Netflix First Look: The Winning Streak Is Over

I continue to be too cautious of an investor to find unlocked value in this stock worth taking my chances on.

The big story was the weaker-than-expected net additions, although the proximate cause was not explored in detail, while margins looked in order.

This is my first look into Netflix's 2Q18 results, which seem to have been ill-received by traders and investors.

So much for heightened expectations.

Netflix (NFLX) finally failed to deliver after a series of outstanding quarters. Not that the financial results were disastrous: Revenues of $3.91 billion missed consensus expectation by $30 million, a bit unusual for a pure subscription-based business, while operating profit nearly hit guidance head on, and EPS of $0.85 beat the Street's number by six cents. But NFLX has proven to be a growth-fueled stock, as shares took a painful 14% after-hours hit due to relatively unimpressive subscriber net addition numbers - largely considered the company's future revenue growth pipeline and a gauge for the success of its footprint expansion efforts.

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose

Net additions globally landed at 5.15 million users, which I find impressive in absolute terms but certainly weak relative to management's own guidance. In fact, the net addition outlook miss was only the third since the beginning of 2016, the first in the past five quarters, and the worse investors have seen in a multi-year period. See graph below.

The proximate cause of the unimpressive subs growth, while not explored in much detail on the press release, may have been called out by my earnings preview readers. June marked the beginning of what turned out to be a very successful FIFA World Cup, an event of international appeal that steers massive numbers of viewers away from platforms like Netflix and toward live sports broadcast and post-game shows. I can anecdotally attest to the change in media consumption habits during the soccer event based on my own personal observations. The justification is speculative, however, as Netflix managed to deliver solid net add numbers following the previous edition of the global soccer tournament in 2014.

A bit more encouraging to see was op margin of 11.8% miss guidance by only 10 bps, despite the largely unexpected, sharp appreciation of the U.S. dollar in 2Q18. As a refresher, much of Netflix's expenses are incurred in dollar terms, particularly on the content production side, while its revenues have been increasingly generated abroad and in local currency. For a while now, I have argued against an investment in NFLX in part as a result of the rich spending needed to enable the company's aggressive growth plans. Therefore, I'm satisfied at least to see some diligence on the margin side.

See a few key metric trends below.

Below the op profit line, Netflix got a boost from what I calculate to have been 19 cents worth of EPS due to unrealized gains from FX re-measurement on bonds (assuming no tax impact). Countering the tailwinds, a heavier debt load needed to boost content creation and facilitate footprint expansion abroad led to higher interest expenses, this time by a sizable 83% YOY.

How bad will this be for the stock?

I will refrain from speculating on how the stock may react to this evening's disappointing earnings results. I have in fact stayed away from NFLX largely because of the unpredictability of investor sentiment, considering short-to-mid term net earnings or cash flow production seem to have little to do with how the stock tends to be valued.

Company/Ticker Forward PE Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Netflix - NFLX 125.5x 2.6x -1.2% Amazon (AMZN) 143.1x 2.9x +0.6%

One thing I will say: this quarter will likely serve as evidence that eye-popping growth is not a given, and that even the FAANG prodigies will have good and bad days. While I refrain from being a NFLX bear, I continue to be too cautious of an investor to find unlocked value in this stock worth taking my chances on.

