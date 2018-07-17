Munro Reverses Course, Suggests 30%-Plus Margins For Tesla's Long-Range Model 3

Sandy Munro has provided in-depth analysis of electric vehicles for several years now, with his first major contribution a report for UBS on the Chevy Bolt. He brings several decades of expertise in the auto manufacturing space and is widely cited for his views on the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3. In particular, his initial report on the Model 3 was circulated by virtually every major financial news website, in which he called the construction of the (early production) Model 3 his firm analyzed akin to "a Kia in the 90s." His view has been a cornerstone of the arguments many bears on this site have advanced. While his subsequent coverage of Tesla was more mixed (in which he asserted the battery and electronics were best in class, and that Tesla had a generally pretty well designed product, but the engineering and manufacturing were sub-par), the overriding takeaway he provided was that Tesla's design and manufacturing would make base Model 3s "rare as hens teeth." His previous position was that profitability would be limited even on the $50K-plus versions of the car, and that there would be no real way to make money on base model.

Yet, in an Autoline interview released today, Munro has had to, in his own words "eat a bit of crow." It's a short interview and worth the watch. The core of Munro's argument is that Tesla reduced costs for a number of smaller parts (e.g., the rear-view mirror) by making them more basic and allowing other, more core parts (in this case, the touch screen) to work "double or triple duty." In total, he estimated that the Model 3 version he tore down (a long-range Tesla) achieves gross margins in excess of 30%.

If true, this would place the gross margins for Model 3s in line with some of the most bullish expectations to date. That Munro's estimates have swung so widely is surprising, and may in the eyes of some diminish the confidence that can be placed in these figures. But at the end of the day, his team has spent as much time tearing apart the car as anyone, and these figures represent the most recent costing data on the Model 3 available.

The Upshot

So what does a 30%-plus gross margin translate to for the Model 3? It's unclear whether Sandy meant 30% including software add-ons such as Autopilot ("AP"), or just the long-range "hardware." But even in the more conservative view that it is 30% including AP (at scale), this is positive news for Tesla bulls. On a $55K car, that works out to approximately $16.5K in gross profit, with COGS of $38.5K. In a previous article, we discussed how Tesla's price cut (while still targeting gross margins of 25%) gave us substantive information to estimate Tesla's cost structure, concluding that a gross margin of 30%-plus was a strong possibility for the "base" AWD models. The information provided by Munro, however, is even more rosy than this previous upside. And using it as a jumping off point, we can estimate the margins of the yet-to-be released lower-end version.

Tesla has claimed it will break the $100/KWh cost at the cell level later this year, but assembled costs will inevitably be higher. I've been modeling their costs at $120/KWh for this year, but I'll use a slightly more conservative figure provided by Paulo Santos and several other writers of $125 /KWh. This means roughly $6K of the gross margin in the long-range version is attributable to the larger battery (a 67% incremental margin, with 25 fewer KWhs resulting in $3K less in cost and $9K less in revenue). This means a short-range version of the vehicle with premium features would generate between $5.5-9.1K in gross profit, depending on if Munro includes AP in his 30% GM estimations (since AP is essentially 100% profit when it is purchased). The premium features are ultra high margin, with various estimates placing the package at 50%-80% incremental margin. For this exercise, assuming that the package is higher margin is the more conservative analysis (since it implies less added cost and a higher base cost). With an 80% incremental margin assumption, the GM of the hypothetical $35K version would calculate out to between 5%-14% (again, depending on your AP assumptions). While not exciting in a vacuum, a base model gross margin of 10% would be fairly sustainable, since models typically sell a majority of their units with at least some sort of add-ons to increase gross margin. Below is a table summarizing these figures, with Scenario 1 showing the results if the $50K Model 3 with no AP has 30% margins and Scenario 2 showing 30% with AP included.

Even under very conservative assumptions, if Munro's calculation holds true, it implies far more profitability opportunity for the lower-end Model 3s than previously anticipated. Depending on the scenario, a short-range Model 3 with AP would actually have gross margins in line with the entry-level Model S (and potentially higher in practice, since these estimates, unlike Tesla's financial reporting, are not subject to the creative margin tricks Tesla has used in the past).

By virtue of this being very new, decidedly positive information, we would expect short-term price improvement for Tesla. On a medium-term view, this does not change the fact that Tesla has no clear path to the net income required to justify the current market cap without adding multiple new factories in short order. But these numbers do potentially pose a material problem to the "Tesla's equity is worthless because it's about to go bankrupt" bear thesis: With 25% of the stock shorted, were this thesis to be thoroughly undermined, there would be a major decline in shorted positions, also providing stock price support despite the general disconnect from valuation fundamentals.

Summary

Sandy Munro, a one-time critic of Tesla, has reversed course and concluded the Model 3 will be highly profitable, at over 30%. The consequences of this information are significant for the low-end model's profitability, with the base model potentially generating 5%-14% in GM and the short range model with premium features generating 14%-22% GM. This positive news should be expected to provide price support for Tesla in the short run, and may prompt some closure of short positions if it proves true, as it sufficiently undermines the thesis of Tesla going bankrupt in the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosures: I am/we are short via long-dated options, in conjuction with long positions as part of a straddle investment. Readers are discouraged from engaging in options and other more advanced positions unless they have significant investing experience with such investment strategies.