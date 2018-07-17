Who Will Expand Their Empire: Disney, Comcast, Or Both?

Since December of 2017 it has been in discussion that The Walt Disney Company (DIS) would acquire most of Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) assets. Since then, Comcast (CMCSA) has thrown in a bid for Twenty-First Century Fox as well. On top of that, Twenty-First Century Fox and Comcast are in a bidding war for the European television company Sky. The acquisitions of these companies will give either Comcast or Disney a much larger share of the television market.

The future of Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox wants to spin off a number of their businesses and create a new “Fox” centered on live news and sports, and then in addition to that they will combine the remaining assets with either The Walt Disney Company or Comcast. The new “Fox” will include iconic Fox branded properties such as Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports, Fox Television Stations Group; it also includes sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network (BTN). The remaining businesses: Twenty-First Century Fox’s critically acclaimed film production businesses, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight and Fox 2000; the home of such pieces as Avatar, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool, as well as hit TV shows like The Americans, This Is Us, Modern Family, and The Simpsons are up for bid now between Disney and Comcast. The deal will also include: FX Networks, Fox Sports Regional Networks, Fox Networks Group International, Star India, and Twenty-First Century Fox’s interests in National Geographic Partners, Hulu, Sky, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group.

Current status of Twenty-First Century Fox

First, let us look into the current status of Twenty-First Century Fox. Spanning across 6 continents all over the globe, reaching more than 1.8 billion subscribers and about 50 different local languages every day, Twenty-First Century Fox is currently one of the world’s leading portfolios of cable, broadcast, film, pay TV and satellite assets. 21CF’s annual revenue for Fiscal Year 2017 was $28.5 billion. Their strong portfolio of cable includes FOX, FX, FXX, FXM, FS1, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FOX Sports, Fox Sports Network, National Geographic Channels, Star India, 28 local television stations in the U.S. and more than 350 international channels. Their property also includes a film studio, television production studio, 50% ownership in Endemol Shine Group as well as about 39% ownership of the issued shares of Sky, who is Europe’s leading entertainment company serving nearly 23 million households across five countries.

The Walt Disney Company

Next, let us take a look into The Walt Disney Company. They are a Dow 30 company with Fiscal year 2017 annual revenues of $55.1 billion. As a worldwide entertainment company, their mission is to be one of the world’s leading producers and providers of entertainment and information. They use their strong portfolio of brands to individualize their content, services and consumer products. Disney strives to create the most innovative, creative, profitable entertainment experiences in the world. They separate their operations into four business segments: Media Networks; Studio Entertainment; Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products; and Direct-to- Consumer and International.

Comcast

Lastly, we have Comcast: Having annual revenue for Fiscal Year 2017 of $84.5 billion, Comcast provides a variety of services ranging from Xfinity to NBCUniversal. Comcast strives to bring incredible technology and entertainment; delivering the best in TV, internet, voice, and mobile ensuring consumers instant access to the moments and experiences that matter most. Owning a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks NBCUniversal operates Universal, Dreamworks, NBC, USA, MSNBC, NBC news, CNBC, as well as network rights for NASCAR and the Olympics. Their reach extends further having a suite of leading internet-based businesses, as well as world-renowned theme parks.

Current Status of the Sky Acquisition

Twenty-First Century Fox’s acquisition of Sky is in question to add to the proposed deal. Back in December, Twenty-First Century Fox reported that they remained committed to completing the acquisition of the shares in Sky that they did not already own and that they expected the acquisition to close by June 30, 2018. On Wednesday, July 11th, Twenty-First Century Fox increased their price per share for Sky, valuing the deal at $32.5 billion and putting pressure on bidding rival Comcast to return again with a higher offer. Twenty-First Century Fox is widely expected to receive regulatory approval from the U.K. soon, and says they have secured the backing of the independent committee of Sky for the deal.

So what is Comcast's next step? Many expect them to return with a new bid on sky, which could be a wise move for them. If Twenty-First Century Fox secures the Sky deal, and then Disney secures the Twenty-First Century Fox deal, Comcast would lose out on everything, and Disney’s empire would grow immensely. If Comcast can win over the Sky deal, and then also secure the Twenty-First Century Fox deal, they will control a huge market share of television. However, if Comcast gets the Sky deal, and Disney secures the Twenty-First Century Fox deal, then they both go home with something at the end of the day, not leaving one with a huge television empire. We have Disney’s newest bid on Twenty-First Century Fox, and Twenty-First Century Fox’s newest bid on Sky, so the question remains now, what will Comcast do?

