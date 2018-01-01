Contributor Ben Comston argues that “organizations with an engaged group of controlling shareholders, such as family-led businesses, will outperform market averages over the long term.” Comston’s argument makes sense, but is it something investors should actively search for?

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Silver Coast Research, Ben Comston, The Heisenberg, Jeff Miller, Double Dividend Stocks, Logan Kane, Tony Hayes, CFA, AvoidingBigLosses, Max Loh, Vince Martin and Eric Basmajian bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Inflation By Sector

Comment of the day, by contributor Donny McNeil

Long rates aren't being pushed down as much as short rates are becoming toxic due to debt overload in servicing building. This is what people are missing. The Fed has lost control of the 2 year yield. Asia buys the shit out of this yield for a reason via trade flows. While American companies buy up the long term debt with their trade flows.

Image of the day: Top Rated Workplaces

Fun Fact Of The Day:

A can of Mountain Dew can dissolve a mouse.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason