Boeing: The 'Business Case' Delaying The 797

The delay improved the outlook for Airbus, which would lose orders to the 797 and hurt Boeing. United Technologies is more likely to win 797 engines.

The business case delay appears to be attributable to the inability to get commitment for engines with as much fuel efficiency improvements as Boeing requested.

The 797-launch announcement will not occur until 2019, most likely almost 18 months from now.

On Friday, July 13, 2018, Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing (NYSE:BA), announced that the 797 launch would be delayed until 2019 to complete the Business Case. Randy Tinseth, Boeing's Marketing VP, emphasized that the 797 design is complete.

So, if the configuration is complete, what is the delay? The biggest factor is engines. The three engine producers all have problems. Pratt & Whitney's (NYSE:UTX) Geared Turbofan (GTF) has experienced a rough entry into service. GE's (NYSE:GE) Leap engines have done much better, but it still has problems. Both of these engines are behind their production schedule causing delayed airliner shipments. Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) engines blade problems caused airlines to limit flight length causing delays on 787 aircraft with these engines.

Engines

Boeing will not launch a new aircraft without a new engine with improved fuel efficiency, to increase its competitive advantage. Boeing demanded a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency on new engines for the 787 and 777X. Engines are sold at a loss with profits coming from aftermarket sales. Pratt is projecting a $1.2 billion GTF loss in 2018 and Leap is losing money. By 2019, GTF and Leap will be close to profitability.

When Boeing redesigned the 777 in the 1990s, it demanded a new high-performance engine and an upfront cash payment. GE agreed and modified accounting to hide the development costs while continuing its string of quarterly earnings increases. Pratt & Whitney and Rolls Royce did not have this ability. For the 777x scheduled for 2020 introductions, GE began development of the engine before winning the contract to be able to offer earlier availability. GE can no longer make such deals.

Both GE and Pratt & Whitney are reluctant to commit to an aggressive new engine development contract before the new single-aisle engines are close to profitability and functioning well. Another issue is the uncertainty in the forecast of 797 demand. This plane will replace aging 757 and 767 Boeings and 330 and 321 Airbuses. However, much of the demand will be diverted from 737 and 320 single aisles to 787-8 and 330neo. It is hard to predict demand. This lack of certainty limits the engine maker's willingness to take risks on new engines. Boeing projects a 4000 unit demand for the plane. Others are skeptical predicting a much smaller demand.

The geared turbofan on top of the graphic is illustrated in comparison to the typical engine below. The gear slows down the fan and speeds up the jet engine so that each operates more efficiently. C is for compressor and T designates turbine. The front fan pushes air mixed with engine exhaust to generate about 70% of the thrust. The geared turbofan is shorter with fewer compressor and turbine stages, which lowers maintenance cost and the cost of manufacturing. The GTF engine is more efficient in moving "wind". The Leap engine works by higher temperature "Fire."

As a practical matter with engines that are immature, it is difficult to push technology for a 2023 test flight to meet a 2025 launch. Rolls Royce is developing a prototype that includes the high temperatures of the Leap engine with a geared turbofan for trials in 2025. 52% of airlines indicated a preference for (GTF) which has better fuel efficiency and fewer rotating blades for lower maintenance cost. If the teething problems are solved, the GTF will be in an advantageous position. Rolls Royce is designing a GTF engine, but Pratt & Whitney has the patents for this design. Pratt Whitney could design a higher temperature version of the GTF. But, GE has the same patent problem as Rolls Royce. A GTF with higher operating temperature is probably the best solution for a mid-twenties entry into service.

Airline Survey

Aviation week and Bank of America survey of airline interest in a new aircraft indicate that airlines want a new 737 rather than a new mid-market aircraft. Half wanted a plane between 150 and 199 seats. Another quarter wanted 200 to 249 seats. 60% want a narrow body.

Boeing configuration is a small wide body with 2-3-2 seating. It has two versions: a 220-seat 5000 nautical miles and a 275-seat version with 4200 nautical mile range. The seating capacity and range of the smaller version is more than the market wants. More seats and range increase operating cost. Boeing cannot be all things to all people. It needs to find a configuration that it can profitably serve part of the market.

Composites

The 797 will utilize a composite wing, which improves fuel efficiency. A composite fuselage does not create as much savings. Boeing originally selected aluminum but later changed it back to composites. Boeing has aggressively lowered the cost of composite wings and has plans for a lower cost approach to composite fuselages.

Conclusion

If the gains expected from engine efficiency are less than expected, then Boeing would need to make other changes to offset lower engine efficiency performance. They may need more technology to improve efficiency. Boeing's 2019 launch announcement will most likely occur close to year-end given the need for better engines, other efficiencies, and unit cost. The longer it is delayed, the more orders will go to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which will provide a lift for the 321 and 330 programs at Boeing's expense. The shorter period for developing an engine favors UTC.

