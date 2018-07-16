John's May Dividend Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts

I have finally completed my transition from Excel to Google Sheets and have updated my charts to reflect the changes requested by my readers!

John's retirement accounts maintain smaller cash reserves than his wife Jane's does because the primary goal is to maximize dividends over capital growth.

John's retirement accounts are focused on generating consistent dividend income that can be used in retirement.

This is the third month I have officially tracked dividend income (in an article) for John's Traditional and Roth IRA Accounts. His combined dividend income totaled $908.43.

Investment Thesis

May marks the third month that I have tracked John's dividend income from his Traditional and Roth IRAs. Unlike the taxable account, we did not start making significant changes to John's retirement accounts until after the first of the year. Fortunately, most of these stocks are now seasoned and have begun producing consistent dividends that John can rely on.

For those who are unfamiliar with this series, John is a client of mine who I assist in managing (part) of his retirement portfolio. John's retirement portfolio contains a number of core holdings that are similar to his wife Jane's portfolio that I summarize in the article Jane's May Dividend Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts. The primary difference between their portfolios is that John's takes a more defensive/income-based approach by focusing on utilities, telecoms, consumer goods, and preferred stock. The reason why John's portfolio is more defensive than his wife's is that he has also officially retired, and so his portfolio is focused on generating income and capital preservation.

Like the article on the taxable account, John And Jane - May Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account, the goal is to create a database that allows year-over-year (YoY) comparisons that demonstrate the power and simplicity of dividend investing from a retiree's perspective. In addition to documenting the past, I also like to forecast the upcoming month's dividend payments. The major difference between John's retirement accounts and his taxable portfolio is that there will be some active trading done within the retirement portfolio.

As always, I would like to include a disclaimer that this article is based on an actual portfolio for clients' of mine and that all figures and trades stated in this article actually took place (unless otherwise noted).

I want to start by apologizing to readers in regard to the tardiness of this article. I recently completed my basement renovation (which is now my new office) and was traveling for a wedding. I plan to get the series and my other articles caught up as soon as possible.

Traditional and Roth IRAs Vs. Taxable Account

Instead of regurgitating this section from Jane's article, I will list bullet points to summarize this part of my strategy:

Actively buying and selling does not mean we are constantly trading the portfolio in a ridiculous attempt to create outsized gains.

I focus on purchasing shares of high-quality companies that we can either choose to hold onto or sell if our price target is reached.

Buying and selling within a Traditional or Roth IRA shields John and Jane from the threat of taxes on capital gains.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

It's worth noting that there were five companies that paid increased dividends in the month of May. Of those, only Apple (AAPL) was the same one that was mentioned in my article John And Jane - May Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account. Other companies that increased their dividends (that I have not covered yet) include General Dynamics (GD), Kinder Morgan (KMI), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), and Shore Bancshares (SHBI).

Apple dividend was increased from $.63/share per quarter to $.73/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 15.9% and a full-year payout of $2.92/share compared with the previous $2.52/share. This results in a current yield of 1.58% based on a share price of $185.11. (This position has been sold and we are looking to enter into another small position at the current price level of $185/share).

**AAPL was sold after the ex-date so the dividend was collected.

AAPL data by YCharts

General Dynamics - Along with the major players of the defense industry, GD has taken a beating over the last month after Credit Suisse downgraded the industry as a whole. Even with the industry downgrade, Credit Suisse has reiterated an Outperform rating on GD with a new price target of $234/share. This would suggest a potential upside of 25.5% based on the closing price of $186.41/share. When compared with Raytheon (RTN) and Lockheed Martin (LMT), GD demonstrates nearly identical behavior except that it has dropped significantly farther than RTN and LMT.

RTN data by YCharts

At this point, I see continued downside for the stock but also a great buying opportunity for long-term investors who want to get in near GD's 52-week low. As the chart below shows, it doesn't look like there will be much support until $150/share (or a yield of roughly 2.5%). Considering my clients already have a modest position, I plan to wait until it's below $170/share before adding to this position.

GD data by YCharts

GD's dividend was increased from $.84/share per quarter to $.93/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 10.7% and a full-year payout of $3.72/share compared with the previous $3.36/share. This results in a current yield of 1.98% based on a share price of $186.41.

