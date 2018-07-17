American Express Must Hold Its 200-Day Simple Moving Average Post-Earnings

The stock has been above a ‘golden cross’ since Aug. 26, 2016 when the stock closed at $64.79.

American Express has held its 200-day simple moving average on weakness since February when the average was $88.89.

American Express has made numerous attempts to breakout above my annual pivot of $109.17 since January but has been unable to do so.

The daily and weekly charts for American Express (NYSE:AXP) will help investors and traders navigate the volatility that’s likely to follow its quarterly earnings to be reported after the closing bell on Wednesday.

American Express closed Monday at $100.69 up just 1.4% year to date and 15% above its 2018 low of $87.54 set on Feb. 9. The stock set its all-time intraday high of $103.24 on May 22 staying below my annual risky level of $109.17.

Analysts express American Express to report earnings of $1.82 a share when they report after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 18. According to Zacks Equity Research there are four focus areas; the premium consumer, leadership in commercial payments, small and medium businesses and enhancements to its digital platform. As a caution the company has suspended its share buyback program to help boost needed capital.

The daily chart for American Express

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

American Express began 2018 above a ‘golden cross’ since Aug. 26, 2016 when the stock closed at $64.79. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead. Investors following this simple technical indicator would still be long a core position based upon this ‘golden cross’.

The horizontal line shown on the chart is my pivot for July at $100.09. My annual and quarterly risky levels are above the chart at $109.17 and $112.69, respectively. Below the chart is my semiannual value level of $72.81.

The weekly chart for American Express

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for American Express will be positive given a close on Friday with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $99.29, otherwise it will be negative. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average also known as the ‘reversion to the mean’ now at $79.73 last tested at $77.56 during the week of June 2, 2017. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is flat the last two weeks at 61.49.

Given these charts and analysis, traders should buy weakness to the 200-day simple moving average at $96.87 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $109.17.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.