50 Is Nifty

I'm maintaining 7 ETFs for diversification and as a template for a potential NextGen portfolio, and I will add up to 5 CEFs.

There are now 34 individual equities in the portfolio. Over time, I plan to grow this to as many as 50. So, I've created a 50-stock universe for study.

I'm in the equity market for the long term, in spite of multiple reasons for caution (if not outright fear).

I'm a dividend growth investor, recently retired, preparing for a final rollover from a pension account to my IRA. I've been raising some cash, which is now 17.3% of the portfolio (a high percentage for me).

I'm a long-term dividend stock bull but I have become more cautious in the past 2-3 years. The current market seems to be in an equilibrium (also known as a "trading range") as it balances the positives and the negatives.

One reason for caution is that many of the industries that traditionally have provided growing dividends are in the midst of disruption. Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary stocks grapple with rapid change in consumer tastes, preferences and buying patterns. I've been considering re-establishing a position in Genuine Parts (GPC), an old favorite. But, I'm cautious about the rapidly-changing auto parts business. I'd like to see GPC buy Rock Auto, which I believe has a handle on the future of that industry.

The Utilities sector faces both industry consolidation and distributed energy (where technology makes it possible for customers to generate their own solar power, for example). Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been hit by two costly, slow-developing projects. While its Kemper coal de-gasification plant and its Vogtle nuclear plant experienced various project delays, other technological advances made available cheap natural gas.

A team at the Harvard Business School developed a matrix for studying how rapid change impacts businesses, described in a January 2018 article: "How Likely Is Your Industry to Be Disrupted? This 2×2 Matrix Will Tell You." The study offered examples of four companies working through one of four "states of disruption":

Durability , in which "companies must actively reinvent their legacy business rather than focus on preserving it;"

, in which "companies must actively reinvent their legacy business rather than focus on preserving it;" Vulnerability , in which companies "must address productivity challenges in their legacy businesses right away" in light of future innovations;

, in which companies "must address productivity challenges in their legacy businesses right away" in light of future innovations; Volatility , in which "decisively changing the current course is the only way to survive;" and

, in which "decisively changing the current course is the only way to survive;" and Viability, in which companies "must embrace strategies that keep them in a constant state of innovation."

U.S. and global geopolitical divisions are reasons for concern. Tariffs and trade policies are important. Regardless of your view about climate issues, an environmentally viable planet is critical for a healthy global economy. Many business leaders are concerned about the economic impact of the growing disparity of wealth among persons in the U.S. Depending on your network news source, we face impending doom because of the "shallow state" of Donald Trump's mind or because of those in the "Deep State" who are working against the President. I'm convinced much of this is the "noise" of partisans "talking their book," but if all the customers are angry, it can't be good for business!

As I get older, diversification is a crucial ingredient of a defensive portfolio.

I'm convinced a diversified portfolio is critical no matter where one happens to be in the life cycle. Even a company as great as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) can be vulnerable to baby powder lawsuits. Who saw that coming? Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are now riding high, but it hasn't been a steady climb. It wasn't that long ago that the term "dead money" was applied to both of these now powerful companies. We don't always get it right. Things change.

I believe diversification is always good for a long-term investor. Advancing age makes it even more important. I now view each company as a source of growing income. I don't want trouble with one company (or in one sector) to wreck the income stream. The age factor has other implications. I'm slower on my feet. My analytical mind doesn't work as fast. I may be slower to see important trends in business or in the broader economy. Plus, there are other things to do in retirement than fret over the forward P/E ratio of the S&P 500. (I lean on Brian Gilmartin for that.)

So, I'm taking some steps to diversify the portfolio.

I've expanded my active stock universe from 30 to 50. I'm implementing a new strategy of roughly equal positions for what I consider to be "core positions," companies about which I have a high level of confidence. To enhance diversification, I'm adding roughly half-positions of some companies about which (for varying reasons) I have somewhat less confidence.

Most of the companies in my universe are familiar to me and to most dividend investors. Thus, many eyes are looking at these companies. I went through my index cards for the companies that I've owned in the past but do not currently hold shares. I continue to glean Seeking Alpha and other sources for new ideas.

My goal is for each "core" company to represent roughly 2.0% of the portfolio (which is down from roughly 3.0%). The "non-core" companies each will represent approximately 1.0% of the portfolio.