Kinder Morgan - KMI has experienced some rough times over the last few years and their most recent problem being the uncertainty that came from the Trans Mountain pipeline. Fortunately, the Canadian government has decided that it will purchase the pipeline from KMI thus lowering KMI's leverage to 4.5x (estimate) and reducing the uncertainty that came from it. As you can see, KMI and its preferred shares KMI/PRA (KMI.PA) have rallied since the news was announced on May 29th. In the same announcement, KMI reiterated that it expects to pay an annual dividend of $.80, $1.00, and $1.25 in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

KMI data by YCharts

KMI's dividend was increased from $.125/share per quarter to $.20/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 60% and a full-year payout of $.80/share compared with the previous $.50/share. This results in a current yield of 4.58% based on a share price of $17.67.

PacWest Bancorp - PACW is a more recent addition to the portfolio as the bank offers an outsized yield of 4.86% at current prices. Here are my favorite characteristics of PACW:

It is the fifth largest bank headquartered in California (based on total assets).

Boasts an efficiency ratio of 41.7% at the end of Q1-2018.

PACW has made its mark over the last two decades by acquiring 29 bank/financial institutions since 2000.

Given the recent price drop, we are looking to more than double the number of PACW shares in John's retirement account (looking to add at current levels but see strong support at $47.50/share).

PACW data by YCharts

PACW's dividend was increased from $.50/share per quarter to $.60/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 20% and a full-year payout of $2.40/share compared with the previous $2.00/share. This results in a current yield of 4.86% based on a share price of $49.42.

Shore Bancshares - We actually closed this position largely because of limited potential upside (in stock price and in earnings) and a poor dividend yield relative to other financial institutions. The majority of their Q1-2018 earnings increase came from a reduction in the federal income tax rate from 35% down to 21%. At present, SHBI doesn't offer enough upside in the share price to justify a low yield of 1.68%. We would consider entering into a small position if share prices dropped to $18.25/share and would initiate a full position at approximately $17/share.

SHBI data by YCharts

SHBI's dividend was increased from $.07/share per quarter to $.08/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 14.3% and a full-year payout of $.32/share compared with the previous $.28/share. This results in a current yield of 1.68% based on a share price of $19.02.

Active Trading As A Way To Reduce Risk

I want to dispel all assumptions from the beginning by emphasizing that my trades within the retirement account are not initiated in some crazy day-trading ploy to make John wealthier by subjecting him to increased risk. My trading philosophy is based on a couple of key items:

Worthy of being held on a long-term basis - Some of the trades that I make can play out over a very short period of time while others can take months depending on various events. Because of the risk associated with regular trades, I will only purchase companies that I deem worthy of being held on a long-term basis. By purchasing only high-quality stocks, we are able to mitigate much of the risk associated with the process. Pays a dividend - Stocks that make my list almost always pay a dividend which is important because this means that even while they are being temporarily held, they are fitting in perfectly with my strategy, which at its core, is focused on consistent dividend income.

Here are some examples of trades I made in the month of May that utilized this strategy:

Boeing (BA) - We ended up selling the entire holding of Boeing (at one point) while waiting for a stronger re-entry point among growing uncertainty from tariff-talk.

BA data by YCharts

Boeing trades have deviated from my normal model in the sense that we have been more willing to sell in the $345/$350 range as the threat of tariffs escalates. I view Boeing as a BUY at around the $330/share range and a Strong Buy at around $325/share.

BA data by YCharts

A total of 70 shares were sold (two separate sales) in the month of May and generated capital gains of $802.66.

Source: Charles Schwab

We plan to continue selling partial or whole positions of Boeing at approximately $350/share.

BB&T (BBT) - BBT appeared to be a decent value at around $52.50/share, which is why we entered into a 100 share position with a cost basis of $52.365/share on April 4, 2018.

BBT data by YCharts

With the sale price of $55/share selected as a reasonable target price, we were able to capture additional upside by selling at $55.77/share due to daily market movement which generated short-term capital gains of $330.97.

Source: Charles Schwab

BBT looks like a reasonable BUY at anything less than $51/share making its current price of $50.44/share extremely attractive for another active trade.

BBT data by YCharts

As the conclusion to the trades section of Jane's retirement portfolio, I want to emphasize that it is absolutely imperative for investors to consider the risks associated with this type of active trading. I have chosen this strategy because I am choosing to buy and sell high-quality names that are regular long-term holds in Jane's portfolio. In order for an investor to be successful with the strategy, it is critical that you focus on high-quality, dividend-paying stocks because this acts as your safety net in the event that the trade doesn't play out in the time frame you expected. It is also important to familiarize yourself with the trends of select companies and to thoroughly examine new companies that you haven't invested in yet.

