Materialise NV: But Is Your Growth Organic?

In August of last year I wrote my first piece on the 3D printing industry here on SA. In it I discussed Materialise NV(MTLS), a Belgian headquartered expert in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry with over 25 years of experience. At the time, I believed MTLS was a strong candidate for an additive manufacturing play given its track record for growth, strong Q1 2017 performance, and diversified revenues. However, I also noted that since the stock price had already appreciated from ~$7/share to over $12/share in the first seven months of the year, it was no longer in the BUY range. MTLS’s stock later went up to a 52 week high of over $16/share before falling back to the $12-$13 range where it holds today.

The past year has been filled with ups and downs for MTLS. Although revenue growth was strong through 2017 profitability lagged, and in Q1 2018 organic revenue growth slowed as well. The quarter's figures were buoyed however by the late 2017 acquisition of the metal manufacturer, ACTech. Rising costs also continue to be an issue for MTLS and therefore margins have followed suit. Profitability, once a hallmark of the company, now seems to be as illusory as ever.

There are some bright spots in MTLS's business though. The company operates through three segments: software, medical, and manufacturing; and although both the software and manufacturing segment saw stagnant organic growth during Q1, the medical segment was firing on all cylinders. With ACTech adding to manufacturing numbers going forward as well, it will be interesting to see if MTLS can return to revenue growth without resorting to further acquisitions. Revenue growth isn't the only challenge MTLS faces however as rising debts, weak cash flows and epic costs hurt the company's bottom line. MTLS currently trades at over 36x adj. EBITDA and ~3.4x sales. It also sports a poor ROA, ROE and ROIC. I do recognize MTLS's leading software and expertise provides them a strong backbone to compete in the AM industry, and their medical segment is undeniably strong. However, given the current challenges the company faces, along with its more than fair valuation, I believe there are better investments out there.

Fundamentals

For years MTLS has witnessed impressive revenue growth as the 3D printing industry continues to expand. However, in recent years organic growth has slowed and rising costs have led the company away from profitability. In an attempt to rectify the slowing revenue growth and deteriorating fundamentals, MTLS management acquired metal manufacturer ACTech in late 2017(more on this later). I believe this was a strong move as ACTech brings higher margins and growing revenues to the company's manufacturing segment. Nevertheless, the real test in the coming quarters will be MTLS's ability to reduce costs(which have steadily risen) and increase operating efficiency in order to recapture profitability and improve fundamentals.

In Thousands € 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Revenue 142,573 114,477 102,035 81,355 68,722 Net Income(Loss) (1,656) (3,019) (2,860) 1,872 3,412 Cost of Sales (62,787) (46,706) (42,963) (32,396) (27,189) G & A Expense (25,484) (20,041) (15,045) (11,645) (8,649) Selling and Marketing Expense (39,109) (36,153) (36,832) (27,543) (22,360) R&D Expense (19,959) (17,682) (18,186) (15,093) (10,596) Financial Expense (4,728) (2,437) (2,470) (1,150) (1,260)

Table Compiled by Author From 2017 Annual Filing 20-F

Historically, margins at MTLS have been slim, as unlike other 3D printers, MTLS is not just focused on prototyping and short run production. Take for example the company's recent deal with Hewlett-Packard to create 3D printed in soles for shoes. Instead of doing a short run production or prototyping for HP, Materialise software will be used for 3D design automation, print preparation and production management. This means margins on sales may not be there for MTLS vs. its competition, however, recurring revenues are.

Due to the ACTech acquisition and increasing expenses, MTLS has been forced to increase their debt substantially of late. Although the company's debt to equity ratio remains well within normal limits, this is more of a concern given the poor cash generation seen at MTLS historically.

For the past three years, FCF at MTLS has been negative. Cash and equivalents have also been weak, although they were up slightly in Q1.

Overall, MTLS has relatively strong fundamentals; however, the company's weak margins, slowing organic growth and increasing debts could change this going forward. MTLS doesn't just want growth, they need it in order to maintain their current valuation without profitability.

