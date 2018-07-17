Chipotle Is Too Hot To Handle Going Into Q2

(Image credit)

A gangbusters 2018 so far

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) shares have been on fire in 2018. After bottoming in February at $247, the stock has almost doubled and trades at $457 as I write this. I was bullish on Chipotle a long time before I should have been back in 2017, and while the wait was much longer than I expected, and the final pullback much deeper, it seems to be back on the hot stock list with investors and the Street alike. However, I cannot help but wonder if this rally has come too far, too quickly. A bunch of good news has hit the tape for the company in recent months, and investor sentiment has clearly turned for the better. However, the shares are already trading in excess of their long-term P/E multiple on 2019’s earnings, and it seems like if you want to own Chipotle, now may not be the time to pull the trigger. Indeed, ahead of Q2 earnings next week, it appears the stock is overpriced, and for our more enterprising friends, it may be worth looking at a short position.

The rally looks tired

The stock neared its 2017 high at $499 earlier this summer as it rallied to $474, but was rebuffed rather rudely. The quick drop to $415 has since been rectified by an equally quick rally back to $457, but the RSI as well as the MACD are showing some negative divergences. That is, both indicators are much lower than they were at the same price point a few weeks ago, indicating momentum to the upside is waning. That doesn’t mean the stock cannot continue to rally, but it definitely puts the bears on the right footing over the short term, particularly considering a major potential catalyst is coming in the form of earnings next week. Given the steepness of the recent rally, that wouldn’t seem particularly outlandish. Often, when stocks have rallied as hard as Chipotle has into an earnings report, the report becomes a catalyst for at least some corrective downside action.

Bullish trends are everywhere

To be sure, there are plenty of reasons to be bullish the stock right now. Industry sales have continued on an upward path after so many months of lackluster results. That bodes well for not only Chipotle but all restaurants. Certainly, the company is taking advantage of this sustained increase in overall traffic, but keep in mind, its recovery in same-store sales hasn’t been particularly swift given how far it fell after its food safety crisis. Indeed, estimates for Q2 are around +2.5% in comp sales, and while that’s a nice number, it isn’t exactly the Chipotle of old. Investors would do well to remember that this isn’t your father’s Chipotle and that the days of traffic increases driving revenue and margins higher are long since dead and gone.

The company is also seeing drastically increased delivery orders through its partnerships with DoorDash and Postmates. Chipotle has had delivery options for some time, but the increased scale of these partnerships means that potentially more customers are in the delivery area of stores near them. This offers the potential for incremental revenue, as some customers may not be willing or able to drive to a store but may be willing to pony up the $4 or $5 it takes to get an order delivered. This is not a revolutionary change by any means, but it should help drive a bit of additional comp sales gains.

Chipotle also continues to test new menu items, as its menu is famously small. Margins have been so good in the past in part because it only has a handful of ingredients it cooks with, and even though the company’s new CEO is keen to make his mark, Chipotle needs to be careful not to get away from what makes it what it is.

Finally, Chipotle offered up a strategic update a few weeks ago that covered everything from store closings to a new loyalty program. The company continues to try and innovate, and these updates prove that it isn’t sitting idly by and resting on its laurels. The moves are comprehensive and should help drive incremental sales - through the initiatives mentioned above, as well as things like mobile ordering as part of a large digitalization effort. This is fine, but the market reacted somewhat poorly to the update.

All of this and more is already priced in

Why? The reason is because all of this - and potentially more - is already priced into the stock. Shares trade today at 53 times this year’s earnings and 39 times next year’s earnings. For some context, Chipotle has traded as low as about 20 times earnings in the past decade, coming out of the Great Recession, but has averaged a P/E multiple in the mid-30s. Thus, not only is the company extraordinarily expensive on this year’s earnings, but it is also already fully valued on 2019’s earnings and then some. If we apply Chipotle’s average long-term multiple of 36 on next year’s earnings, we get a price target of $421. Thus, shares are either going to have to come down or earnings will need to materially beat current expectations, which are already much higher than they were just three months ago. That certainly doesn’t mean the stock is going to crater overnight, but it does make it much more difficult for new money to buy today, knowing how expensive this stock is. Keep in mind also that we are talking about next year's earnings, not 2018.

To be fair, Chipotle is still in somewhat of a turnaround mode as the company continues to recover from its food safety issues that derailed its growth plan years ago. That means the stock will look expensive for some time to come, but with it already trading in excess of what I see as fair value on 2019’s earnings, it certainly appears it is time for a meaningful pullback. Unless Q2 results are absolutely gangbusters, I think we’ll see that pullback next week off of the report.

The company has a new CEO, it has provided a comprehensive strategic update and its turnaround is many quarters old at this point. What catalysts for further upside could possibly present themselves here? Indeed, this, as well as the extreme valuation, have me turning somewhat bearish on Chipotle here. I was a bull a long time before I should have been, but now the stock has exceeded my upside target. With a lack of clear catalysts for potential upside, I simply don’t see owning Chipotle here as prudent. Indeed, if anything, investors should consider nibbling on the short side heading into the report because of these factors.

