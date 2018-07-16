Tumult In The Oil Patch; Trump's SPR Release

If an acquaintance you knew who had $660 left in their bank account and faced a growing H2 2018 "cash flow issue" suddenly came up to you and said "I've got an anniversary coming up . . . time to spend some cash on the girlfriend to boost approval ratings" what would you think? For us . . . go long his creditors.

That’s effectively what's occurring with recent reports that the Trump administration is proposing to release 5 to 30M barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR"). We’ve predicted that this scenario was likely to occur, and it's turning out to be true, but let’s walk through two of our thoughts today.

Two Cents on Two Things

First, we believe this will be a US only release. The impetus for the SPR release is primarily political. Higher gasoline prices portend lower approval ratings, and lower approval ratings augur a negative result for Republicans in the November election. So from the world’s perspective, the US' actions are a result of domestic political concerns.

Moreover, the current backdrop of tightening global inventories is due in no small part to the shift in US Iranian policy. The administration’s proposed sanctions (and strict enforcement of those sanctions) are beginning to curtail imports. Although the US is leading the charge on Iran, who’s following? Would the Europeans necessarily follow suit and release strategic inventories to help the US, when in fact it’s the US that’s exacerbating the shortages? If the Europeans already disagree with the US’ shift in the JCPOA, what would make them ride to the US’ rescue on gas prices? Taking it one step further, could the Europeans or Asians even help if they wanted to as government controlled stocks in Europe and Asia are a fraction of the US SPR.

Second, 30M barrels on the high-side. If we reframed the 30M barrels and said, oil production in (pick any major oil producing country) will increase by ~150K bpd (i.e., 30M barrels over 180 days) does it make sense that oil prices will now be “range-bound” in the low-$70s for the remainder of the year, even though we’re now heading into the high-demand season? If anything, the release merely exposes how few options remain to control spiraling oil prices.

Taking a further step back, H1 2018 draws were heavier than the record H1 2017 draws, and that’s even if you consider the fact that H1 2017 inventories were elevated because of the non-OECD floating storage destocking that occurred at the beginning of OPEC+’s policy change in 2016. Adjusted, H1 2018 drawdowns were still larger than H1 2017.

So step into H2 2018. We forecast +1M bpd of draws from now until the end-of-2018, and if H1 was any indication, they should be as great or greater than 2017's historic drawdown. Consequently, as oil sells-off today, we're maintaining our perspective. We're separating the fundamentals from the noise because as inventories further tighten, the uncertainty exacerbates, and the cries of panic (both from bulls/bears) will get louder as the stakes get higher. Despite what we're hearing today, what we're seeing is an energy crisis approaching and it appears unrelenting.