May was an excellent month for John's active trades as he received a total of $2014.48 in realized gains from his Traditional IRA and $358.61 from his Roth IRA. Therefore, John's retirement account trades for the month of May added a total of $2373.09 of income.

Source: Charles Schwab

Since we began executing this strategy on February 1st, 2018, to May 31st, 2018, John's Traditional and Roth IRAs have benefited from realized capital gains totaling $4837.40 or an average of $1,209.35/month.

May Income Chart and June Estimates

I have created the following charts to assist with keeping track of John's retirement portfolios, with the intention of maintaining a database that can be compared on a month-to-month and YoY basis. Green is used to show when dividends were actually received, while yellow represents dividend estimates that haven't occurred yet (estimates). Red indicates a position that no longer held.

In order to de-clutter these charts going forward, I am going to start including the dividend earned from sold positions in a separate chart. If shares are repurchased, I will move the position from the "sold" chart back to the current holdings chart.

In total, John's Traditional IRA produced $404.67 in the month of May and is projected to generate $875.75 of dividend income in the month of June.

In total, John's Roth IRA produced $503.76 in the month of May and is projected to generate $353.69 of dividend income in the month of June.

January - May - YTD Results

In total, John's Traditional IRA has produced $2949.55 of dividend income from January to May.

In total, John's ROTH IRA has produced $2314.13 of dividend income from January to May.

In total, John has received total earnings (dividends and capital gains) in the amount of $10,101.08 over the course of five months (January through May) resulting in an average monthly income of $2,020.22.

Conclusion

Although John's retirement portfolio has performed well, there is a fair amount of concern for its performance going forward due to a slowing economy and potential trade wars. The key thing I try to remind myself of is that there is no reason to panic although I am more willing to hold cash going forward as we see how this process plays out.

I believe that John should be receiving a total of $1,110.94 of dividend income between the Traditional and ROTH IRA accounts during the month of June.

Over the last several months I have received feedback from readers with suggestions of how to adjust the charts for tracking dividend income. With many of the changes now in place, I would appreciate additional feedback to see if this new format resolves the problems created by my previous charts. As always, I welcome all forms of constructive feedback and appreciate those who take the time to do so.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRA's he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: (APLE) Apple REIT, (BA) Boeing, (BML.PL) Bank of America Preferred Series L, (BP) British Petroleum, (CAT) Caterpillar, (CBRL) Cracker Barrel, (CLDT) Chatham Lodging Trust, (CONE) Cyrus One, (D) Dominion Energy, (DLR.PJ) Digital Realty Preferred Series J, (DUK) Duke Energy, (EAFAX) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A , (EPR) EPR Properties, (EPR.PG) EPR Properties Preferred Series G, (FRT) Federal Realty Trust, (FRT.PC) Federal Realty Trust Preferred Series C, (GD) General Dynamics, (HTA) Healthcare Trust of America, (IRM) Iron Mountain, (KIM.PL) Kimco Preferred Series L, (KMB) Kimberly-Clark, (KMI) Kinder Morgan, (KMI.PA) Kinder Morgan Preferred Series A,(KO) Coca-Cola, (KRG) Kite Realty Group, (LTC) LTC Properties, (LXP) Lexington Realty Trust, (MAIN) Main Street Capital, (MKC) McCormick, (MO) Altria, (O) Realty Income, (OHI) Omega Healthcare, (OMI) Owens & Minor, (ORCL) Oracle, (OXY) Occidental Petroleum Corp, (PACW) PacWest Bancorp, (PCG.PD) Pacific Gas & Electric Preferred Series D, (PEGI) Pattern Energy, (PEP) Pepsi, (PK) Park Hotels & Resorts, (PONAX) PIMCO Income Fund Class A, (POR) Portland General Electric, (RF) Regions Financial, (SCE.PD) South California Edison Preferred Series D, (SCG) Scana Corporation, (SCL) Stepan Co, (SHBI) Shore Bancshares, (T) AT&T, (TD) Toronto-Dominion Bank, (VLY) Valley National Banc,(UMPQ) Umpqua Bank, (VTR) Ventas, (WELL) Welltower, (WMT) Walmart, (WPC) WP Carey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCL, T, GD, OHI, PEP, KMI, UMPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. I would like to re-emphasize that am employed by Umpqua Bank which is a company held in John's Retirement Portfolio. The inclusion of this stock is for informational purposes only and is not an attempt to promote this stock. Please understand that I will not answer any questions that are specifically related to Umpqua Bank.