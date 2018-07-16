Highlighting The Tough Business Environment For Dick's Sporting Goods

Fine tuning this data point by accounting for the change in aggregate income demonstrates just how tough this retail space continues to be.

This is evident in the specific data that comes from the US Bureau of the Census on sporting goods sales.

The sporting goods stores sector has been under an unusual lull in sales for the past 2 years and running.

Today's retail sales report from the US Bureau of the Census showed that again, retail sales in the sporting goods stores sector have declined. For May 2018, sales were down 2.21% year over year.

Above is a 10 year chart showing the year over year percent change in retail sales in the sporting goods store sector.

Why it is especially unusual, is because we're no where near having a recession or decline in employment that would contribute to justifying such a lull in sporting good stores sales these past few years now.

Dick's Share Price

Source: Bigcharts.com

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) share price peaked around the end of 2016 or a little over a year and a half ago.

It had a great run from 2009 until 2014 for about 5 years. Sporting goods sector sales were growing strong and so were Dick's gross margins as shown in the chart below.

DKS Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As margins appeared to be rolling over post 2014, Dick's share price stoping rising relentlessly and started having strong pull backs in share price.

Throughout 2017, not only were industry sales tanking, but the gross profit margins at Dick's where getting squeezed as well. It was 2017 when Dick's share price took this biggest hit.

The recent jump in gross margins in 2018 has given some life to Dick's share price of late boosting it to over $38 a share a little over a month and a half ago.

Shares have been drifting lower again since.

Past Article

I wrote an article back in November of last year worth revisiting where I suggested that Dick's was very close to a bottom in share price. My thinking was that as long as sales and margins didn't continue to tank, that the share price would hit $36 or 2x book value in 2018 and be more reasonably priced.

While the share price has reached $36, I'm not as impressed with the level of industry sales growth we have been seeing.

Giving Justice To The Extent Of Sales Contraction

Dick's has all its stores in the United States. So as the overall economy goes in the US, sporting good stores and Dick's participates accordingly.

What has been happening in these past 2 years+ is that as the aggregate wages and salaries have been increasing steadily, the sales growth in the sporting goods stores sector has not kept up at all. There has been a prolonged gap that is indicative of a major disruption taking place.

In the month of May, wages and salaries were estimated to have grown 4.89% year over year. In other words, in all of these United States, the amount of money that was earned through the labors of the American people went up 4.89% from the previous year.

At the same time, the aggregate sales of sporting goods stores went down 2.21%. That makes for a gap of 7.1%.

As Americans are earning more money, a less percent of it is going to sporting goods stores.

The above chart shows the gap between the year over year % change in wages and salaries Vs. the year over year % change in sporting goods store sales.

Conclusion

Perhaps it's e-commerce non-store retailers like Amazon and brand name company's direct websites that have simply become the point of choice for more and more customers. Whatever it is, it's having a fierce effect on sporting goods stores retail sales that is ongoing.

I believe sales and margins are going to continue to face pressure as this disruptive force continues to play out in 2018, perhaps into 2019.

Dick's share price ultimate margin of safety I like to think is around its net tangible book value, which is now $18.18 per share.

DKS Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

If I take a more pessimistic look at the US economy going forward and believe the business cycle will begin to turn down in the next 12-18 months, then sales in the sporting goods sector can only get worse in all likelihood.

With that said, ideally, best to purchase shares of Dick's in the next recession at a price closer to net tangible book value per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.