Himax: Dead Cat Bounce

Due to the increase in capex and a poor financial performance in the past, I have no interest in acquiring the company’s shares.

After a month of depreciation, Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock has finally started to rebound, as on Monday, the price had substantially increased from its Friday close price and had broken the $8 technical resistance level. However, as a long-term investment, I don’t think that the company is an attractive bet, and I do believe the stock is currently executing a dead cat bounce scenario just before its Q2 earnings results that are going to be reported in the beginning of August.

Chart: Bloomberg

I have been an investor in Himax for quite some time, until I sold the remainder of my shares in the last couple of months at an overall small profit. Currently, Himax doesn’t look to me as a business that can create additional shareholder value, and because of that, I have reinvested profits from the stock into other companies that are highlighted in my profile.

Despite the massive capex spending that currently takes place in order to support the company’s 3D sensing initiative, which I will describe later on, Himax still needs a large amount of resources to complete the project. And while the company says it will fund it with its own money, the financing option from the bank still could be a possibility, as was stated numerous times in the company’s reports. If we look at the numbers, we will see that at the end of the previous fiscal year, Himax has increased its Phase I capex from $80 million to $105 million, and it plans to announce Phase II capex later this year.

However, if we look at its overall business, we will see that Himax has been on a losing streak lately. First of all, the sales for its small-to-mid-sized driver ICs along with the sales of non-driver products, which combined account for the majority of Himax’s business, were down 11.8% Q/Q and 23.2% Q/Q, respectively.

Another problem is that Himax continues to lose its market share in the DDIC sector. The diagram below shows that the company is now only the fourth-largest producer of displays in the market, as its third place has been taken by its rival Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) during the previous fiscal year. If we look at the various forecasts, we will find out that the global DDIC market has a compounded annual growth rate of around 20%. Such growth could’ve been beneficial for Himax, but it seems that the company loses its competitive advantage in the sector as rivals continue to establish a stronger presence in the industry.

Source: Himax and IHS iSupply.

Because of such losses, the $105 million in spending to build new facility could be considered as a desperate move by many to win in one market with lots of new opportunities at the expense of its other business projects.

Currently, the major catalyst for growth that could help Himax to improve the situation is the joint 3D sensing project with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) called SLiM (structured light module). While the joint project was announced less than a year ago, Himax started to bet heavy on it, as the increase in capex shows the enormous amount of resources being spent to build the facility that will manufacture and ship the product.

During the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February, Himax formally announced first Slim incorporated phones with the Qualcomm-powered Snapdragon chips. The positive thing in all of this is the fact that the product has real potential on the market, as the success of iPhone X shows that there is a demand for 3D sensing solutions on the market. However, the slow implementation could be costly for the company, as sales of smartphones worldwide are slowing down, which pushes the upgrade cycle of high-end phones with technology such as SLiM to further dates.

From a valuation standpoint, Himax is currently overvalued to its industry rivals, if we judge the stock solely based on the multiples that are higher from the industry’s average and median.

Source: Yahoo Finance and GuruFocus. The table was created by the author.

As the table shows, Himax has all the chances to depreciate in value in the foreseeable future if its 3D sensing project become too expensive and unpopular due to the slow development of new high-end phones. Because of this, I believe that the stock is going to be volatile in the next few months as it was in the past, and the lack of clarity regarding the monetary benefits of the upcoming projects and the enormous capex spending on a new facility are the main reasons why I decided not to reacquire Himax shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.