gambling with the successful acquisition on Big Fish Games and Plarium. As such, I expect the recent stagnation in Aristocrat's stock price to lead to an upwards breakout of its trading range, creating an opportunity for investors to enter long-term positions in a fantastic growth story.

Although Aristocrat's valuation may seem quite high at first glance, with a forward PE ratio of almost 30, its growth rate (both historical and projected) and its market position at the forefront in the social/digital gambling arena more than justifies this valuation.

Aristocrat delivered strong performance over the 2017 fiscal year and the first half of 2018, further extending the business' track record of consistent and high-quality growth. Over 2017, group revenue increased by more than 18% y/y, resulting in a record result of over $2.45 billion. Outstanding momentum in the Americas, significant growth in the digital and international segments and sustained strength in Australian markets is expected to result in strong growth over 2018-2019. The recent acquisition of both Big Fish and Plarium Global are a signal to investors that management is successfully preparing Aristocrat for the future, as these additions significantly increase business presence in the high-growth social games market and materially expands Aristocrat's addressable market reach.

On a combined basis, the revenues of Product Madness and Big Fish will position Aristocrat as the clear #2 social digital casino publisher in the world, and further cement our status as a leading digital game content business, in addition to being a market-leading CIII and CII gaming company. (Source: Aristocrat 2017 Annual Report)

Aristocrat's investment in its digital arm has already begun to prove successful, as 1H18 casual gaming/digital revenue increased over 300% q/q, and now accounts for over 34% of the Group's total revenue.

The Eilers Fantini Research Report January 2018 (which surveyed 374 casinos which operate 400 thousand slot machines in North America) shows Aristocrat has increased its market share to over 22% in the region and is now the top grossing supplier for Lease and WAP (Wide-Area Progressive) games. Aristocrat Leased and WAP games also generated the most revenue in aggregate for casinos during the period.

Despite Aristocrat's strong performance, some investors steer clear due to its premium valuation within its industry:

Company Industry Sector P/E Ratio (TTM) 30.61 45.35 19.04 Beta 0.74 1.12 1.28 Price to Sales (TTM) 5.73 3.75 1.96 Price to Book (MRQ) 10.85 7.81 2.32 Price to Cash Flow (TTM) 20.93 22.56 13.63

However, this valuation is justified by Aristocrat's strong outlook, with revenues expected to increase from $2.5bn in 2017 to $4.2bn by 2019 according to Commsec Research.

Due to persistent weakness in the AUD (which I believe will continue to fall against the USD due to declining economic conditions in Australia), Aristocrat's future revenue will likely be higher than the consensus.

If Aristocrat's stock maintains its current premium valuation over its industry, I forecast a 50% return in Aristocrat's stock price over the next 18 months. This is stark contrast to the lagging performance of its competitors.

Both International Game Technology and Konami Holdings have had stagnant revenue over the past 3 years despite large share price increases, while Aristocrat has significantly boosted both revenue and market share during the same period, suggesting that only Aristocrat's share price rise is sustainable.

1H18 Segment Performance

Americas

Revenue in the Americas increased by 10.5% (profit growth of 17.6%), with North American unit growth of 11% expected for the full year (2017 unit growth was 10%):

-Aristocrat branded machines received outstanding customer feedback throughout the period, reflected in recent slot manager surveys from Goldman Sachs (#1 Supplier with most profitable new games for 5th consecutive year). (Source: Marketwired)

-Strong performance across Class III premium and Class II gaming operations footprint driven by top performing content and hardware (Class II and Class III units up ~5% and ~19% respectively).

-Continued growth in average FPD (Fee Per Day), increasing by 3.5% to US$51.40 per day.

-The VLT (Video lottery terminal) prototype was launched with a six-month trial in the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (Canada), starting 2nd May.

Australia and New Zealand

-ANZ market leadership was maintained, with strong performance from the HelixTM cabinet configurations resulting in a 6.4% increase in profit.

-The ACCESSTM model continues to deliver unparalleled choice and flexibility for customers.

Digital

-Significant lift in performance driven by continued strength of Product Madness together with the acquisitions of Plarium and Big Fish during the period.

-Margin moderated in line with expectations as Digital business scales to include new Social Gaming segment.

-Product Madness business continued to scale and prove the multi-app strategy with ongoing success of Cashman CasinoTM, Heart of VegasTM, and launch of the Asian themed app FaFaFa GoldTM.