Q1 Results and The ACTech Acquisition

Q1 EPS of €0.00 misses by €0.01.

Revenue of €43.9M (+37.5% Y/Y) beats by €0.7M.

Q1's numbers may appear to be strong on the surface; however, in reality it was a mixed quarter for MTLS as recent acquisitions have obscured figures. Although revenues rose some 38% YoY, this was mostly due to the €11.2 million of additional revenue from the ACTech acquisition. Organic revenue growth was actually just 2.4% YoY (5.8% excluding foreign exchange impact), this after 16% organic growth in Q4 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA figures also looked amazing on the surface, up 86% YoY. In reality though, organic adjusted EBITDA actually decreased €430,000 to €2.4 million, mainly due to continued increases in R&D, sales and marketing expenses. In total, R&D sales and marketing and G&A spending rose by 90% vs. the prior-year period. As we discussed MTLS's ability to control costs will be vital to its future success, and unfortunately, it appears the negative trend has continued in that department during Q1. Net debt was controlled in Q1 though, rising just €200,000 from year-end 2017 to €94.8 million, a positive sign going forward.

From Q1 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Next, I would like to touch on each individual business segment because it is clear from the Q1 report that segment results differ greatly this quarter. The software segment of MTLS's business, for example, saw revenues drop 3% YoY. This is particularly disappointing as MTLS describes its software as the 'backbone' of their business. On a brighter note, recurring sales as well as OEM sales were actually up 6% in the quarter, while direct sales grew 10%. Still EBITDA margin fell to 28% from 35% due to higher R&D as well as sales and marketing costs. Once again, costs seem to be the real drag on MTLS.

The Medical segment of MTLS's business was the real overachiever in Q1 2018, with revenue up 20% YoY. This segment was also unaffected by the ACTech acquisition so these are organic growth figures. The revenue number above also does not include deferred income of approximately EUR1.4 million from new and renewed part sales.

From Q1 2018 Earnings Call Slides

The medical segment's EBITDA increase was perhaps the most impressive feat of the quarter for MTLS. EBITDA for the medical segment increased almost €1.8 million to €2.06 million in Q1. The EBITDA margin was also a solid 17.2% vs. just 3.2% in Q1 2017. This was due to higher revenues, improved gross margin and an only 2.3% increase in operational expenses. When MTLS is able to control expenses, their business can be reliably profitable. This strong quarter for the medical segment is particularly positive going forward given the potential of the 3D printing healthcare market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% until 2020, according to an Allied Market Research Study. MTLS's efforts in the medical segment in Q1 were aided by the September 2017 approval of the company's 3D-Printed Titanium Maxillofacial Implants as well, which began sales in Q1. The impressive technology allows for the improved planning and implantation of 3D printed Maxillofacial implants as seen below.

From Materialise

Finally, I would like to discuss the manufacturing segment of MTLS's business, which had a rough quarter, but was buoyed by the ACTech acquisition. Overall revenue was up 76% in manufacturing during Q1, including ACTech's €11.2 million revenue contribution. Organically, however, the segment's revenue fell 7% due to a decrease in one sizable industrial project which impacted revenue by 5%, as well as negative market dynamics in Europe and in the automotive industry. Part manufacturing was up 11% in Q1, while prototyping decreased 5%. ACTech contributed a whopping €2.8 million of the quarter's $3.1 million segment EBITDA. Organic EBITDA was a meager €292,000 vs. €1.3 million in Q1 2017. Once again this segment was hampered by increased research and development and G&A expenses for the quarter, as well as a poor basis of comparison vs. Q1 2017.

It's clear when looking into MTLS that organic revenue growth has been brought to a halt in the company's software and manufacturing businesses after years of impressive numbers. Although MTLS still has perhaps the strongest medical 3D printing capabilities in the industry and that segment is thriving, I fear the weakness in other segments may hinder future results. Management at MTLS may agree with me because in response to weakness in manufacturing last October, the company acquired ACTech for a total cash payment of €29.4 million, based on a total enterprise value of €43.7 million.

