A Great Way To Invest In Silver Right Now

Based on numerous fundamental tailwinds, I am convinced that Silver is a highly attractive investment right now despite the downward spiral in price action. Accordingly, I have adopted a strategy which gives me exposure to upside, while, at the same time, capping downside risk and even spinning of a double-digit annualized income stream by splitting my silver allocation 50/50 between selling covered calls and selling cash-secured puts in shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

Tailwinds for Silver

Silver's tailwinds include accelerating inflation, the historically high silver-gold price ratio, and the historically high stock market valuation - silver price ratio.

Given the political pressures on the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Government to keep economic growth humming along at a strong clip and support the stock market at record-highs, the Federal Reserve will likely temper its interest rate hike pace, even if it means tolerating a higher rate of inflation. In fact, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged recently that inflation could head up to 2.5% without the Fed feeling the need to take extra countermeasures. The Core PCE Price Index is currently at 2.0% year over year, which, while above expectations and revealing an accelerating inflationary trend, still has plenty of room to run before meeting the Fed's target ceiling. Meanwhile, inflation is raging at an even higher rate according to other metrics, with one measure showing it actually at 2.9% in June, up 120 basis points since last July and at its highest level since 2012 (during the previous gold and silver bull market).

The silver-gold price ratio is also near all-time highs, with silver recently rebounding off of breaking through the 80 threshold, which has historically signaled a bullish outlook for silver:

Source

Finally, silver and gold are both at historically low points against stock market index valuations, as the Shiller PE Ratio has surged to double its traditional levels (current: 32.57, mean: 16.88, and median: 16.16)

Source

while silver and gold have fallen steeply off from recent highs. Silver is trading at levels not seen since the 1970s despite enhanced industrial demand for silver and the US money supply vastly outgrowing the global silver supply during that same time period.

Source

While these fundamentals all imply that precious metals in general, and in particular silver, are undervalued, as recent history has shown us, the market can behave irrationally for considerable periods of time. While there are no guarantees of near-term profits in silver, and in fact there very well may be further losses on the way, we can be certain that, given excessive government spending and continued artificially low interest rates, the US dollar will continue to lose purchasing power over the long term and will likely therefore lose value relative to silver. Furthermore, it is also important to remember that silver and gold are backed by thousands of years of history as stores of value, giving them the ultimate moat as the safest long-term investment (besides land, perhaps) possible.

Options Income Strategy

Given the strong long-term upside potential and very low long-term downside that the fundamentals imply, I believe that this options income strategy is one of the lowest risk, high-income opportunities in the market today for those with a long-term time horizon. By splitting exposure to SLV 50/50 between covered calls and cash-secured puts, investors are able to generate considerable income while capturing some short-term upside and mitigating some downside risk. The call premiums immediately build in a margin of safety for potential downside, while creating upside in the event of low volatility. Meanwhile, selling out-of-the-money puts mitigates some downside risk while also offering positive returns on a stable or appreciating price.

At the current price of $14.89/share, I'm liking the August 17th $15.5 calls selling for $0.12. This gives investors a 9.7% annualized income yield via the premium, while still allowing them to achieve 4.1% upside over the next month, a nearly 50% annualized return. For puts, I think the August 17th $14.5 for $0.15 is highly attractive for moderately conservative investors, providing a 12.4% annualized income yield and eliminating 2.6% of downside risk (~31.3% annualized). For highly conservative investors, the August 17th, $14 put is a very low risk way to achieve a 5.1% annualized yield while guarding against ~6% downside (~72% annualized). For more bullish buyers, the $15 put is also attractive, providing a 28.8% annualized yield at a price that is still quite historically attractive and is only .7% higher than the present price (8.4% annualized), meaning that if prices were to remain steady, it would generate annualized returns of over 20%.

The obvious downside to this strategy is that if silver does go on a sharp rebound, there is the potential that considerable upside will be lost. Personally, however, I am not trying to get rich quick through speculating in precious metals. My exposure to SLV is primarily for diversification purposes and secondarily to enhance my monthly income stream in a fairly low risk manner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.