Current status of the FOX acquisition

Originally in December 2017, Disney offered to acquire Twenty-First Century Fox for approximately $52.4 billion in an all-stock deal.

Then on June 13, 2018, Comcast announced that they also offered a proposal to Twenty-First Century Fox for $35.00 per share as an all-cash offer, approximately a 19% raise from Disney’s December offer. Expecting all necessary regulatory approvals and a timely clearance from the US DOJ, Comcast executives were looking forward to the possibility of completing this transaction with Twenty-First Century Fox shareholders.

Now the newest offer for Twenty-First Century Fox comes on June 20, 2018, from Disney, offering $38 per share, totaling $71.3 billion in cash and stock, as well as the assumption of $13.8 billion of net debt. Shareholders can elect to get $38 in either cash or shares of Disney common stock with the overall mix considered by Disney to be paid to Twenty-First Century Fox shareholders will approximately be 50% cash and 50% stock. Considering this, Disney shareholders will own 81% of the combined company and the Twenty-First Century Fox shareholders would own about 19%.

On June 27, 2018, The Walt Disney Company announced that the United States Department of Justice had cleared the pending acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox by Disney. Since the latest offer was also accepted by board members of both companies, it is now waiting on a shareholder vote.

On July 27, 2018, Twenty-First Century Fox will hold a special meeting for its stock holders to vote on a proposal to adopt the amended merger agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The proposal will amend the previous announced merger agreement between Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney. The Twenty-First Century Fox’s board of directors are recommending stockholders to vote in favor of the merger.

The future of Disney with Twenty-First Century Fox

Disney’s Chairman and CEO Bob Iger believes an acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox would go smoothly:

Disney has a great track record for combining creative cultures to drive innovation and growth across our businesses--from Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, to ESPN and ABC—and we expect the 21st Century Fox acquisition will be just as successful.

Disney’s commitment to delivering the highest quality branded entertainment will be strengthened by the acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s complementary assets. Disney will be able to create more appealing content and build upon their direct relationships with consumers around the world by delivering even more captivating entertainment experiences to consumers however, wherever and whenever they want it.

The acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox will not only significantly increase Disney’s international footprint, but it will also increase the distribution and content of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) offerings. Such offerings include ESPN+ for sports fans, a streaming video-on-demand service set to launch in late 2019 which will feature films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars as well as a host of other exclusive original Disney content. Disney also already has an ownership stake in Hulu, and after the acquisition, Disney will hold the controlling stake.

In their investor conference The Walt Disney Company Senior Executive VP and CFO Christine McCarthy shared Disney’s excitement in the deal:

Our amended agreement to acquire 21st Century Fox reflects our continued belief in the strategic rationale of this transaction and the compelling opportunity to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders….. we are even more excited today about this acquisition given what we’ve learned over the past six months. The strategic rationale for this transaction is compelling, and we believe the addition of the 21st Century Fox assets will result in a number of financial benefits for Disney.

Such financial benefits would include acceleration in revenue as well as operating income growth trajectory, a significant opportunity for operating efficiencies and Disney is expecting to realize at least $2 billion of cost synergies by 2021. They also have the opportunity to use debt to fund 50% of the consideration, which means shareholders can retain more of the upside from the transaction.

Excluding the impact of purchase accounting, Disney expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share for the second fiscal year after the close of the transaction. Disney has a strong balance sheet which has provided them with flexibility and access to financing over the years. Disney believes this is a good investment opportunity and they have already secured financing commitments to fund the whole cash portion of the transaction.

Bob Iger is excited about the possible acquisition, stating:

We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our acquisition of 21st Century Fox. It builds on and reinforces our strategy for creating the highest quality content and using the latest technology to deliver unparalleled entertainment and experiences to audiences around the globe. It strengthens our position in a digital future where direct relationships with consumers are more important than ever before. And it promises to yield significant value for The Walt Disney Company and its shareholders.

