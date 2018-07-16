Enbridge: Jump-Starting A Share Price Recovery By Accelerating Asset Sales

I maintain my strong buy rating on Enbridge, but cut my $46 price target to $43 due to lack of investor follow-through on the bullish asset sales.

Further share price appreciation will likely be tied to progress on the earnings front - and the Q2 report is due out in Aug. 3.

The market appears to have ignored the asset sales, but has responded very well to positive news on the Line 3 Replacement Project.

Back in March, I suggested that Enbridge (ENB) was 40% undervalued and was a strong buy for investors seeking midstream income and capital appreciation. Since that time, Enbridge announced it was exiting its Canadian gas gathering and processing ("G&P") business for C$4.3 billion. While investors apparently yawned at the asset sale announcement, they did respond to positive news on the Line 3 replacement project. As a result, ENB is now up ~6% since my "40% undervalued" article was published (See: Enbridge Has 40% Upside Potential) four months ago:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Yet I would say that is a pretty underwhelming response to two very positive developments for the company:

The C$7.5 billion in asset sales announced so far this year were at good-to-excellent prices and will enable Enbridge to make a significant dent in its massive debt load (C$61 billion as of Q1). The announcement that a primary growth initiative, the $8 billion Line 3 Replacement Project, was approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Asset Sales

Source: July Investor Presentation

The C$7.5 billion in combined asset sales, considerably more than twice what management previously targeted, is a very positive catalyst for two reasons: First off, the asset sales address one of critics' biggest concerns - the company's large debt load as a result of the merger with Spectra Energy. Note that the accelerated debt sales will enable Enbridge to reach its long-term net debt/EBITDA target (5x) by the end of this year:

Secondly, and perhaps just as important, the asset sales - primarily natural gas related - will transition the company into more of a pure regulated pipeline/utility business model. This model cuts out exposure to commodity price fluctuations and therefore lowers risk and makes distributable cash flow more predictable and reliable.

In fact, I would not be surprised to see Enbridge consider selling its 50% interest in DCP Midstream (DCP). DCP is one of the largest (if not the largest) producers of NGLs in North America and also one of the largest natural gas G&P companies. Phillips 66 (PSX) owns the other 50% of DCP:

Source: DCP May Presentation (available here)

I say Enbridge may consider selling its 50% interest in DCP for two reasons:

Obviously, DCP is the last major piece of Enbridge that does not fit well into the "regulated pipeline/utility" model that management said it favors. DCP has been riding high lately on relatively strong propane prices and now has a market cap of more than $6 billion.

And while it's easy to see how DCP fits into Phillips 66's integrated model (after all, PSX - along with JV partner Chevron (CVX) - has a large petrochemicals business that requires NGLs as a primary feedstock), it's not evident how DCP fits into Enbridge's regulated/utility model. Not to mention the estimated US$3-4 billion in proceeds (an estimated C$4.6 billion) would further reduce Enbridge's debt while greatly reducing its commodity price exposure.

Line3

The Line 3 route approval by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission ("PUC") was certainly great news. And although there will likely be further hurdles to jump before construction of Line 3 is completely finished and goes into service, the market responded very positively (as shown in the above stock price chart). Note that construction already is complete on several Line 3 segments - some of which are already in service:

Source: July Investor Update

Dividend

The current C$0.671 quarterly dividend (annually, an estimated US$2.04 at current exchange rates) equates to a current yield of 5.8% for US investors. If US investors hold their ENB shares in a qualified retirement account, there's no Canadian tax exposure on dividend payments. Or at least there shouldn't be. But be sure to check your account because some Seeking Alpha users have reported that they did have the Canadian foreign tax withheld on ENB dividend payments.

Like myself, Morningstar analyst Joe Gemino thinks concerns about Enbridge's dividend are "overblown" and that Line 3, along with various natural gas projects (part of Enbridge's C$22 billion in near-term growth projects), will generate C$4 billion in incremental EBITDA to support dividend growth. Enbridge remains on Morningstar's "Best Ideas" 5-Star list.

Gemino points out that Enbridge has increased the dividend for 20 straight years at a 12% CAGR. In addition, the current dividend represents a 65% payout of distributable cash flow, which bodes well for the company's ability to easily fund 10% dividend increases over the next several years.

About the time my "40% upside" article was published, Morningstar pegged ENB's upside potential at 30%.

Summary and Conclusion

Enbridge has accelerated its asset sales plan and already has greatly exceeded - by more than 2x - its original goal for all of 2018. But the market appears to have been unimpressed. But that's an opportunity for investors to pick up shares that not only provide excellent current income (5.8%), but also have the potential for excellent capital appreciation.

But there are still some big moving pieces with Enbridge: Note the May 17 announcement to acquire all its MLPs in exchange for ENB shares. However, that move was likely motivated by the recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's ruling to end income tax recoveries in cost-of-service-based rate cases for natural gas pipelines. Considering that capital markets have obviously decided that the MLP structure is "no-good," this move will not only simplify ENB's overall corporate structure, but likely will benefit shareholders in the long run.

All that said, I was disappointed that the market did not reward management (and the shares...) by a more positive reaction to the accelerated asset sales. As a result, I keep my strong buy on Enbridge but reduce my price target by $3 to $43. That still results in a 25%-plus total return over the coming year when the generous dividend is included. In the meantime, investors should get ready for what should be a very interesting Q2 earnings report due out in August.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB PSX CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.