ACTech is a metal part manufacturer that produces casting prototypes and small batch production for customers from various industries including: the automotive industry and its suppliers, the aerospace industry, and machine and plant manufacturers. MTLS management said of the deal:

The transaction has brought together our metal competencies with those of ACTech into a comprehensive metal manufacturing offering. We expect the acquisition of ACTech’s expertise and in-house infrastructure will enable us to accelerate the development of our existing metal competence center and take a strong position in the market for the production and delivery of unique, complex 3D-printedmetal parts. We also expect the acquisition of ACTech will also enable us to develop and improve our software suite for Metal 3D Printing through close collaboration with ACTech, taking advantage of learning from an active metal manufacturing environment.

The move to acquire ACTech means MTLS is in line with others in the industry like Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) and Stratasys (SSYS) who are adding to their metal manufacturing capabilities. Perhaps more importantly, this is a move into the low volume, prototyping and short run manufacturing business which has higher margins. ACTech's revenues also grew in Q1 to ~€11.2 million vs. ~€10.1 million in Q4 2017. MTLS's manufacturing division will undoubtedly benefit from the ACTech acquisition in the coming quarters, but will it be enough to offset organic weakness? I believe Q2 will be telling.

Even after the somewhat mixed results of Q1, management maintained their 2018 Guidance in the Q1 2018 conference call:

As detailed in the company’s year-end fiscal 2017 earnings announcement, in fiscal 2018, management expects to report consolidated revenue between 180,000 - 185,000 kEUR and Adjusted EBITDA between 22,000 – 25,000 kEUR. Management also expects the amount of deferred revenue the company generates from annual licenses and maintenance in 2018 to increase by an amount between 2,000 - 4,000 kEUR as compared to 2017.

Valuation

Just recently, Materialise saw its price target lowered to $17.50 by one of the only analysts who cover the stock, Troy Jensen of Piper Jaffray. Taking the average of MTLS management's 2018 estimates for adjusted EBITDA figures (EUR 23.5 million) and using the 47.33 million shares outstanding figures, we can create an adj. EBITDA per share figure of 0.4965. Then we can use the price tag to find the year end estimated Price to EBITDA ratio of 35.24x for MTLS if Mr. Jensen's predictions are correct. In my view, this figure is high for a company with weak organic growth in two of its three operating segments, inconsistent profitability, and both rising costs and debts.

Looking at the classic valuation metrics, it is plain to see MTLS is not a great value. The company currently trades at 3.39x sales and over 36x adj. EBITDA, all while turning in poor ROA, ROE and ROIC figures.

MTLS Price to Sales 3.39 Price to Book 6.86 Price to Cash Flow 36.21 Price to Earnings(Fwd) 625.00 EV/Adj. EBITDA 36.97 ROA (TTM) -0.49 ROE (TTM) -1.32 ROIC (TTM) 0.11

Table Compiled by Author From Morningstar (1)

Conclusion

Q1 2018 appeared to be a winner for MTLS. However, when digging deeper, I found weak organic revenue growth and rising costs which caused another unprofitable quarter. MTLS is a company in need of increased operating efficiency. The current valuation is more than fair given its now waning potential. Back in 2013, MTLS was highly valued due to its impressive organic revenue growth and profitability in a thriving industry. In 2018, organic revenue growth has been reduced to numbers that would look more at home on a Coca-Cola (KO) income statement and the company is still suffering losses each quarter. The recent ACTech acquisition was a strong move by MTLS that I believe will help the company going forward. Hopefully, Q1 was nothing more than a transitional period. However, MTLS's core business needs to return to organic growth in the coming quarters or its share price will undoubtedly fall. That, or a serious cost reduction program needs to be put in place so the company can begin producing real profits again. Q2 will be telling. MTLS is a company that still has potential, but for now, I believe there are better investment opportunities in the 3D printing segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.