-Focus on content, customer acquisition, and retention. Launching new Lightning LinkTM app.

-DAU (daily active user) numbers grew almost six-fold to 8.3m.

-I expect digital revenue to dramatically increase over time with the recruitment to Big Fish Games of Jeff Karp. Karp's experience in the industry is vast, and he has overseen a number of significant franchises:

Jeff will oversee Big Fish and its growth as a leading company in the games industry. Big Fish's current portfolio of games is played by millions around the world and led by chart topping franchises, such as Big Fish Casino, Cooking Craze, Gummy Drop, Fairway Solitaire and Jackpot Magic Slots. He was instrumental in building multi-billion-dollar franchise games, including EA SPORTS, Words With Friends, Farmville, The Sims franchise, Bingo Bash, GSN Casino, and many more. (Source: Aristocrat Investor Relations)

Outlook

In land-based outright sales, Aristocrat expects to successfully defend its market-leading position across key segments in North America, ANZ, and its International CIII operations.

The Group expects further growth in its online casino and social games business as recent acquisitions mature resulting in higher revenue per user and growth in its number of users. Management also expects a 300 basis point reduction in its effective tax rate over the 2018 full year. Due to the nature of the group's international operations, whereby a 1 cent change in the AUD/USD exchange rate results in an estimated $6 million impact on the Group's annual profit after tax, a medium-term boost in profits is expected as the Aussie dollar weakens due to the increasingly poor economic data in the region.

Capital Management/Dividend Distribution

The Group obtained credit ratings from both Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's in order to support the launch of the US$1.3 billion Term Loan B facility in 2014. As at 30 September 2017, Aristocrat holds credit ratings of BB+ from Standard & Poor's and Ba1 from Moody's. Moody's upgraded Aristocrat's credit rating by one notch from Ba2 in December 2016 and Standard & Poor's upgraded from BB in May 2017. Although some investors may be concerned by the debt incurred by management's recent acquisitions including Big Fish Games, I am confident in management's use of capital in their plan to position Aristocrat as a market leader in the digital/social space.

Management has increased Aristocrat's dividend distribution on a regular basis for several years and intends to continue to do so into the future.

Ex Date Amount Franked Franking Credit Date Payable 02-Jun-2014 0.08 0% 0 27-Jun-2014 28-Nov-2014 0.08 0% 0 19-Dec-2014 29-May-2015 0.08 0% 0 03-Jul-2015 30-Nov-2015 0.09 0% 0 18-Dec-2015 01-Jun-2016 0.1 0% 0 01-Jul-2016 05-Dec-2016 0.15 0% 0 20-Dec-2016 30-May-2017 0.14 25% 0.015 03-Jul-2017 05-Dec-2017 0.2 100% 0.086 20-Dec-2017 29-May-2018 0.19 100% 0.081 03-Jul-2018

Risks

While a history of strong management and a stable financial picture leave Aristocrat relatively safe as a company, the nature of the gambling industry in which it operates does have several inherent risks, primarily the risk of increased regulation which would lead to tighter gambling restrictions in its key markets of the US and Australia:

Justice Debbie Mortimer told the court her judgement should not detract from the importance of the issues Ms. Guy raised. "Research into the possible relationship between the design and features of Electronic Gaming Machines and the development of addiction to gambling … is a new field, where some researchers at least have identified justifications for further work exploring this relationship," (Source: ABC News)

While this case was a win for Aristocrat, the issues raised will continue to rear its head within regulatory circles.

Aristocrat's increased digital presence also represents increased risks in the relatively new online gaming industry, as this space also faces the risk of increased regulation and geographical controls (the USA has previously banned internationally based online poker from being accessed within the US):

For years, U.S. residents were the biggest players in a global online poker market that the trade group said produced nearly $7 billion in annual revenue. PokerStars and rival Full Tilt Poker, were the clear market leaders, operating from what they thought were safe havens abroad. But two years ago the Justice Department sued both firms for fraud. (Source: Reuters)

Although the nature of Aristocrats online activities is vastly different to the operations described in this scenario (online poker), similar outcomes are possible.

Conclusion

The recent stagnation in Aristocrat's stock price provides an opportunity for investors to enter a long-term position in an industry leader with proven management, strong growth and an effective investment strategy which has positioned the business to capitalize on the future growth in the digital/social gambling space.

All investors must conduct their own due diligence on all investments and must take full responsibility for their own portfolio.

