China Has Fallen: Tencent Is A Conviction Buy

This means that there is a growth runway that is being completely missed by the market.

Thesis

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is often called the “Facebook (FB) of China” due to their WeChat app. TCEHY is however one of the most misunderstood stocks in the market, as many see WeChat, $35.5 billion USD in revenues and think “the growth has tapped out.” Because their current revenue base is actually significantly derived from a world class collection of video games, not WeChat, this has created a cloak over the hidden advertising growth potential in WeChat. I rate shares a conviction buy on the recent trade war related weakness.

(Note: dollar amounts are listed in Chinese dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

Buy when there is blood on the streets

The Shanghai Index, used widely as a gauge for the Chinese stock market, has traded sharply lower this year, greatly underperforming the S&P 500:

(Yahoo Finance)

This is definitely due to the ongoing “trade war” between the two countries, as investors scramble to make sense of the potential impact to earnings.

For some this may simply be the time to buy the overall Chinese market though an ETF such as the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - others however, including your author, may still harbor reservations and doubts about the true aftermath of a fallout with the United States.

I believe that there yet still exists a group of stocks which will experience significant less volatility in earnings due to the trade war, namely the large-cap Chinese technology stocks. These companies by in large see their markets confined within Chinese mainland (currently at least) and thus ironically the “isolation” means there is very little direct revenue exposure to the United States. This is a very common investment thesis here in the states, one which I have used to invest in large cap tech darlings FB and Alphabet (GOOG), both of which have little to no exposure to China. I currently have conviction buy ratings on both these names. It does make sense for similar logic to apply to their Chinese counterparts, like large-cap stock Alibaba (BABA) which I highlighted previously, and TCEHY, the stock we are focusing on in this article.

Tech stocks coming back home

TCEHY may potentially benefit from an unusual near term catalyst in the form of a listing in mainland exchanges. That is, TCEHY is currently listed both in Hong Kong as well as the United States (through its American Depository Receipt TCEHY) both not in China itself, despite its primary user base being Chinese! This weird characteristic is one reason I believe shares have been undervalued, as the investors who could invest in TCEHY do not interact with it on a day to day basis and thus may not actually know much about its businesses. I believe that a successful listing of Chinese depository receipts in China would be a strong catalyst as it would bring a whole flood of buyers who would very much like to own a piece of what truly is a national treasure.

Until then, my goal with this article is for the reader to have a firm understanding of why TCEHY really is a technological giant that should be a core holding along the likes of FB.

A truly misunderstood business

I suspect very few readers have heard of TCEHY and even fewer to have deep knowledge of heir business model. While it is true that the main investment thesis is in the advertising potential of their WeChat platform (more on this later), it turns out that this is not currently their biggest business.

We can see that for quite some time they have really been a video game business, as only recently did “online games” make up less than 40% of total revenues:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

Many have counted TCEHY out because they think that at $35.6 billion USD in revenues, there is not much growth left. They might make the assumption that WeChat has all the advertising real estate laid out like FB and thus the law of large numbers implies that there isn’t much growth left. When seeing the above graph, however, it becomes apparent that this is flat incorrect because WeChat has not yet been fully monetized (and not even close). We will discuss that in a moment. Let’s however first look at their main breadwinner: video games.

The Best Video Gaming Enterprise On The Planet

Once you see their lineup of games it makes sense how they earned $28.8 billion RMB their last quarter, growing 34% year over year. Even those who are not gamers are likely to have heard of some of these famous games, which all even very recently have been considered the top games on the planet for their respective platforms.

TCEHY owns Timi Studio which is the developer of mobile games Honour of Kings (Arena of Valor). This was the most successful mobile gaming app at the time in 2017, bringing home a projected $1.9 billion USD in revenue:

(Medium)

Some may remember Honour of Kings to be the game which drew great controversy in China for being too addictive among kids. TCEHY eventually had to limit playing time to 1-2 hours daily based on a child’s age group.

TCEHY owns Riot Games, best known as the developer of the smash hit video game League of Legends, which generated $2.1 billion USD in revenues in 2017 and has about 80 million monthly active players:

(League of Legends)

TCEHY owns 84.3% of developer Supercell which is the owner of Clash of Clans:

(Clash of Clans)

TCEHY purchased a 48% stake of Fortnite developer Epic for $330 million in 2012:

(Fortnite)

This is widely considered to be one of the most popular games of all time, with estimates of about $300 million in revenues monthly and over 125 million players.