Comcast’s hopes for the future with Twenty-First Century Fox and Sky

Comcast senior executives expressed their excitement and intent to pursue both the Sky and Twenty-First Century Fox acquisitions in parallel. Comcast’s Senior EVP & CFO Michael Cavanagh stated:

The combined company will have tremendous strategic and financial strength. The combination with Fox's businesses and all of Sky enhances our existing strategy and provides new opportunities for growth, accelerating the pro forma company's revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow growth and providing greater balance in our earnings mix. On a pro forma basis for 2018, the company would generate approximately $130 billion of revenue and $40 billion of EBITDA. Within the next few years, the combined company will likely exceed $20 billion of free cash flow annually, underscoring the financial firepower and flexibility this transaction will create.

The possibility of acquiring Twenty-First Century Fox is believed to be a strategic opportunity for Comcast. The Twenty-First Century Fox businesses are highly complementary to Comcast, ensuring a smooth merger. Comcast is then also assuming 100% ownership of Sky in this case, as either Twenty-First Century Fox or Comcast is expected to buy the remaining shares Twenty-First Century Fox does not already own. Comcast did their own analysis, including their expectation to realize significant cost synergies of at least $2 billion, but did not yet factor in revenue synergies which they also expect to see. They expect immediate and meaningful accretion to free cash flow per share and earnings per share. They also expect that within a reasonable period of time their return on the invested capital will exceed the weighted average cost of capital.

Combining the TV and film studios of Twenty-First Century Fox and Comcast’s NBCUniversal will significantly strengthen Comcast, gaining them valuable intellectual property rights and helping them to produce even more top content. The addition of Twenty-First Century Fox will help Comcast to expand to key markets such as India, Europe and Latin America. The deal with Twenty-First Century Fox will bring such classics along like Deadpool, Avatar, and X-Men. Comcast believes that the addition of The Simpsons and Family Guy will help attract teens and adults to their already successful family animation portfolio. FX and National Geographic channels would make a nice addition to Comcast’s already successful roster of Cable Networks. Twenty-First Century Fox will add a nice portfolio of international sports rights, such as top-rated soccer in Europe and Cricket in India. NBC News and Sky News would have the chance to collaborate and strengthen each other's news coverage on a global scale.

Acquiring Twenty-First Century Fox will increase Comcast’s technology leadership as well as significantly grow their worldwide distribution. Comcast can extend their technology capabilities to Europe, and with the addition of Sky, Comcast will nearly double their current consumer base to over 53 million.

Stephen Burke, Senior EVP & CEO of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, is positive about the possible future of Comcast with Twenty-First Century Fox:

The acquisition of Fox expands our core business to attractive new global markets, with 70% of Fox's revenue coming from outside the United States. This acquisition will increase Comcast's international revenue mix from about 9% to about 27%… Having leadership positions in large and dynamic markets enables broader distribution of our content and new product offerings for consumers across these geographies. From our experience, leadership in the United States has enabled us to become the company we are today, and we look forward to expanding that in other parts of the globe.

Final Thoughts

So at the end of the day who will take home who? It seems both Disney and Comcast are very interested in Twenty-First Century Fox, and likewise, Twenty-First Century Fox and Comcast are both very interested in Sky.

What is the best outcome here? If Twenty-First Century Fox takes Sky, then whoever buys Twenty-First Century Fox will get everything, either Disney or Comcast, making either one have a huge controlling stake in television. If Comcast takes Sky, and then they also take Twenty-First Century Fox, then Comcast would have major control over television. This leaves the last option, Comcast takes Sky and Disney acquires Twenty-First Century Fox… this to me would be the best scenario here as one company would not gain such large control and power over television. Perhaps the best move for Comcast is to focus and put what they can into the Sky deal, and give up on Twenty-First Century Fox as Disney and Twenty-First Century Fox are already very interested in that merger. Nevertheless, they made it a lot more expensive for Disney.

Where does the individual investor want to go? In a bidding war, the best place to be is the item up for bids. Twenty-First Century Fox is a company we expect to change hands real soon especially with Comcast and Disney after it. Twenty-First Century Fox’s P/S ratio is 3.0 and has a P/E ratio of 21.8.

With or without buying Twenty-First Century Fox, both Comcast and Disney are attractive companies. From a valuation perspective, Comcast is the most attractive with a P/S ratio of 1.84 and a P/E ratio of 7. Disney is a bit more expensive with a P/S ratio of 2.9 and a P/E ratio of 14.7.

