Pattern Energy Group: Crisis Or Opportunity?

In the future, far fewer wind and solar projects will rely on U.S. and Canadian government subsidies.

According to Pattern Energy Group, none of the projects to be canceled are PEGI projects.

Pattern Energy Group stock price dived after Ontario government threatened to cancel the development of some energy projects in their early stages of development.

Last week, the stock price of Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) dropped precipitously after the Ontario provincial government said they would cancel some renewable energy projects in order to save taxpayers money.

Many investors seemed to assume that some of the projects to be canceled were PEGI projects that were already being developed (under contract) or were already in operation. To be more specific, investors feared that some of the Power Purchase Agreements [PPAs] that PEGI had entered via contract, would be canceled or altered.

I communicated with PEGI Investor Relations about this issue, and they responded with a long, detailed email. Sent on Saturday the 14th of July, it was specific and clear:

Late yesterday afternoon, the provincial government issued a press release announcing the cancellation of 758 renewable energy contracts that would save the taxpayers $790 million over the next few decades. They detailed the projects impacted and none of those projects are operational today, they are earlier stage development projects. No projects of Pattern Energy or Pattern Development have been impacted by this policy. All four of our operational projects and the three projects on the identified ROFO list are unaffected.

Just to specify, "late yesterday afternoon" meant Friday afternoon, and IR mentioned that it was after stock trading hours. The provincial government refers to the Ontario government.

Some investors were worried that the government could cancel PPA contracts already signed or lower the price paid per kilowatt hour of energy produced. Pattern Energy IR emphasized that their PPA contracts are safe:

We are extremely confident in the nature of our PPA contracts in Ontario, they are executory contracts and Ontario and Canada respect the role of contracts in their markets. There are no provisions in our PPA contracts that provide the Government a right to cancel the contract or lower the price – those actions would be considered a breach of the contracts.

Apparently, however, if the Canadian government had simply negotiated a Feed-In-Tariff with a company, then they can cancel that agreement and relieve themselves of paying that tariff, which is paid as cents per kilowatt-hour. In the Ontario government press release, they specified that none of these canceled FIT agreements had received a "Notice to Proceed."

Of the 700-plus feed-in-tariff agreements canceled, the vast majority of them involved proposed solar power projects. Only 33 were non-solar power projects, and among them, the vast majority involved biogas/biomass/landfill gas and water projects. Does this bode well for wind projects? PEGI operates almost exclusively wind energy projects, but it is purchasing more solar energy projects.

Large wind projects were not spared. A separate category called "Large Renewable Projects" involved large projects that had not yet achieved their "Major Milestones" and therefore could be canceled by the government. Out of ten large projects canceled, three of them were wind projects.

Will Ontario's newfound stinginess regarding renewable energy projects hurt Pattern Energy Group in the future?

First, only a small fraction of PEGI's operating capacity is located in Canada. Second, none of the PEGI projects in Canada were threatened by Ontario's cancellations, not even the ones in development. Third, while Canada had been a major source of governmental support for renewable energy projects, and the Canadians do speak English for the most part, energy yieldco companies are finding opportunities to operate renewable energy projects on all of the non-South Pole continents on the planet.

As the costs of building both wind and solar projects continues to diminish, massive renewable energy projects are proliferating in South America, the Middle East, and of course East Asia and Australia.

Europe traditionally was a great source of government subsidies for renewable energy projects. While Europe has wound down some of that government largesse, the costs of renewable energy projects has plummeted so far that unsubsidized projects have been built for the sale of electricity to utilities.

In JinkoSolar's most recent earnings call, they foretold a near-term future of solar energy that would involve subsidy-free utility-scale projects proliferating worldwide.

And wind energy has traditionally yielded a higher energy return on investment than solar energy. In many places, the advantages of wind are great. In Canada, the wind may blow consistently year-round, but during those great white north winters, the sun may shine very little each day. Wind energy is far from dead in Canada.

My personal hope is that Pattern Energy Group diversify more quickly into solar energy projects in democratic nations. PEGI is already doing so in Japan. I would like to see them accelerate in places like Australia, South Africa, South America, and Western Europe.

And now for the dividend. In their last earnings call, PEGI assured investors that they would not lower the dividend, which currently stands at close to 10% as a result of the stock price plummet last week. Investor Relations reiterated this.

The board of directors set the dividend policy each quarter. There have been no discussions to lower the dividend, Mike Garland our CEO is very clear that lowering the dividend is not an option we would pursue.

A dividend investor taking PEGI at their word may decide to plow some cash into the stock and double their money in less than a decade, assuming dividend reinvestment.

Puerto Rico. The Santa Isabel wind farm is still not at full-scale operation due to power grid issues as a result of Hurricane Maria. While this may be frustrating, it also means that at full operation, PEGI's CAFD may be boosted by a couple of percent. IR speaks:

Based on our current generation, and due to the net capacity factors for wind in the region, we are at a stage now where we can essentially recover all CAFD related to the project going forward.

To summarize, Pattern Energy will complete all of their projects in Canada, and they will receive the promised PPA payments. While the number of future Canadian projects may diminish somewhat, this will have a miniscule effect on PEGI's worldwide capacity to make money from buying, selling, and operating renewable energy projects. The dividend will not be lowered. Puerto Rico is coming back online. The company will continue to increase their CAFD by dropping down projects from Pattern Energy Development. They will also likely reinvest the proceeds from the recent sale of a Chilean project.

The 11.6% drop in the stock price over the course of two days represents not so much a crisis, but more an opportunity for investors.