TCEHY even owns 1.5% of the developer of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and is looking to buy a further 10% stake for over $500 million:

(PUBG)

This means that TCEHY owns a stake in 3 of the top 4 most widely played core PC games in North America and Europe:

(NewZoo)

For readers who didn’t know about the video game lineup at TCEHY, they may find this as a more than pleasant surprise as it’s clear that TCEHY is arguably the defacto global leader in this space, with the talent to either develop or acquire preemptively the most popular games on the planet.

WeChat - The Crown Jewel (“FB”)

TCEHY is most definitely most known for their WeChat/WeiXin application. This is the app that many have called the “Facebook of China.” One first thing: I should note the distinction between WeChat and WeiXin. WeChat is the international version of WeiXin, which is the local version. They both basically are just the same app.

Now I want to reiterate to readers that crazy large number: 1.04 billion monthly active users.

WeChat looks like this: (iTunes)

If it’s not clear, WeChat is mainly used as a messaging app. People in China don’t text - they talk to each other on WeChat. And I do mean “talk.” In addition to sending messages as you would do on FB messenger, you can also record voice messages (see the squiggly lines at the top?). In fact, this was WeChat’s trademark characteristic that it had from the very beginning. While most messaging apps nowadays allow you to send voice messages, on other apps it is not necessarily a primary form of communication - for WeChat it was there from the very get-go.

WeChat has a very engaged user base, which as of 2016 spent on average of 66 minutes per day (For reference, FB in 2016 had an average of 55 minutes). Furthermore, about a fifth of the user base used the app between 2 and 4 hours per day.

WeChat also allows you to make “posts” via “WeChat Moments:”

(WeChat Moments)

This is very similar to making posts in FB. However here I must point out an important distinction - these are currently only visible on your home page.

Whereas FB has a main home page “feed” that gives you a summary of all your friends’ posts, which has proven to be a very attractive place to place advertisements, WeChat has no such thing. This means that they currently have not come close to realizing their full monetizing potential. One could make the argument that because they have such a large and engaged user base, this is just a matter of building out the feed.

In 2017, TCEHY reported $40.4 billion RMB in online advertising revenues. They saw 55%(!) year over year revenue growth in the first quarter this year:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

As we can see above, social networks made up about 70% of advertising revenue. This would imply that WeChat advertising revenue was somewhere around $28.28 billion RMB or less in 2017. That equates to about $4.24 billion USD, and for reference FB had over $39.9 billion in advertising revenues in 2017. To be fair, FB has about twice the MAUs - but this should give a clear representation of the long growth potential at WeChat. TCEHY’s current advertising revenue stream is like FB’s in 2012. To the say the least, I am very positive on the growth potential at WeChat for the next 6 years and beyond. Note to management: build that feed!

Where WeChat differs significantly from FB is their WeiXin Pay:

(2018 Q1 Corporate Review)

This is a mobile payment solution similar to those here in the states like Apple Pay, serving similar functions to PayPal (PYPL). This is in direct competition with Alipay from BABA and has recently gained 40% market share. Chinese locals use apps like Alipay and WeChat Pay so much that CNBC recently wrote that cash was almost dead in mainland China.

On a side note, TCEHY also happens to own the other major social-media messaging platform named QQ.

This is a competing platform to WeChat. It began as a very popular desktop messaging app (for those who remember, think AOL). That said, it has been said that the eventual goal is not necessarily to have WeChat cannibalize QQ as to be honest, that wouldn’t be necessary - they are still in TCEHY’s ecosystem. QQ on the other hand does appeal to a different demographic which TCEHY identifies as younger users. QQ still has a very large user base:

My personal opinion is that eventually WeChat will be the main messaging app as newer users choose WeChat over QQ. In 2017 QQ saw MAUs drop almost 10%. In the long run it does not really matter how fast this takes - the takeaway is that TCEHY has complete control of the social media market in China.

Miscellaneous (But Relevant)

If the above were not enough, it turns out that like BABA, TCEHY has extensive reach in many other sectors as well.

YouTube, Amazon (AMZN), and Spotify - this is probably the most exciting “miscellaneous” section I have ever seen.

