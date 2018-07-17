Destiny Media Technologies, Inc (DSNY) CEO Fred Vandenberg on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc (OTCQB:DSNY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Sandra Boenisch - Chief Financial Officer

Before we begin, I would like to announce that we will be referring to today's earnings release which was sent to the newswire earlier this afternoon. I'd also like to remind everyone that this conference call could contain forward-looking statements about Destiny Media Technologies within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks are fully discussed in the company's filings with SEC and SEDAR and the company does not assume any obligation to update information contained in this call.

During this conference call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the supplemental disclosures and should not be considered in isolation of or as a substitute of or superior to the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the company's financial statements filed within the SEC and SEDAR. The non-GAAP financial measures used in the company's presentation may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the earnings press release.

Thank you. Revenue during our third quarter grew by 2.7% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2017 to just over $121,000. Growth is modest. However, it’s our 10th consecutive quarter with an increase in revenue over the comparable quarter. The growth for the current quarter was primarily driven by foreign exchange fluctuations. Approximately, 49% of our revenue for the quarter was denominated in euros and favorable foreign exchange fluctuations in that currency against the U.S. dollar resulted in a 6% increase in reported revenues overall.

Removing the effect of foreign exchange fluctuations, U.S. revenues were flat, where consistent 5% growth in U.S. independent was offset by decline from one U.S. major customer. Revenue from our European customers was down 6.7% due to declines from certain of our major Scandinavian and Sweden labels. We have been engaging with these customers and we feel that the recent release of our new Version 8 Play MPE publishing tools along with continued business development efforts will likely have a positive impact on reversing this recent decline. Revenue from our independent labels in this geographic segment, were up 51%.

Operating expenditures were flat over the comparative quarter and fiscal 2017. We continue to report a decline in salaries and wages expense consistent with the last two quarters due to staffing reductions made in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Most of the staffing reductions made are permanent in nature. However, we have recently increased staffing and operations in business development areas, which partially offset the previous reductions going forward.

The reductions from salaries and wages were offset by three main expense items that was: marketing, professional fees and foreign exchange. The increase in marketing expense was associated with increased client engagement efforts focused on areas where we have seen some recent declines as I just mentioned. The increase in professional fees is a one-time non-permanent nature and is a little bit to employment litigation matters and the increase in foreign exchange expense is primarily the result of foreign exchange gains in the comparative period.

Overall, we reported net income of just under $184,000, which is a 10% increase over the comparative quarter. Our cash position has increased by over $700,000 year-to-date to $2,051,000. EBITDA was a little more than $224,000 for the quarter, which was a 9% increase over the comparative quarter in fiscal 2017.

Now, I will turn the call over to Fred.

Thanks, Sandra. While we have made most modest improvements in financial results, the past 12 months have really been about change. While we have eliminated unnecessary spending and an increased income, the underlying change in company direction, how we function as a group and the clarity around those things is much more important to overall long-term success. A year ago, the company dismissed their CEO and two other individuals.

Since that time, we have become more collaborative and increased the clarity surrounding what we are trying to do as a company and how each of us can contribute to those goals. We have made a strategic decision to focus on Play MPE because of the longer-term potential, but also as a defensive measure. Our lack of appropriate investment in Play MPE had strained relationships with customers, hindered our ability to grow and threatened existing revenue and we have known about this for quite some time. Over the years, competition has increased and we saw an erosion of our customer base due to a lack of updated software. We took a hard look at Clipstream. While Clipstream is a very interesting idea and remain so quite frankly, we did not have a business plan for Clipstream and did not see an easy path to positive contributions to net income given the status of our technology, our staffing levels and our financial resources.

With our focus on Play MPE last week, we released Version 8 of Play MPE we have been aware of this need for 7 years, but Play MPE is now web-based and is faster, much more intuitive and easy to use, is more powerful in the preparation of a release, is accessible by Mac users and now can be more easily translated. This is a vast improvement over a 10-year-old PC-based version of that was tricky to use. Only a week into this release and we already have traction in expanding the business through customers that are migrating over from existing software and using it more extensively or trial account setup in new territories and it appears that we will be recovering business lost earlier this year.

In very simple terms, this release is a big deal. It’s difficult to predict how and when this will impact our top line revenue, but what it does do is open us up to potential new sources of revenue. Our business development staff are confidently reengaging with our customers. While we believe this will lead to direct and immediate improvements in revenue in the near-term, the company will prioritize increasing usage adding territories and increasing our network momentum for greater long-term market share. Also with this new release, we will now be more able to easily upgrade or add services and improvements. And now when our business development group encounters an item that will help add a territory, we can more easily adapt to those requirements. The company continues to make improvements in our business development functions. We are increasing spending on Play MPE business development and we are adding staff. We added one account representative last week and we plan to add more in the near future. A renewed investment in Play MPE has also dramatically improved our relationship with our largest customer.

Lastly, I’d like to briefly comment on our stock price. Share price, like all things is a function of demand and supply. We have limited control over the supply, especially if there is a large shareholder in need of cash. But on the demand side, we have been reasonably quiet over last year mostly because releasing Version 8 of Play MPE was a large task and it was a prerequisite for other deliverables. But also because we are prioritizing fixing a few things internally and because we as a company needed to demonstrate that we can articulate a goal and deliver on those goals. There still is a couple of functions for Version 8 that we need to add, but we expect that now that Version 8 is in commercial use, we will be able to add more quickly to the functionality and make improvements. With that, we will be adjusting how and when we communicate with investors. Those communications will become more regular and will not always be in the form of a press release, but they should give clarity on the health of the company, what we are working on and what we are accomplishing.

