Mastercard: Invest In Cashless Transactions

In the face of geopolitical, economic and technological tensions, Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) has two major tailwinds that continue to fuel the company and keep the stock price moving forward. These tailwinds are: the world continues to deviate away from cash in favour of digital forms of transactions, and a huge growth in global middle class population throughout the world.

Much like Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard does not issue cards, determine or receive revenue from interest rates or other fees charged to account holders by issuers. They are companies that generate revenue from assessing customers based on the gross dollar volume (“GDV”) of activity on the products that carry the card companies brands.

If you are planning on investing in Mastercard or Visa, this is important because this business model limits the risk the card companies have regarding credit, interests rates and delinquencies. Their goal is to increase the number of payment transactions between cardholders, merchants, and lenders and is not concerned with the financial results of the transaction.

The pic below shows how a typical Mastercard transaction works:

Source: Mastercard 2017 Annual Report

As the goal for Mastercard and Visa is to increase payment transactions, the global environment of growing cashless transactions coupled with an increased number of middle class people will continue to create substantial tailwinds for these credit card companies. According to the 2017 Nilson report, Visa Inc. racked up $147.9 billion in purchase transactions on global cards, while Mastercard Inc. (MA) racked up $75.8 billion, according to this report.

In an article issued by Forbes in 2017 they state: "As of 2014, most Americans carried less than $50 in cash in their wallets and half carry less than $20. In 2016, Mastercard found that, in the UK, the average person carried less than £5. By 2020, more than two-thirds of mobile payments will be for items costing between $20 and $100, meaning consumers are becoming more comfortable making significant purchases with their mobile device -- not just the occasional $5 coffee." This solidifies that the trend of cashless transactions is here and will increase into the future.

Using the analysis below, I will analyze the past four years of Mastercard's performance. I will look at Mastercard's past profitability, debt and capital, and operating efficiency. Based on this information, we will look for strengths and weaknesses in the company's fundamentals. This should give us an understanding of how the company has fared over the past few years and will give us an idea of what to expect in the future.

Profitability

Profitability is a class of financial metrics used to assess a business's ability to generate earnings compared with expenses and other relevant costs incurred during a specific period of time. In this section, we will look at three tests of profitability. They are: net income, operating cash flow and the return on assets. From these metrics, we will establish if the company is making money as well as gauge the quality of the reported profits.

Net income FY 2015 = $ 3.808 billion

Net income FY 2016 = $4.059 billion

Net income FY 2017 = $3.915 billion

Net income FY 2018 TTM = $4.326 billion

Over the past three and a half years or so, Mastercard's net income has increased significantly. Mastercard has increased their net income from $ 3.808 billion to $4.326 billion.

Operating income:

Operating income is the cash generated from the operations of a company, generally defined as revenue, less all operating expenses, but calculated through a series of adjustments to net income.

Operating income 2015 = $4.996 billion

Operating income 2016 = $5.795 billion

Operating income 2017 = $6.728 billion

Operating income 2018 TTM = $7.038 billion

Much like the net income, the operating income has also significantly increased.

MA data by YCharts

Return on Assets, ROA = Net Income / Total Assets

ROA is an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. ROA gives an idea as to how efficient management is at using its assets to generate earnings. Calculated by dividing a company's net income by its total assets, ROA is displayed as a percentage.

Total Asset Growth:

Total assets 2015 = $16.269 billion

Total assets 2016 = $18.675 billion

Total assets 2017 = $21.329 billion

Total assets 2018 TTM = $22.944 billion

Return on Assets

Return on assets FY 2015 = 23.40%

Return on assets FY 2016 = 21.73%

Return on assets FY 2017 = 18.36%

Return on assets FY 2018 TTM = 18.85%

Based on the results above, we can see that on the top line, the assets have begun to pay off. Mastercard has a very respectable ROA of 18.85%.

Debt And Capital

The Debt and Capital section establishes if the company is sinking into debt or digging its way out. It will also determine if the company is growing organically or raising cash by selling off stock.

Total Liabilities To Total Assets, Or TL/A ratio

TL/A ratio is a metric used to measure a company's financial risk by determining how much of the company's assets have been financed by debt.

Total assets

Total Liabilities

Total Liabilities 2015 = $10.207 billion

Total Liabilities 2016 = $12.991 billion

Total Liabilities 2017 = $15.832 billion

Total Liabilities 2018 TTM = $17.213 billion

MA data by YCharts

Over the past three and a half years, Mastercard total assets have increased significantly. In 2015, Mastercard's total assets were calculated at $16.269 billion while Mastercard's most recent data suggest they now have $22.944 billion in total assets. We also see that the company's total liabilities have also ballooned up from $10.207 billion to $17.213 billion.

