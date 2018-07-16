DVMT-shareholders have to take this Dell-discount into account in order to determine the best way forward.

The Dell-discount

Andrew Barry wrote it very astutely in Barron’s: ”The very rich may be different from you and me, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be on the side of their fellow investors. Billionaires like John Malone and Warren Buffett have long viewed their shareholders as business partners. That’s not the case with Michael Dell.”

Michael Dell isn’t really shareholder-friendly. This leads to what we call the Dell-discount.

There are different ways to calculate the Dell discount.

First, we can compare the discount on Dell’s tracking stocks with those of John Malone’s Liberty Media. Liberty Sirius XM (LSXMK), the Liberty Media tracker for Sirius has traded at a discount ranging from 20% to 30% in the past year. By comparison, the discount for DVMT (DVMT) which has been in the 35% to 45% range this year. This implies a Dell-discount of 15%.

A second way to calculate the Dell-discount is to look at the deal Dell recently presented. The deal values DVMT at $21.7 billion, or $109 per share. $9 billion will be paid in cash and the remainder in Dell-shares. This translates into $45.15 per share in cash and $63.85 in Dell-shares. But currently DVMT is trading at $94.74. This can be divided in $45.15 per share in cash and $49.59 in Dell-shares. This implies a Dell-discount of 22%.

Exhibit 1: The Dell-discount

Source: Dell-presentation and own calculations

A third way is to look at VMware (VMW). After the deal-announcement VMware jumped 10% from $145 to $160. The removal of the threat of being combined with Dell Technologies through a reversed merger was enough to lower significantly the Dell-discount in VMware’s share price. After the deal, Dell will remain the major shareholder (with more than 80% of the shares) and VMware is forced to make a big dividend payment to allow Dell to pay the DVMT-shareholders partly in cash. This means that the Dell-discount isn’t completely removed from VMware’s share price. So if we assume that two-thirds of the Dell-discount is removed, we arrive at a Dell-discount of …15%.

So, all-in-all it’s fair to say that the Dell-discount is between 15 and 20%. Something to keep in mind when you invest alongside Michael Dell.

The Dell volte-face

A volte-face is a total change of position, as in policy or opinion. Michael Dell certainly did change his mind concerning the value that should be applied to the DVMT-tracking stock.

At the time the Dell/EMC deal was announced, Dell presented the tracking stock as being equivalent to VMware when calculating the value of the transaction. So he actually said that one tracking stock had exactly the same value as the stock it would be tracking, VMware.

As part of the deal, EMC shareholders received $24.05 in cash and 0.111 shares of a newly issued tracking stock: Dell Technologies Inc. - V Share Class (or DVMT). The 0.111 shares were assumed to be worth $9.05, which equals $81.5 for one DVMT-share. At the time of the EMC take-over VMware had a share-price of… surprise, surprise …$81.5.

Fast forward to 2018. Dell announces a new transaction that involves DVMT-shares. And contrary to his reasoning in 2015 a DVMT-share has no longer the same value as the stock it is tracking, VMware. A true volte-face! Now one DVMT-share is worth $109 at a time when VMware is worth $145 a share…

If we apply the same reasoning to the Dell/EMC deal, EMC-shareholders didn’t get the $33.1 Dell pretended they would get, but only $30.9 per share. So the premium they received wasn’t the stated 20%, but only 10.7%.

The offer is too low

A good way to look at the current offer is to check how the discount at the time of the offer is split between DVMT-shareholders and existing Dell-shareholders. We assume a full cash election and as a result expect DVMT-shareholders to end up with 20.8% of the “new” Dell.

For starters, if Michael Dell wouldn’t have done a volte-face and would have applied the same logic as he did for the EMC-deal, the division would look like this:

Exhibit 2: EMC-rationale

Source: own calculations

At $109 the discount is more or less 50/50 divided.

Exhibit 3: Current offer

Source: own calculations

Off course, the market is applying the Dell-discount. So at the current market price, DVMT-shareholders are only getting around one third of the discount! The conclusion is clear: the current offer is too low!

Exhibit 4: Current offer incl. Dell-discount

Source: own calculations

Michael Dell needs the approval of the DVMT-shareholders for the deal to go through. So we expect him to sweeten the offer to e.g. $123.5 per share. Without Dell-discount, this would imply DVMT-shareholders get 71% of the discount.

Exhibit 5: Improved offer

Source: own calculations

If we apply the Dell discount (in this case the discount of the current share-price versus the $109-offer), the split-up is perfectly 50/50. Given the theoretical threat of forced conversion in case of a Dell-IPO, I would assume that this improved offer should suffice to get approval from DVMT-shareholders.

Exhibit 6: Improved offer incl. Dell-discount

Source: own calculations

Conclusion

So, what are the options on the table for DVMT-shareholders? We see three options:

Sell DVMT on the market (and buy VMware?) Wait and se-approach Shareholder activism

If you are really tired of Michael Dell and don’t want to invest alongside him, you can sell your DVMT-shares at current prices on the market and look for an alternative. That alternative can be VMware because it is a very nice company and we do not exclude Dell might want to take full control of VMware in the coming years. Although this way you might end up with Dell-shares if he makes a full-equity offer….

A second possibility is to wait and see if Dell gets shareholder-approval in which case the DVMT-share-price might climb closer to the offer-price.

A third way forward is shareholder activism pushing for an improved offer. With big shareholders like Carl Icahn and Elliot Management this possibility cannot be ruled out!

Bottom-line:

Our advice to adopt a wait and see-approach. Time will tell if there will be an improved offer. If not, it’s best to opt for full cash in order to minimalize your exposure to the Dell-discount.

The Dell-discount is a fact and the only way all parties can come to a fair split-up of the DVMT-discount is by reaching an agreement about an improved offer. This might in the end become the first step in the demolition of ... the Dell-discount.

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like my articles. If you would like to receive real-time alerts on future articles and updates, make sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box (below the "Follow" tab) remains checked.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.