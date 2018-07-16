Big Banks Have Underwhelmed So Far, But Look For This Regional Bank To Move Up After Earnings

Three of the largest banks in the U.S. posted earnings reports on Friday and for the most part all three disappointed investors. In an article posted on Wednesday of last week, I had suggested that there was little to like about Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, or Wells Fargo ahead of those reports. The fundamentals were just slightly above average, the sentiment was mostly bullishly skewed, and only JPMorgan Chase had a decent looking chart.

There is a bank reporting earnings this week that I like though and that is Comerica (NYSE: CMA). The company is scheduled to report second quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday July 17.

Comerica offers banking and wealth management products and services through three segments: business banking, retail banking, and wealth management. The company has operations in Texas, California, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Canada, and Mexico. Comerica is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and was founded in 1849.

Analysts expect the company to earn $1.64 per share for the quarter on revenue of $833 million. The EPS estimate hasn’t changed over the last 30 days. In the past four earnings reports, Comerica has beaten estimates by at least $0.05 each time.

Over the last three years, Comerica has seen its EPS grow by an average of 21% per year and by 51% in the last quarterly report. Sales have grown by an average of 8% over the last three years and grew by 9% in the first quarter. Analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 42% this year and by 26.8% per year for the next five years. Comerica’s profit margin is currently 39% with an operating margin of 44.9%. Both of those figures are well above the profit margins of Citi, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo.

Despite having better earnings growth, sales growth, profit margins, and operating margins than the big banks, the sentiment toward Comerica is far less bullish. The short interest ratio is currently at 2.8 which is almost twice as high as the average short interest on the three banks that reported last week. The analysts’ ratings reflect more skepticism as well with only eight “buy” ratings out of 28 ratings. There are 18 “hold” ratings and two “sell” ratings, meaning over 70% of analysts have the stock rated as a hold or sell. From a contrarian viewpoint, this leaves plenty of room for upgrades.

Looking at the option open interest for the July options which expire on Friday, there are 8,920 put options open and 8,269 call options open, giving us a front month open interest put/call ratio of 1.08. Looking at the August options, the ratio is approximately the same. This suggests that option traders are far more bearish towards Comerica than they were towards the bigger banks.

Looking at the chart for Comerica, we see that the stock has been in a steady up trend since early 2016. The stock has more than tripled in price over this time period, but a recent sideways move has brought the oscillators down below the midway point. For the 10-week RSI the current reading is the lowest it has been since last September while the weekly stochastic readings are the lowest they have been since early 2016, just before the big rally started.

Another factor on the chart that I like is that the 52-week moving average is just below the current price. The trendline has provided support in pullbacks last summer and in the summer of ’16. If the stock gets down to it, I look for it to act as support once again.

Given the better fundamentals, the more skeptical investor sentiment, and the better looking chart, I look for Comerica to continue moving higher after its earnings report. I don’t think you need to buy it before the report, but I do think there is a greater chance of an upside surprise from them than there was on any of the banks that reported last week. I would be thinking more long term with this one and looking to hold it for the next nine to 12 months and possibly longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.