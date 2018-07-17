Allison Transmission Is A Buy

Shares of Allison Transmission have been this inexpensive only twice since 2012. The shares rallied nicely from those valuations and I think history is about to repeat itself.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) are up about 8%, and I think there’s further room to grow for a host of reasons. I’ll go through the reasons for my bullish take below by exploring some of the key growth drivers the company is exposed to. Although trade disputes threaten to delay some emerging markets growth, there is a diverse array of growth drivers here, which greatly reduces overall risk in my view. I’ll also review the financial history and will try to generate a stock price forecast based on my predictions for dividend growth. I’ll also look at the stock itself, as distinct from the business. I’ll conclude with an options strategy that will help reduce risk for investors who may be on the fence.

Background

Founded in 1915, and headquartered in Indianapolis, Allison is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy tactical defense vehicles. Between 1929 and 2007, Allison was a unit of General Motors (NYSE:GM), at which time it became a stand-alone entity. Although this is a global company, 79% of revenue is generated in North America. The company’s transmissions can be found in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, off-road vehicles, school buses, motorhomes, and defense vehicles. The company estimates that they sell ~60% of fully automatic transmissions used in medium and heavy duty on highway commercial vehicles worldwide. The company’s 100 different transmission models are used in over 2,500 different vehicle configurations.

A Diverse Group of Drivers

In my view, Allison is an example of a company that benefits from a multiplicity of growth drivers. One may stall (forgive the pun), but others will grow faster than expected. For instance, although Allison is the number one supplier of fully automatic transmissions in China, trade tensions may impact future growth in that country. Thankfully, there are a host of other drivers that should grow revenue from other segments in coming years. For example, fleet owners should continue to demand greater performance and profitability from their fleets. Automated transmissions help drive profitability by reduced fuel costs, and lowered maintenance expenses.

.

Source: Company presentation

Additionally, the company is expected to continue to benefit from the growth of electric hybrid vehicles globally. Allison’s electric hybrid propulsion system for transit buses is the most successful in the world, with an install base in 230 cities worldwide. I’ve seen first-hand the impact of pollution in Asia, and I think the need for cleaner large engines will continue to drive demand.

Source: Company presentation

Financial History

A quick review of the financials indicates that these growth drivers have translated into rising sales. Although revenue has shown some volatility over the past five years, it has, in general, grown at a CAGR of about 3.3%. In addition, both gross profit and net income are up even more (the former is up at a CAGR of 6%, the latter up by 25%). This suggests to me that the company can throw a greater percentage of sales to the bottom line, which is very significant in my view.

I also like the fact that management seems to be very shareholder-friendly. Over the past five years, they’ve returned just over $2.4 billion to shareholders. Slightly more than $1.9 billion of that came from stock buybacks, the balance from dividend payments.

I also like what I see with regard to the capital structure. Total debt has declined gradually over the past five years, while the interest expense has declined at a CAGR of about 5.5%. In addition, there’s little risk of a solvency crisis on the horizon, given that a material amount of debt is due more than 5 years from now. Finally, the current weighted interest expense of ~4% is reasonable in my view.

Source: Company filings, 10-K, 10-Q, Free cash flow from Morningstar

Price Forecast

Although the financial past here has been interesting, investors are understandably more interested in the future of the stock. It’s with that in mind that I will spend some time forecasting what I think is a reasonable expectation about future price. When I forecast, I usually try to engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, holding all else constant but the most relevant variable. I consider this an important way to reduce complexity and improve the quality of the forecast. I think the most relevant driver for stock value here is the dividend, so I’ll forecast reasonable change in it while holding all else (i.e. yield) constant. I should point out that there are some problems associated with this approach, though, as there have been in this case (like all cases) some significant changes.

For instance, there are 26% fewer shares outstanding now than there were five years ago. Earnings per share are expected to grow in future. According to two analysts (an admittedly small sample set), they are expected to fall after 2019. We should not consider that the current payout ratio of 14% will persist, given that the company benefited from a tax rate of 4% in 2017 relative to the historical rate of 37%. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ensures that the company will not return to the historical "norm" of 37%, but 4% is a bit optimistic.

