Broadcom Shareholders: Don't Worry, Be Happy

On July 11, Broadcom (AVGO) announced the purchase of CA (CA) for $18.9 billion in cash. This deal took everyone by surprise and caused a widespread negative sentiment towards Broadcom. Following the announcement, shares of CA jumped by 15 percent, while shares of Broadcom tumbled by more than 18 percent during intraday trading. To add insult to injury, many of my colleagues/analysts were quick to downgrade the stock, either from a Top Pick to Outperform, or from Outperform to Market Perform, which only exacerbated the plunge in Broadcom shares.

Unfortunately for me, I had the unlucky timing of publishing a recent bull case thesis on Broadcom, only to see shares plunge the following day. In this article, I will explain why my bull case thesis is very much alive and kicking. I will address the main reason for concern among analysts and investors alike. More importantly, I will discuss the value proposal that CA brings to Broadcom's table, and why I believe that this is an excellent, though somewhat surprising, opportunity done at a wonderful price.

The Main Concern On Main Street

CA Technologies is one of the world’s leading providers of information technology (IT). It makes software to manage IT operations, digital security and project management and for developing applications. The company traditionally made products that run on mainframes, but in recent years has entered the cloud computing market. Today, CA is one of the greatest beneficiaries of what has been coined – the "new application economy."

So CA is basically an IT company, while Broadcom is a chip manufacturer which has never before purchased a company outside of its main semiconductor franchise. That, my friend, is the most imminent concern echoed by analysts and investors alike. You see, most people fear that Broadcom has been pushed to the corner after its last attempt to buy Qualcomm had failed to materialize due to regulatory concerns. So instead of purchasing another high quality chip manufacturer, Broadcom's management opted for the "easier" solution – a transaction that would easily receive the approval by regulators. The problem with that course of action, so they claim, is that by going after an IT company, Broadcom is effectively hurting its own franchise as well as its balance sheet.

My Bullish Response

I think the market is looking at this transaction the wrong way. I believe the most accurate way to grasp this deal is to think about Broadcom not as a mere chip company per se, but as a highly sophisticated technology platform. Let me explain.

One of the unique capabilities of Broadcom is its ability to pursue low growth companies with a strong franchise in a growing industry. It likes to focus on structural winners whose business model can be mended. Following the purchase, Broadcom will rebuild the brand, enjoy the benefits of scale, reap the cash and repay the debt that it had taken on to make the purchase.

In that sense, the purchase of CA makes all the sense in the world. You see, the IT sector is a highly profitable sector to be in. According to Gartner, a leading global consultancy, global IT spending will reach $3.7 trillion (with a t) by the end of 2018. Specifically, worldwide software spending is projected to grow 9.5 percent, and that's precisely the sweet spot that CA operates in. The challenge with CA is that despite its high profitability and the high revenue growth segment it operates in, the company has encountered some challenges in growing revenues in line with the industry. And that's precisely where Broadcom enters the play.

Broadcom's script has always been the same – purchase a high quality franchise, cut costs and streamline profits, generate enough free cash flow to pay down debt and distribute cash back to shareholder, and finally - repeat with another purchase candidate. And that's precisely what it intends to do with CA.

Great Deal At A Great Price

The deal makes sense not only from a business perspective but also from a valuation perspective. CA recently published its financial results for fiscal year 2018. In the past 12 months, ending in May 2018, CA generated $4.23 billion, up 5 percent from the same period. More importantly, CA gushes cash, generating a total of $1.2 billion in cash flow from operations in the past 12 months. In other words, CA has been able to turn every $1 of revenues into 30 cents of cash from operations – a remarkable conversion ratio of 30 percent.

And Broadcom is getting this cash machine for pennies. According to the deal terms, Broadcom will pay $18.9 billion of equity value for CA, or $44.5 per share of CA. Based on last year's earnings per share of $2.59 and EBITDA of $1.6 billion, Broadcom would pay only 16 times earnings, or a multiple of 11 times last year's EBITDA. That's a very low price to pay for a business that grows revenue and generates cash at a rapid pace.

The purchase will be highly accretive to Broadcom. The transaction is expected to drive Broadcom's long-term adjusted EBITDA margins above 55 percent and be immediately accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP earning per share. Specifically, I estimate that the purchase will increase Broadcom's net income per share by about 10 percent. On a combined basis, Broadcom expects to have last twelve months non-GAAP revenues of approximately $23.9 billion and last twelve months non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.6 billion.

My Final Thoughts

Yes, CA operates in the IT business and not in the chip industry. Yes, the deal took everyone by surprise. But when you take a hard look at the deal, you can see that it is just one more step into turning Broadcom into a well-diversified technology powerhouse. Broadcom will no doubt enjoy the benefits of scale, the tremendous cash flow that CA generates, and the entry into a structural winner in the IT space. And it will be getting all that for a cheap price. So, Broadcom shareholders – don't worry, be happy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.