Balance Sheet

As of the latest quarter, TCEHY had $142.5 billion RMB in cash, but also had $157.1 billion RMB in net debt, for a slight net debt position. At the same time, TCEHY is carrying almost $34 billion USD in their equity investments. There aren’t any big red flags here, though we will discuss the equity investments in more detail below.

Valuation

TCEHY earned $1.12 USD per share in 2017, so at recent prices of $48.72 per share, TCEHY trades at a 43.5 P/E ratio. For stocks without such a clear growth runway, this valuation may look lofty. But for TCEHY this is just a steal. WeChat alone is likely to experience large and persistent revenue growth for the next decade and more. A huge risk with growth stocks is not being able to see future cash flows for many years. With TCEHY on the other hand, you get the growth of FB, while being compensated immediately through their gaming businesses.

Should you invest via Naspers?

Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) is an African company which happens to own 31.2% of TCEHY. The fact that their current share price trades 23% less than this position alone, despite NPSNY owning many other positions has led some to choose to invest in NPSNY as a proxy for TCEHY. While I do indeed have the opinion that NPSNY is undervalued on its own right, I caution investors that unlike Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA), whose management team has a compensation structure that is tailored to reward their efforts to narrow their discount versus BABA, NPSNY appears to be run by a management team which looks more interested in proving themselves outside of TCEHY. This was evidenced this past March when it used its $9.8 billion sale of part of their TCEHY stake to reinvest in their e-commerce business instead of buying back shares at a discount to NAV.

Risks

While TCEHY has little direct exposure to trade war risk, because their main currency is RMB, should the RMB become devalued relative to the USD then investors may see their investment devalued based on currency risk.

TCEHY does have significant political risk due to its equity structure. Shareholders in TCEHY don’t actually own the underlying equity in Tencent, but instead equity in a shell company in the Cayman Islands which is a variable interest entity (‘VIE’). This VIE owns contracts with the “real” Tencent stating that they get ownership of their profits. The reason for this complicated structure is because the Chinese government has strict regulations about foreign investment in Chinese companies. Thus China is supposedly OK with TCEHY because they think that American investors own the VIE, not Tencent, and American investors are ok with the VIE because they think it owns Tencent. If it sounds like a contradiction, that’s because it is - these VIEs are all allowed to operate only because the Chinese government has not declared them to be an illegal loophole to their system. I however believe the risk that China would declare VIEs to be illegal to be quite low because such a move would negatively impact Chinese companies’ access to foreign capital moving forward.

The other main risk with TCEHY is that, like BABA, they retain a large amount of earnings, essentially reinvesting most of it back into equity investments as seen below (Chart by Author, data from 2017 Annual Report): This creates the reality that despite having in excess of $14 billion USD in 2017, shareholders actually haven’t received much of that. This does imply that some of their revenue growth is being “bought” and as a matter of principle, does it really make sense to be spending upwards of $5 billion annually on equity investments? I just don’t believe that there are so many things worth buying let alone at reasonable valuations. Should they continue to retain large amounts of cash even as free cash flows begins heading towards $10 billion USD, this would be concerning and potentially indicative of shareholder misalignment.While large U.S. technology companies like FB and Alphabet also are notorious hoarders of cash, I feel that Chinese companies are subject to a further discount due to distrust over the VIE structure. Retaining cash from shareholders does not help to build trust against this bias. This is a potential catalyst to drive shares higher if BABA or TCEHY announce generous shareholder return programs. TCEHY does however get my respect for paying currently a $0.11 USD dividend, albeit small.I previously wrote that I believe GOOG should be paying a small dividend in order to start building a dividend growth history. In this regard I believe TCEHY is head and shoulders ahead of FB, GOOG, and BABA in capital allocation policies. That said, I would much greatly also like to see a large share buyback program in place of their extensive equity investments. If these VIEs show that they are willing to put their earned cash towards buying back VIE share, I believe that this would lift significant clouds over doubts about managements’ commitment to serving shareholders.

Conclusion

TCEHY is a misunderstood business as many have just assumed that their growth is done. In reality, TCEHY owns WeChat which will only begin to truly achieve its full advertising potential when they develop a feed and embedded video streaming features. In the meantime, investors are being compensated by the extremely lucrative cash generating business from online gaming. I am aggressively buying TCEHY and intend to hold for a very long time.

(Note: All charts and images are from the Company’s website unless otherwise noted.)