Also, although it's not relevant to the discussion about the payout ratio per se (since payout is a function of earnings per share and dividends per share), investors may be interested to know that the company enjoyed other comprehensive income of $48 million in 2017 relative to a loss of other comprehensive income of -$4 million in 2016. The reason for the change was an improvement in foreign currency translation, a pension adjustment, and a gain on available for sale securities. Many of these variables are notoriously challenging to predict, and in my view, investors who attempt to predict a "normalized" OCI may improve their confidence, but not their results.

In the face of all of this noise, I need to make some simplifying assumptions:

I'm going to assume that the company continues to buy back shares at their historical rate. In order to try to reduce some of the noise from the financial statements, I'll focus on a ratio of dividends per share to free cash flow per share. This is hardly a perfect solution, but the ratio of dividend payments to free cash flow per share has been remarkably stable, averaging about 16% over the past five years.

Given the above, I think it's reasonable to grow the dividend at the historical average CAGR of 7.5% (i.e., from 2013 to today).

When I forecast in this way, I estimate a CAGR for the shares of just shy of 9%, which is a very reasonable return in my view.

Source: Author forecast

The Stock

We investors usually access the future cash flows of various businesses via the stock market. The problem is that the stocks we buy and sell sometimes don’t accurately gauge the health of the underlying business in the short term. The fact that stocks can be poor proxies for the health of the underlying firm represents both challenges and opportunities. It’s a great opportunity when we can buy the shares at a discount relative to the cash generating capacity of the firm. I use a host of methods to determine whether a stock is cheap or not, one of which is price to free cash flow. If the stock is trading on a price to free cash below both the overall market (a low bar at the moment) and its own history, I consider it to be cheap. From the chart below we can see that Allison has traded at current levels for an extended period only twice before. When it was this inexpensive in the past, the shares went on to rally nicely. This is obviously no guarantee of future performance, but it does suggest that investors who buy now will be doing so at a less risky time.

Source: Gurufocus

Options to Reduce Risk

For the purposes of this part of the discussion, I'm referring only to investors who sell put options and don't buy the shares. For those who are interested in buying, but may wish to reduce the risk of ownership, it’s possible to do so by selling put options. In my view, selling puts greatly reduces the risk (and the opportunity) from Allison Transmission. I particularly like the November put with a strike price of $40 that is being bid at $1.85 at the moment. If this investor sells this put, they will receive $1.85 immediately for taking on a four-month obligation to buy the shares at $40 (i.e., 3.6% below the current price). If, as I expect, the share price rises from here, the put option seller will not benefit from that growth, but will pocket the entire premium. If the shares fall in price, the seller of the put will be obliged to buy at a net price of $38.15 ($40-1.85). Buying at a price 8% below the current price is obviously less risky than simply buying today. Thus, this particular put option either delivers a decent premium and nothing more or obliges the put seller to buy at a price about 8% below the current price (definitely reduced risk).

I hope I'm not belaboring this point, and option strategies are obviously beyond the scope of this article, but I think it's necessary to enumerate this strategy further. It's also possible that if the shares rally, at that point the investor could typically buy back the put back at a lower price, profiting from the difference between their initial sale and subsequent purchase. Thus, an investor need not remain obligated to the contract until its expiration. The point of this hopefully non-pedantic discussion is that there are a multiplicity of ways in which an investor might reduce their risk and generate some returns with put options here. For those interested in more on options, there are a host of educational resources available online.

Conclusion

In my view, there’s much to like about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. at these prices. There are a variety of growth drivers that the company benefits from. In addition, it seems that management is very shareholder-friendly, having returned an enormous amount of capital to shareholders in buybacks and dividends over the past five years. Finally, the stock is trading near the low end of its cycle. All of these factors together suggest that the next year will be a good one for shareholders. For those who are nervous about the current price, I think a short put strategy would be ideal. I think the shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. are undervalued, and investors would be wise to buy now before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALSN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.