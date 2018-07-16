EM Equities: On The Road In India

By Stephen Deane

Stephen Deane, Portfolio Manager on the Global Emerging Market Equities Team, discusses findings from a recent research trip to India. Mr. Deane highlights the country's overall optimism, the ongoing requirement for investment in infrastructure, the effects of demonetization and where the team is finding investment opportunities.

Transcript

Well, the team recently visited India and attended a conference in Mumbai. What is really striking about India at the moment is the optimism in the country, which has come from I think quite a big change at the top with Mr. Modi in power and some of the changes that he has made. You see, I mean walking around Mumbai, you see a tremendous amount of investment in infrastructure, and India, when you compare it to China, has a long way to go in order to catch up. Some of that pent-up need for infrastructure I think is starting to be met.

Another thing that we are seeing, which I think is quite interesting, is some of the side effects of demonetization, which was effectively where some of the higher denomination bank notes in India were effectively taken out of circulation over a very short time period. And what that did was it forced cash out of the grey economy and into banks. As a result, savings have become formalized in a way that they weren't before, and that is driving a big growth in the mutual fund industry, and the investing that is going on now is being driven a lot domestically.

We think in some places this optimism and perhaps some of the effect from demonetization is driving valuations to extremes in some parts of India, and it has become a harder place to find good opportunities. But we have found some very interesting companies to invest in there, such as the banks, but if you look at the scale of the opportunity, the long-term opportunity in India, the market cap to the size of opportunity I think is still quite attractive.

And then, in other sectors that are less consumer-focused, some of the holding companies are quite interesting. We certainly think there is some opportunity there, and that still looks reasonably valued. But at the margin, India has certainly become more challenged.