As we can see, the total assets and total liabilities have both increased significantly over the past 4 years. From the criteria below, we will be able to assess some of the effects to the company's bottom line.

Working Capital

Working capital is a general and quick measure of liquidity of a firm. It represents the margin of safety or cushion available to the creditors. It is an index of the firm's financial stability. It is also an index of technical solvency and an index of the strength of working capital.

Current Ratio = Current assets / Current liabilities

Current Assets

Current assets 2015 = $10.985 billion

Current assets 2016 = $13.228 billion

Current assets 2017 = $13.797 billion

Current assets 2018 TTM = $14.707 billion

Current Liabilities

Current Liabilities 2015 = $6.269 billion

Current Liabilities 2016 = $7.206 billion

Current Liabilities 2017 = $8.793 billion

Current Liabilities 2018 TTM = $8.948 billion

Current Ratio

Current ratio 2015 = 1.75

Current ratio 2016 = 1.83

Current ratio 2017 = 1.57

Current ratio 2018 TTM = 1.64

Over the past three and a half years, Mastercard's current ratio has decreased slightly but is still very stable at just under 1.64. Because Mastercard's current ratio is well above 1, this indicates that Mastercard would be able to pay off their obligations if the came due at this point.

Common Shares Outstanding

Common shares outstanding 2015 = 1.137 billion

Common shares outstanding 2016 = 1.101 billion

Common shares outstanding 2017 = 1.072 billion

Common shares outstanding 2018 TTM = 1.057 billion

Over the past 3 and a half years, we can see the shares outstanding has decreased. This is a positive as it shows the company is not issuing shares to support growth, thus diluting investor value.

Operating Efficiency

Operating efficiency is a market condition that exists when participants can execute transactions and receive services at a price that equates fairly to the actual costs required to provide them. An operationally efficient market allows investors to make transactions that move the market further towards the overall goal of prudent capital allocation without being chiseled down by excessive frictional costs, which would reduce the risk/reward profile of the transaction.

Asset Turnover

The formula for the asset turnover ratio evaluates how well a company is utilizing its assets to produce revenue. The numerator of the asset turnover ratio formula shows revenue found on a company's income statement and the denominator shows total assets, which are found on a company's balance sheet. Total assets should be averaged over the period of time that is being evaluated.

Revenue growth Revenue 2015 = $9.667 billion Revenue 2016 = $10.776 billion Revenue 2017 = $12.497 billion Revenue 2018 TTM= $13.343 billion Equals an increase of 38.02%



Total asset growth

Over the past three and a half years, the revenue has increased by 38.02% while the assets have increased by 41.02%. This is an indication that the company from a percentage point of view has become less efficient at generating revenue.

So, based on the criteria above, we can see why Mastercard has significantly outperformed the market over the past few years. Most of the above criteria are still expanding and the criteria that are not expanding is supporting growth within the company. At this point I would keep an eye on company's revenue to total assets ratio. Over the longterm, I would like to see the revenue outpace the assets.

As we can see above Mastercard has been riding the wave of increased Volume (GVD). The next point want to take a look at is, the company from a valuation point of view. I am looking for any weakness that the market may find an excuse to sell on. Based on this criteria, the next question is, where do we go from here?

Valuation

Over the past 10 years, Mastercard has averaged a EV/EBITDA in the 17X range. At the current valuation, I have calculated the company to be trading at ~26* EBITDA.

Based on a full-year 2018 forecast, Mastercard is estimated to produce an EBITDA of $~8.867 billion. Based on this forecast, the company is trading at the current value of 26* EBITDA. Currently Mastercard is trading at 2020 EBITDA estimates, which could provide opportunities in the near future if the market continues its recent volatility. If we get some more volatility, I could see the Mastercard trading closer to 20* EBITDA, which would lower the price to around $160.00.

At this point own shares of Visa. Currently, Visa is 5.53% of my portfolio which in my opinion is enough right now. I have composed this article as a direct comparison to Visa at the request of ChuckXX. Having stated that, when the time comes to add more, I may decide initiate a position of Mastercard over Visa just to add to the diversification of my portfolio. I believe they are both excellent companies with outstanding business models that will ride the wave of cashless transactions for many years to come.

Like Invest4Dividends stated in my previous article "Visa: Buy this Compelling Growth Story", "Potential investors will continue to miss the train waiting for this to become fairly valued. Just jump on and enjoy the ride." I couldn't have said it better myself. If you don't own any shares at this point, now is a fine time to initiate a position and if you own shares already I say, "buy on weakness".

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.