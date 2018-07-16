Why Precious Metals Won't Catch A Break

Before we begin we must admit we are long-term bulls on Gold (GLD) and Silver (SLV). We hold long positions of both in our portfolio and have been baffled by recent dismal returns. One of the most popular bullish arguments for gold is rising inflation. Indeed, inflation is at six-year highs and growing along a very strong trend. We believe rising inflation will eventually cause a prolonged rally in the commodities market. The trend shown below signals "inflation is skyrocketing, buy commodities now":

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Yet, gold is down roughly 6% year-to-date and has failed to break its three-year trading range despite the continual rise in inflation:

Source: Thinkorswim

The gold-bug argument is essentially as follows: large increases to the money supply and liquidity post-recession should translate into high inflation and currency volatility which should, in turn, cause precious metals to soar.

With extremely low unemployment, new tariffs, and rising consumer spending we believe inflation will continue to rise, and even accelerate much higher. But, it just may not rise in the area where the gold-bugs need it to occur. Not all inflation is the same.

The Wrong Inflation

Looking at the recent inflation report, we can see the vast majority of CPI gains were made in energy and real estate costs. Real Estate and energy costs are highly cyclical and we remain bearish on both energy (which will be explained in detail in a future article) and real estate.

What gold and silver need is not the current financial or service inflation, its goods inflation, which is still yet to be seen. Inflation in the goods market is a global phenomenon that is likely to have a positive impact on precious metals. Service costs and financial inflation are localized and do little to erode the true purchasing power of the dollar.

Goods prices, less food, and energy, actually fell 0.2% from June last year to this year and have barely budged this decade. Food only rose a small 1.4%, with most of those gains made in restaurant costs (which is relevant to service prices, not goods). With agriculture commodity prices crashing domestically, it is likely food costs will actually fall over the next year. Remember, any broad decline in goods should be reflected in gold because the purchasing power of cash would rise.

Inflation in services, which we currently have at an increasing rate, as seen through real wage growth may actually lower the real value of gold. It isn't until after wages stagnate or decline that commodities accelerate higher.

Data source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

As you can see, from 1996-2002 real wages grew rapidly while gold fell in real terms. Growth in wages petered out during the 2000s and we saw a tremendous rise in gold and oil. Now that the U.S economy is at full employment and wages are beginning to outpace CPI, real wage growth may accelerate and continue to deflate gold prices. Looking at the chart above, that effect already seems evident.

Long-Term Bull

The argument made here is only done so to highlight the potential pitfalls in owning precious metals over the coming year or two. We hold positions in both gold and silver, but believe most analysts are overlooking key issues that pose a real threat to the market. In time, we expect prices to rise in the goods market and, in turn, cause a 1970s style surge in gold. However, with inflation missing (or negative) in all goods besides oil, we believe this is years down the road.

In short, owning gold is a great investment if you're horizon is at some point three to five years or later down the road. However, until then, we see limited long-term breakout catalysts for precious metals.

All said, gold and silver are both at long-term support levels and very well may retrace higher soon, but a 25%+ rise seems very unlikely until patterns change. Large goods inflation derives from "too much money chasing too few goods". Right now we have "too much money chasing too few financial assets". World economies are not burdened by scarcity, we're burdened by a general glut. There is too little money chasing too many goods. This inflation-limiting trend will stay in place until a large economic shock renders global production and give gold little impetus for a new long-term bull market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long gld, SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.