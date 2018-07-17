AT&T: Sore Loser

The move reeks of desperation with a hint of "sore loser" trauma from the federal government, but an appeals process is enough to keep the stock on sale.

We waited several weeks before opining on what investors needed to watch for in AT&T inclusive of the new WarnerMedia division.

As we know, on June 12th the U.S. District Court approved AT&T's (T) merger with Time Warner (TWX) and did so without any conditions such as the sale of assets or the consolidation of services. Of course, following any such decision of a higher court, either party is allowed to appeal the decision. Following the decision, the Justice Department had contemplated trying to get an injunction to block the deal. The District Court judge said he would deny a stay on the deal if requested by the Justice Department, meaning that even if the Justice Department did appeal, the companies were free to close the deal. Once AT&T moved Time Warner assets into its own WarnerMedia division, things seemed to be smooth sailing.

AT&T immediately began work to streamline and incorporate the business. To supplement the new merger, AT&T also was still making targeted inorganic purchases as well, such as the AppNexus purchase, which will become a part of AT&T Advertising & Analytics. In addition the company is recognized the new attractive products under its belt with this Time Warner integration and decided raising prices for DirecTV was in order, having new and existing customers will pay $5/month more starting July 26th. This price hike is worth about $100 million monthly, and on the very conservative side of things, worth about a billion a year in revenues. With such actions, the stock slowly started to rebound, until a shocking announcement last week.

Really, Justice Department?

When we saw AT&T take a nose dive last week across our screeners, we investigated to find the somewhat shocking announcement from the Justice Department that it was going to file an appeal to overturn the June decision from Judge Richard Leon. We were perturbed by the news, and if we are being frank, it reeks of a Justice Department that's acting as a "sore loser."

Source:WSJ

This is no trivial matter. While we are of the upmost confidence that the Appeals Court hearing the case will uphold the District Court's decision, there is of course the possibility that the decision could be overturned. In any event, we can expect more legal fees, and more pressure on the stock.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We view the uncertainty as keeping AT&T stock on sale, with its near 6.5% yield. In the worst-case scenario, the Appeals Court could totally disagree with Judge Leon and overturn the decision, and then force AT&T to unmerge with AT&T. We see that as extremely unlikely. However, it's very possible that what we once viewed as the worst-case scenario our of the District Court could come to fruition.

We believe that the Appeals Court may see risk to the consumer with this merger, especially with AT&T's rush to hike prices and rework offers for customers. It's very possible that the Appeals Court will mandate that the company offload some assets to ensure competition and protect the consumer. Remember this was a position that the Justice Department held. In blocking the merger, it wanted to see a number of Time Warner’s assets be sold, as AT&T owning DirecTV and networks/stations was seen as too much power.

Source: Tvhomedepot

We think that this possibility would be the greatest and most realistic risk from this appeal. Of course, such a sale of assets would be a hit to AT&T, however the positive side to this is that any asset sales could help repay some debt, something we have called for several times. AT&T will still have a plethora of other Time Warner assets which boost its influence in the entertainment space.

Keep your eye on the ball

AT&T has always been a buy and hold name for us, although we do recognize the potential to trade the name. At $31 a share, we think both short-term traders and those looking to hold for 40 years should be compelled at these levels. With the Justice Department being a sore loser, we as investors can be winners. The yield is spectacular, and the dividend is growing.

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As we move forward, we need you to be aware that this is a dividend growth stock. The dividend has been raised like clockwork every year, and has been hiked for 2018 and will be hiked again for 2019, regardless of the outcome of this desperate appeal. The dividend payout ratio suggests that the current payout is more than secure, considering the strength of cash flows. Enhancing the dividend safety is a key outcome of the merger. This is because AT&T will see a ramp-up in annualized cost synergies over the next few years with Time Warner under its belt. By the end of year three, the cost synergies will exceed $1.5 billion, assuming there are no asset sales to be made. We really consider a reversal of the merger an astronomically unlikely scenario.

As such, with the boost to operational and free cash flows that are expected from the integration of Time Warner, you the investor will see even better dividend coverage in the coming years. Should AT&T be asked to sell some assets, it is a bit of a positive. While it may not help the merger realize its 100% full potential, it will help us cut into the debt, which is the biggest risk to an investment in the stock.

We need to be clear. The debt is the biggest threat to the company and the stock long term. Take a look at debt levels at the end of the last five years before any added 2018 debt:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

There's no denying that this chart is scary, particularly when we build in our 2018 projections which account for debt added thanks to a successful merger. At the end of 2017 debt stood at $144 billion. Now consider this. The deal when all is said and done after litigation and integration could run $80-$90 billion. It's critical that all future investments pay off because this debt load must be addressed.

Take home

Either way you slice it, whether its the discount in share prices resulting in a higher dividend yield, or forced asset sales which help reduce debt, by being a sore loser the Justice Department has helped AT&T shareholders, as well as prospective investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.