Ollie's Is Out Of The Bargain Bin

A relentless rally

My first foray into Ollie’s (OLLI) was back in 2015 when the stock was trading at just $16. I said it was in the bargain bin at the time and that investors would do well to consider it given the growth story. Nearly three years on, shares are up almost 400% from there as the stock trades for almost $77 as I write this. I certainly was bullish on Ollie’s for a long time and have continued to be on the way up, but given the current valuation, it appears to me investors have gotten a little too excited. Indeed, at this price, it seems to me investors should consider taking their profits in the discount chain.

The story is intact, although potential from here is somewhat limited

The Q1 report was characteristically awesome from Ollie’s; it continues to post comp sales gains while opening new stores and boosting margins. Indeed, this was the basis of my bull case almost three years ago and it continues today. Nothing has really changed on the fundamentals for Ollie’s and that is a good thing if one considers just how robust this company’s growth has been. I’m not here to say that the business is broken or that its growth days are over, because neither of those things is true. However, given how far comparable sales have come and, more importantly, how high Ollie’s margins are today, I think upside from here is going to be much more challenging than it was when I was originally attracted to Ollie’s.

Operating margins were up to 13.1% in Q1 as merchandise margins continue to tick higher and the company leverages down its SG&A costs. This is the story for any growing retailer and Ollie’s is no exception, but given that operating margins are already so high, further expansion from here is going to be challenging. Merchandise margins are at 41% or so today and operating margins are at 13%, meaning SG&A costs are in the high-20s. There are few retailers that have SG&A costs much lower than that as a percentage of revenue because the model requires enormous amounts of labor. You have to staff your stores, your back office and your distribution points, all of which are non-negotiable and grow along with the store base. In other words, Ollie’s has picked the low-hanging fruit when it comes to margin expansion and from here, not only will its already-high gross margins have to continue even higher, but it will need to find ways to cut from what is a lean SG&A structure. Ollie's gross margins have plateaued in the past few quarters, so I don't see that as a viable source of continued margin expansion. While not impossible, I’m not sure investors are appreciating the seriousness of this challenge.

Guidance underwhelms

Ollie’s will continue to open new stores for the foreseeable future but its comps have been slow of late. Guidance for this year was for just 1% to 2% in comp gains, proving that Ollie’s has once again seen the easy gains. I think the chain will continue to see positive comps but huge gains aren’t coming from this metric any longer. Revenue growth will continue at a high-single digit rate due to new stores, but new stores do not necessarily boost margins the way that comp gains do, which help leverage down fixed costs.

Guidance for this year is for 12.6% operating margins and adjusted EPS around $1.70. At the current price, Ollie’s is going for a staggering 45 times this year’s earnings. Indeed, it is even trading for 38 times next year’s estimates of around $2 per share in earnings. Long-term EPS growth has been and should be around 20% annually given store growth, some comp gains and a bit of margin gains. But even so, the stock’s price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, is around 2.3 at present. My preference is to buy growth stocks with PEGs around 1 – which is less than half the current level of Ollie’s – and the point where I normally sell is a PEG of 2. At that point the growth of a stock is more than priced in and that is exactly where we find Ollie’s today. Its valuation is in excess of any sort of growth retailer norm, its own historical valuations and what I perceive as common sense on the valuation. In other words, this stock is just expensive.

Too far, too quickly

I still like Ollie’s and the story it provides, but shares have exceeded my wildest expectations to the upside. As such, it is time for a long consolidation at best and big pullback at worst in order to correct the straight-line rally we’ve seen in the past couple of years. I would like to own Ollie’s again but nowhere near this price. As such, investors would do well to consider taking profits here. The story is already extremely well known and with no strategic shifts or other catalysts present, there is little reason to continue to bid the stock up and exacerbate the already-excessive valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.