PIM: A Good Way To Add Stability To A Portfolio

PIM uses derivatives for portfolio leverage, but no structural leverage and generally has a very stable NAV.

The distribution yield is currently 5.78% after a recent distribution cut, and the fund trades at a 9.3% discount to net asset value.

In the current environment, many investors are concerned about high valuations in both the stock market and bond market. Interest rates on cash have been slowly rising, but are still quite low. In this article, I discuss a closed-end fund that may be useful as a temporary parking place for cash or to add some stability to a portfolio.

(Data below is sourced from the Putnam website unless otherwise stated.)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was formed in 1988. It is an unleveraged taxable closed-end bond fund that invests in a wide variety of US high grade, high yield, and international fixed income securities. The fund seeks high current income and relative stability of net asset value.

PIM offers most of the things I look for in a "safe" asset bucket: low volatility, good trading liquidity, and a fairly low expense ratio.

The fund is widely diversified over many different fixed income asset classes. Here is the sector asset allocation breakdown as of March 31, 2018:

Recent Distribution Cuts Provide Opportunity

Since July 2012, the fund had maintained a stable dividend rate, but there were two recent distribution cuts. In May 2018, the monthly distribution was slightly reduced from $0.026 to $0.025. But there was another distribution cut in July 2018 reducing the distribution from $0.025 to $0.022.

After the recent cuts, the fund's average earnings are now in line with the monthly distribution and there is positive UNII of $0.0987. Because of the two distribution cuts, the fund's discount has roughly doubled from -5% to -10%. I believe this provides a good opportunity to purchase PIM at a good price because I don't expect any more distribution cuts in the near future.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

PIM management appears to be shareholder friendly and has a below average expense ratio of 0.93% for a closed-end bond fund. In September 2017, the Trustees approved the renewal of the repurchase program to allow the fund to repurchase up to 10% of shares outstanding over the 12-month period ending October 2018. Repurchases are generally made when the fund's shares are trading below NAV.

In the last reporting period, the fund did not repurchase any common shares. But in the previous fiscal year, the fund repurchased 607,943 common shares for an aggregate purchase price of $2,713,320, which reflected a weighted-average discount from net asset value per share of 9.57% after brokerage expenses.

Now that the discount is back near 10%, I suspect it is quite likely that the repurchase program has resumed again which will be accretive to NAV.

PIM is currently selling at a discount to NAV of -9.38% compared to the 6-month average discount of -6.42%. Over the last year, the highest discount has been -9.72%, and the lowest discount has been -3.17%.

The Z-scores for PIM are all quite negative. The recent distribution cuts have caused a significant increase in the PIM relative discount of two to three standard deviations depending on the time period:

1-month Z-score = -1.2

3-month Z-score = -1.9

6-month Z-score = -2.6

12-month Z-score = -3.1

(Source: cefanalyzer)

Interest Rate Sensitivity

PIM has a very low sensitivity to interest rates. Here are some of the recent portfolio risk statistics from the fund website:

Average Effective Duration: 1.59

Average Price: 83.46

Average Coupon: 5.46

Correlation Data

I looked at three-month correlation data to see how the fund has been trading recently. Here are sample 3-month correlations for PIM compared to various benchmark ETFs. The correlations are scaled between -100% to +100%:

PIM versus TLT = -11% 20+ Year Treasury Bond

PIM versus HYG = +62% High Yield Corporate Bond

PIM versus SHY = -21% 1-3 Year Treasury Bond

(Source: cefanalyzer)

Note that the correlation with Treasury Bonds has been slightly negative. There has been a higher correlation with high yield bonds.

Country Allocation (as of 05/31/2018)

United States 80.31% Argentina 3.72% Greece 3.27% Brazil 2.90% Canada 1.73% Mexico 1.33% Indonesia 1.15% Russia 0.69% United Kingdom 0.61% Other 4.29%

(Source: Putnam)

PIM: 5-Year Discount History

Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 25% of the shares outstanding. SIT Investment Associates is the largest holder. Given the fairly low expense ratio, I think it is unlikely that PIM will be targeted by activist investors in the near future.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Total Common Assets = 270 MM

Annual Distribution Rate = 5.78%

Dividend Frequency = Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution = $0.022 per share ($0.264 annually)

Baseline Expense ratio = 0.93%

Discount to NAV = -9.33%

6-month Avg. Discount = -6.42%

Leverage = None

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume = 91,568 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume = $420,000

Sources: cefconnect, Yahoo Finance

PIM looks fairly attractive now as a temporary parking place for cash or to add stability to a portfolio. If you look at a one-year NAV chart for PIM, you will see that the NAV has fluctuated very little between $5.00 and $5.10. The market price has had greater fluctuation because of the changes in the discount.

PIM also has lower expenses than many of its closed-end fund peers. It is a good diversifier for other fixed income holdings which may have more interest rate exposure or credit risk.

PIM has decent trading liquidity and on average trades nearly 100,000 shares a day. The bid-asked spread is usually just one penny with good size on both the bid and the asked. You almost always get some price improvement on smaller market orders. For example, if the bid-asked is 4.56-4.57, you can often get filled around 4.565.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.