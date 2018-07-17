Starwood Property Trust: Sleep-Well-At Night REIT Yields 8.6%, Still Has Upside

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) remains a compelling income vehicle for investors who require high, recurring dividend income, and who are also looking for potential capital gains. Thanks to Starwood Property Trust's large floating-rate debt investment portfolio, the commercial property REIT and real estate finance company has considerable interest rate upside in a rising rate environment. Importantly, Starwood Property Trust has one of the best dividend coverage stats in the sector, which translates into a high margin of safety for the dividend. An investment in STWD yields 8.6 percent.

Starwood Property Trust's shares have fully recovered from the February market drop. Year-to-date, Starwood Property Trust's share price has gained 4.22 percent. The REIT's shares are neither overbought nor oversold based on the Relative Strength Index.

The U.S. Commercial Real Estate Market Is Still In Good Shape

Nobody knows when the music will stop, but U.S. commercial real estate, at least for the time being, is in pretty good shape. Starwood Property Trust, for instance, has seen strong origination growth in the last several years, which points to a healthy demand for loans in the sector.

Starwood Property Trust's originations climbed from $3.2 billion in 2016 to $4.2 billion in 2017, reflecting a total increase of 29 percent. Importantly, 100 percent of Starwood Property Trust's originations are floating-rate, setting the company up for significant net interest income gains in a rising rate environment.

Starwood Property Trust largely invests in first mortgage loans, which make up the majority of the REIT's investment portfolio. First mortgage loans are typically floating-rate, and preferred investments during a rate hiking cycle.

Thanks to its aggressive investments into floating-rate assets (remember that 100 percent of Starwood Property Trust's new originations are floating-rate), the REIT is - to some extent - also a bet on rising interest rates. Today, a whopping 93 percent of Starwood Property Trust's loans are floating-rate loans.

As a result, Starwood Property Trust has significant positive interest rate sensitivity, meaning the REIT's earnings will climb as interest rates go up.

High-Quality Core Earnings And Dividend Upside

Starwood Property Trust's core earnings have, with the exception of Q3-2017, remained in a narrow range of $0.50-0.59/share (Q3-2017: $0.65/share). Low core earnings volatility is a property of a high-quality earnings stream. Further, Starwood Property Trust covered its quarterly dividend payout of $0.48/share in each of the last eleven quarters. The dividend coverage ratio averaged 114 percent, leaving room for a dividend hike.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much?

Starwood Property Trust's dividend stream sells for ~9.6x Q1-2018 run-rate core earnings, and ~1.30x book value.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

There are a couple of risk factors that could negatively affect the investment thesis:

The U.S. economy could slide into a recession;

Demand for originations could decline, which in turn could trigger a decrease in U.S. commercial real estate values;

Interest rates could go up at a slower-than-expected pace;

Starwood Property Trust's dividend coverage stats could deteriorate in case the U.S. commercial property market cools off.

Your Takeaway

Despite the risks, Starwood Property Trust has high-quality core earnings that easily cover the REIT's dividend payout. One of the most attractive properties of an investment in STWD is that the company has considerable earnings upside in a rising rate environment, thanks to its large floating-rate debt investment portfolio. The U.S. commercial real estate market is still in good shape, supporting an investment in Starwood Property Trust. Shares are sensibly valued given the quality of the REIT's income stream. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

