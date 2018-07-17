Gear Energy: Flexibility Will Further Improve Q2 Results

The only thing I am sure of about the next few weeks is that we should expect continued volatility, and a lot of it. - Ingram Gillmore, President & CEO Gear Energy, monthly letter, 20th June 2018

The perfect storm for heavy oil Canadian producers took place last quarter; Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) could adapt and even take advantage of the situation.

The WCS differential had widened by a wide margin due to additional production from Fort Hills project, Keystone pipeline incident, and crude-by-rail challenges.

Gear Energy has been profiting from the Q2 improved WCS prices, and Q2 earnings will show an amelioration.

The market seems to fairly value the company and any dip of the share price - with help of WCS differential volatility for instance - constitutes a buying opportunity.

Flexible production

As shown on the graph below, the WCS differential forward curve stabilized around $15 during 2017 and reached $30 in March 2018. As from April, the gap has diminished to about $17 in Q2 2018.

Source: Gear Energy monthly letter April 2018

Gear adapted its production to the volatility of the WCS differential, as shown on the table below.

Source: Gear monthly letter June 2018

In March 2018, the company sold the equivalent of 5,596 boe/d while producing 6,123 boe/d.

The company sold more than 7,300 boe/d in April and May when the WCS differential improved while the production raised at a lower pace to 6,612 boe/d.

Gear Energy sold the stored barrels at higher prices in Q2 2018 for an estimated gain approaching C$800,000, which represents more than 3% of Q1 revenues. The CEO gave the details in the monthly letter of May 2018:

Those barrels that we could have sold in March at the discounted price of less than CDN$30/bbl are now able to be sold in April and May for prices that are higher by approximately $12/bbl and $33/bbl, respectively. At an incremental $12/bbl price, the estimated 27,000 barrels of heavy oil we sold from inventory in April netted Gear an incremental $324,000. And in May if we are able to sell the remaining excess inventory of approximately 13,000 barrels at an incremental price of $33/bbl the total gain (including April) could be almost $800,000.

The table above also shows that the company has clearly slowed down its capex by spending only C$2.2M during the first half of Q2 2018, while it has spent C$9.6M and C$6.3M for the whole Q1 2018 and Q2 2017 respectively.

The capex will increase during H2 2018, taking advantage of improved oil prices.

The graph below confirms that, with an estimated capital of C$50M for the full year, the production will ramp up in H2 2018, following the production drop in March due to low WCS prices.

Source: Gear Presentation May 2018

Valuation

The company provides reasonable oil prices assumptions for 2018 and 2019 as shown on the graph below.

Source: Gear Presentation May 2018

From the $29.25/boe operating netback indicated on the graph, we must subtract C$3.05/boe of G&A and interests to arrive at a cash netback of C$26.2/boe.

Subtracting another C$16.21/boe (corresponding to PDP FD&A 2017 provided by the reserves report 2017) means the company will generate a profit of $10 for each barrel produced and replaced.

With a guidance of 7,350 boe/d for 2018, the company will realize a profit of 7,350 boe/d * 365 days * C$10 = C$26.8M.

Applying a multiple of 10x profits value the company at C$268M, corresponding to C$1.37/share ($1.04/share).

We can also value the equity of the company by attributing an estimated flowing barrel price. At an arbitrary C$40,000boe/d, the equity is worth C$40,000boe/d * 7,350boe/d - C$45,3M (net debt) = C$248.7M, corresponding to C$1.28/share ($0.97/share).

The market currently values the company at C$1.39 ($1.06), in line with my estimations.

Risks and opportunities

The estimated production in 2018 consists of 61% heavy oil and 25% light oil and NGL, the rest being gas. Therefore, the company depends on WCS prices, which depends on the WTI benchmark. Obviously, the volatility of these prices creates both a risk and an opportunity.

Reserves constitute another risk: PDP reserves represent less than 3 years of estimated 2018 production (2.68Mboe). The company will have to develop its 2P reserves in the medium term and by definition, probable reserves involve more risks. The table below summarizes the reserves of the company.

Reserves year end 2017 (MMboe) Gear Energy PDP reserves 7.91 1P reserves 14.46 2P reserves 25.5

Source: author, based on reserves report 2017

Don T. Gray, the chairman, is also the founder, CEO, and Chairman of Peyto Explorations (OTCPK:PEYUF). In addition to his previous purchases, he bought 487,700 shares of Gear Energy in May 2018. For investors who appreciate Peyto operations, the presence of Don T. Gray as chairman could hint that Gear Energy would run the same playbook in the heavy oil environment than Peyto has been doing in the gas sector (low cost operator with profitable organic growth).

The debt at 0.6x 2018 estimated cash flows presents another opportunity as it gives flexibility in all prices scenarios.

As the market seems to fairly value the company, volatility of the WCS differential can constitute a buying opportunity. If the WCS spread with WTI widens for temporary reasons, the share price will drop, creating the margin of safety I require. Due to its low debt and capacity to adapt, the company can sustain low WCS prices.

Conclusion

Gear Energy has demonstrated it could take advantage of the WCS differential volatility by storing a part of its production when the gap widens. As a result, and combined with improved prices, Q2 will show better earnings.

The market seems to fairly value the company. When the gap between the WCS and WTI widens, the share price will drop, creating a buying opportunity. On the long run and at current prices, the company can grow profitably, maybe applying the Peyto model to heavy oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.