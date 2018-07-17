Las Vegas Sands: Use The 'Bad News' Correction

Las Vegas Sands is offering both investors and traders a good entry price to further benefit from a massively growing business in Asia.

There is no need to panic given the strong revenue trend in Macau.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has dropped 8.2% over the past 4 weeks. This is mainly due to lower-than-expected gaming revenue numbers from Macau. However, the the numbers are not bad at all, and investors should use the dip to buy this stock.

Source: Las Vegas Sands

Don't Panic - Macau Is Doing Fine

Macau is having its best year since 2014 in terms of gaming revenue. Nonetheless, weaker-than-expected revenue numbers in June pushed down two of the biggest casino names in the US.

Source: Las Vegas Review Journal

The share prices of the biggest American operators in Macau, Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands, saw ugly drops right after the news was released.

Wynn shares fell 7.9 percent to $154.14, their lowest close this year, while Sands dropped 6.7 percent to $71.27, near a three-month low. Both companies generate more than 50 percent of their revenues from Macau.



YCharts

Even though it's never a best-case scenario when sales come in below estimates, there are a few reasons why there is no need to panic. First of all, bad months happen all the time. Every period of high growth has months that are below average.

Moreover, June 2017 had a growth rate of 25.9%. It's incredibly tough to get a high growth rate one year after one of the strongest months since 2013.

Adding to that, the total gaming revenue trend in Macau continues to be rock-solid, as you can see in the graph below. It's good to see how well Las Vegas Sands performs in the current environment.

One reason why gaming revenues are expected to grow further is the growing Chinese economy and middle class. Las Vegas Sands had an interesting overview in its latest investor presentation which shows the massively accelerating visitation numbers from the Chinese mainland. Total visitation numbers are up 11% on a year-on-year basis. Add to this the current construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. This bridge is another mega project to provide a lower travel time between Hong Kong and Macau.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Investor Presentation May/June 2018

It's Not Just Macau

Even though Las Vegas Sands generates just 16% of its sales in the US, it is good to know that Las Vegas is confirming my overall bullishness. May saw just a slight increase of total visitors, while the revenue per available room jumped 7.8%. The convention attendance dropped 5% due to a number of smaller meetings and conventions.

Source: Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority

Total gaming revenue in Clark County jumped 5.1% in May and 3.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Source: Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority

Takeaway and One Last Graph

Las Vegas Sands is a stock I monitor and trade because of its amazing ability to track the international gaming business in markets that matter the most. The graphs that compared Las Vegas Sands stock to the Macau gaming revenue changes show this quite well. I am actually quite happy that traders sold shares after the most recent Macau gaming revenue numbers. The stock remains well within a very strong uptrend that started in 2016 and included a major breakout in May 2017.

Source: TradingView

At this point, you can buy a beautiful gaming stock at 18x earnings and the potential to continue to benefit from booming sales in Asia. Note that the forward P/E is at 19, while 5-year average EPS growth is expected to be 5.5%. These numbers are extremely conservative given that the company is in a massively growing business while offering the highest profit margins of its industry (table below).

Source: Finviz

The result is a strong (but volatile) outperformance compared to the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK). The ratio spread between LVS and BJK is close to its highest level since the recession of 2009.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

I am adding a few shares and believe that we are going to see a stock price of $90 over the next 6 months. That being said, the company is expected to release its second-quarter earnings on the 25th of July. This will tell us more about the real strength and potential of the Macau gaming business.

Stay tuned!

Many thanks for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis in the comment section below. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.