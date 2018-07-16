Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/13/18

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/13/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're definitely in the summer doldrums for insider trading filings. The volume of Form 4s will stay low for most of July, before ramping up in August and staying strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • International Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR), and;
  • Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • ONE Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO);
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI);
  • Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ:JVA);
  • Investors Real Estate Trust (NASDAQ:IRET);
  • Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQX:IGXT);
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV);
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB);
  • Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY);
  • John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A);
  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN);
  • First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR), and;
  • ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Kellogg (NYSE:K), and;
  • Agrofresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$7,685,088

2

Biotech Target N V

BO

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$2,088,300

3

Eastern Capital

BO

iBio

IBIO

JB*

$1,980,000

4

Kanen David

BO

ONE Hospitality

STKS

B

$422,110

5

Kirchmann John

VP, CFO

Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET

B

$98,730

6

Dowdupont

BO

AgroFresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$71,203

7

Duskin Jonathan

DIR, BO

Christopher & Banks

CBK

B

$64,363

8

Gordon Andrew

CEO, DIR

Coffee Holding Co.

JVA

B

$20,600

9

Godin Andre

VP, CFO

Intelgenx Technologies

IGXT

B

$11,703

10

Harned Timothy Heydenreich

DIR

Vuzix

VUZI

B

$8,265

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$30,248,113

2

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$10,659,120

3

Foster Paul L

DIR

Andeavor

ANDV

AS

$7,835,668

4

Burnison Gary D

CEO, DIR

Korn/Ferry International

KFY

JS*,S

$1,691,142

5

Kritzmacher John A

CFO, VP, OO

John Wiley & Sons

JW.A

AS

$1,445,704

6

Ryan Kevin P

DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$1,270,560

7

Kapoor Rohit

CEO, VCB, DIR

ExlService

EXLS

AS

$1,222,042

8

Duncan Bruce W

DIR

First Industrial Realty Trust

FR

AS

$1,002,600

9

Desouza Francis A

CEO, DIR

Illumina

ILMN

AS

$990,000

10

Wallach Matthew J

PR

Veeva Systems

VEEV

AS

$958,823

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