Last week, added four new individual equities to the portfolio.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

I re-established a position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP). This partnership is part of the Brookfield (BAM) family of companies. It operates in the Utilities sector. BIP has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of BBB+. It has raised the distribution for 11 consecutive years. It is organized as a partnership domiciled in Bermuda, though the headquarters is in Toronto, Canada, and BIP reports its financials in U.S. dollars. BIP is a full position at 1.99% of the portfolio. The partnership is structured to avoid unrelated business income, which is a bit different from most of the master limited partnerships, or MLPs.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I have made a previous article about BIP an "author's pick" to remove it from the paywall. I did the same for another Brookfield partnership in the Utilities sector, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP):

Apple Hospitality REIT

Last week I re-established a position in Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE). I like this REIT, even though it has maintained its monthly dividend at ten cents since inception, without a raise. The REIT is not given a credit rating by S&P but the balance sheet is in excellent shape. Its properties are upscale, limited-service Hilton and Marriott hotels in strong, "destination" metropolitan areas. Like BIP, I had "seller's remorse" for letting APLE go several months ago. I found an attractive re-entry point. I interviewed APLE CEO Justin Knight for a December 9, 2017 article, "Apple Hospitality: Simple. Consistent. Quality." I removed this article from the paywall. I established this as a half-position because APLE hasn't proven itself to be a dividend growth REIT, it isn't rated by S&P, and it depends on business and leisure travel customers, both of which could be impacted by a deep recession. APLE is 1.04% of the portfolio.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Main Street Capital

Last week I re-established a position in Main Street Capital (MAIN), a business development company. As I mentioned in a June 3, 2018, non-paywalled article, MAIN is the only BDC that I intend to include in the portfolio. I have believed for a long time that it is the "best of breed" among the BDCs and I regretted removing it from the portfolio several years ago. Because of some of the inherent risks with business development companies (particularly in a deep recession), I've limited this exposure to a half-position in MAIN, which has raised the dividend for 7 consecutive years and has a S&P credit rating of BBB. MAIN is 0.99% of the portfolio.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

AbbVie

Last week, I established a new position in AbbVie, Inc (ABBV). I formerly held shares of the old Abbott Labs and sold those shares prior to the breakup of the company. I'm happy to have AbbVie (even with its strange name) in the portfolio. ABBV has raised the dividend for 6 consecutive years in its new form, but the company culture of dividend growth goes back many years with the old Abbott Labs. ABBV has a S&P credit rating of A-. The price has seen a rather wide range in the past 52-weeks, from a low of $69.38 to a high of $125.86. Because ABBV is considerably above its 52-week low, I established this as a half-position. The stock closed on Friday, July 13, at $96.07. ABBV is 0.92% of the portfolio.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

So, last week I increased the number of individual equities in the portfolio from 30 to 34.

Currently, there are 16 individual equities on my short watchlist. I refer to these as the "Rest of the 50." I've included the recent price, yield, the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, and the S&P credit rating, where available:

Equity Price Yield Years S&P Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 65.53 2.56% 55 AA- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 57.69 3.53% 7 AA- Coca-Cola (KO) 44.74 3.49% 55 A+ Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 143.75 2.17% 43 A+ International Business Machines (IBM) 145.90 4.30% 23 A+ Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) 55.54 3.18% 23 A+ Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) 59.14 3.42% 20 A+ Cummins Inc. (CMI) 136.86 3.33% 12 A+ Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 70.58 2.75% 61 A Target Corporation (TGT) 77.72 3.19% 50 A Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 17.99 3.72% 5 A Canadian Utilities Ltd (CDAUF) 25.13 4.76% 46 A- Fortis, Inc. (FTS) 32.34 4.00% 44 A- CenterPoint Energy (CNP) 27.76 4.00% 13 A- Eaton Corporation (ETN) 77.76 3.41% 9 A- United Bankshares (UBSI) 35.50 3.83% 44 NR

I'm maintaining 7 ETFs for diversification and as a template for a potential NextGen portfolio, and I will add up to 5 CEFs.

Here are the 7 exchange traded funds currently in the portfolio:

Vanguard Total US Stock Market Index ETF (VTI), 1.66% of the portfolio;

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), 1.24% of the portfolio;

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), 0.49% of the portfolio;

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM), 1.63% of the portfolio;

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI), 1.08% of the portfolio;

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), 1.08% of the portfolio; and

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), 0.53% of the portfolio.

As I mentioned in a July 2, 2018, (non-paywalled) article, "Screening Closed-End Funds," I intend to add up to 5 closed-end funds to the portfolio. Recently, I added the first two closed-end funds, both from the Royce family of funds:

Royce Value Trust (RVT), 0.98% of the portfolio;

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT), 0.99% of the portfolio.

Conclusion

I will provide an update of the portfolio after the rollover is accomplished.

A complete list of holdings is included in the disclosure statement.

I welcome your opinions. Your comments enrich our discussion. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, WMT, ADP, PFE, MRK, PG, MMM, CSCO, RY, NWN, PEP, TXN, KMB, QCOM, SPG, CLX, PPL, WEC, ABBV, NNN, O, SKT, EPD, BIP, BEP, VTR, BCE, T, WPC, MAIN, APLE, RVT, RMT, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VYMI, VOE, VBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.