Berry Petroleum Aims For $300 Million U.S. IPO

BRY's challenge is combine these assets in a cost-effective manner and for the price of oil to continue to remain at an economically viable level.

The firm is acquiring and developing smaller conventional oilfield assets from major players.

Berry Petroleum has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Berry Petroleum (BRY) intends to raise gross proceeds of $300 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is an exploration and production oil company, focusing their efforts on identifying and profitably extracting oil from conventional oil wells.

BRY is pursuing a strategy to combine smaller oil producing assets that the majors are selling off. If you believe the price of oil will remain above $50/bbl., the IPO, which isn't cheap, may be worth your consideration.

The Bakersfield, California-based energy company was founded in 1909 to produce heavy oil from the San Joaquin basin. Since then, the company has evolved and gone through many changes -- in 2013 it was acquired by LINN Energy which later filed for bankruptcy.

Berry managed to emerge from bankruptcy as an independent company and now focuses its operations in 4 locations across Colorado, Texas, California, and Utah.

Management is headed by President and CEO Arthur T. Smith, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Founder and CEO at TS&J Consulting.

BRY targets its efforts on developing and producing conventional reserves in low cost, low risk basins with predictable production decline rates.

The firm has a large syndicate of private equity and institutional investors that comprise its investor base, many of whom have 5% or greater shareholdings in the company.

Most of those institutional investors intend to sell a portion of their stock in the IPO, whether to public investors or as part of the over-allotment options the underwriters have been granted by management.

According to a 2017 economic study by The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, the oil and gas industry was responsible for 368,100 jobs in 2015, which represents 1.6% of California’s employment. These contributed 2.7% of California’s GDP, almost $66 billion.

This market contributed more than $26.4 billion in state and local tax revenues and $28.5 billion in sales and excise taxes, in California. The state also ranked 4th in crude oil production and was responsible for 10.3% of US field production, as the chart below indicates:

According to the study, Kern county accounts for 78% of the active wells in California, the same county where a significant portion of Berry’s activities are focused. (See chart below)

BRY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenues (net of derivatives), with sharp growth in Q1 2018

Increasing but uneven operating profit

Increasing but uneven operating margin

Sharply increasing but uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: BRY S-1/A)

Total Revenue (Net of derivatives) ($)

Q1 2018: $97.3 million, 63% increase vs. prior

2017: $412.4 million, 0.3% increase vs. prior

2016: $411.0 million

Operating Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $24.6 million

2017: $107.8 million

2016: $59.8 million

Operating Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 25.3%

2017: 26.1%

2016: 14.5%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q1 2018: $27.6 million

2017: $129.8 million

2016: $13.2 million

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $67.0 million in cash and $700.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim.)

BRY intends to raise $300 million in gross proceeds in an IPO by selling 12.2 million shares of common stock and selling shareholders will sell 6.55 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.29 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to pay down debt, buy back shares from one of its investors and for other corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BMO Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Capital One Securities, Johnson Rice & Company, Simmons & Company, Tudor, Pickering Holt & Co, ABN AMRO, ING, BOK Financial Securities and Citizens Capital Markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2018.

