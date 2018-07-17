Wheaton Precious Metals Adds A Little Palladium

The price paid for the stream looks reasonable, especially if a meaningful part of the inferred resources is converted into reserves and if the palladium prices manage to stay at least at their current levels.

Only last month, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) announced the acquisition of a cobalt stream from Vale's (NYSE:VALE) Voisey's Bay mine for $390 million. Almost exactly one month later, the company announced another big acquisition. This time it acquires a gold and palladium stream from Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL) for $500 million. The transaction seems good for Wheaton Precious Metals, especially if the palladium price remains at least at the current levels.

According to the terms of the newest acquisition, Wheaton Precious Metals will make an upfront payment of $500 million to Sibanye-Stillwater. As a result, it will be entitled to 100% of the Stillwater mine gold production for the life of the mine and 4.5% of the Stillwater mine palladium production until 375,000 toz of palladium are delivered. After this threshold is reached, Wheaton's share will be reduced to 2.25%. After the threshold of 550,000 toz palladium is reached, Wheaton's share will be reduced to 1% of the Stillwater mine palladium production. Besides the $500 million upfront payment, Wheaton will be obliged also to ongoing payments equal to 18% of the gold and palladium spot prices. After the upfront payment is reduced to 0, the ongoing payments will increase to 22% of the gold and palladium spot prices.

It is expected that Wheaton will receive 10,400 toz palladium and 5,400 toz gold this year and 29,000 toz palladium and 14,500 toz gold per year on average over the 2019-2029 period. The current Stillwater mine reserves should be sufficient for the next 24 years. However, as there are also huge inferred resources, a significant expansion of the mine life is almost warranted.

The Stillwater mining complex consists of the Stillwater Mine, East Boulder Mine and Blitz project. Wheaton Precious Metals will be entitled to production from all of the three parts of the Stillwater mining complex. After all of the three deposits are taken into account, Wheaton will acquire attributable reserves of 610,000 toz palladium and 410,000 toz gold and attributable inferred resources of 430,000 toz palladium and 920,000 toz gold. A big positive is that the Stillwater mining complex is located in the USA, and both Stillwater mine and East Boulder mine belong to the lowest cost PGM mining operations.

Looking at it from the point of view of acquired reserves and resources, the transaction doesn't look bad. At the current metals prices, Wheaton acquired attributable reserves of almost 863,000 toz of gold equivalent and inferred resources of further 1.24 million toz of gold equivalent. Taking into account the upfront payment of $500 million and ongoing payments of 18% of the spot price (or $223/toz at the current metals prices), Wheaton will pay around $802/toz of reserves and $460/toz of combined reserves and resources. In other words, the deal seems to be reasonable. Especially if Wheaton's management believes in a high resources-to-reserves conversion rate.

Source: own processing, using data of Wheaton Precious Metals

After the Sibanye-Stillwater transaction is completed, Wheaton will be primed to produce approximately 385,000 toz gold, 25 million toz silver and 10,400 toz palladium this year. By 2021, the production should increase to 385,000 toz gold, 25 million toz silver, 27,000 toz palladium and 2.1 million lb cobalt. It means that using the current metals prices of $1,240/toz gold, $15.8/toz silver, $920/toz palladium and $32/lb cobalt, Wheaton's revenues should grow from $882 million this year to $964 million in 2021. Moreover, palladium is a nice addition to Wheaton's portfolio. After acquiring the cobalt stream from Vale, palladium is another metal that provides a little more diversification. But it's really only a little more diversification. As shown in the chart above, palladium is expected to represent only slightly more than 1% of Wheaton's total revenues this year and slightly more than 2.5% of Wheaton's 2021 total revenues. In other words, gold and silver are still the main focus of Wheaton and the recent palladium stream acquisition doesn't change it at all.

Source: Wheaton Precious Metals

The new acquisition should be financed via Wheaton's revolving credit facility. As of the end of Q1, Wheaton's net debt equaled $547 million. In June, the $390 million upfront payment for the cobalt stream was financed using the revolving credit facility. Together with the new palladium-gold stream acquisition, the net debt should increase somewhere to the $1.4 billion area. Given Wheaton's market capitalization of more than $10 billion and expected operating cash flow of almost $3 billion that should be generated over the 2018-2022 period, the debt should be manageable. The debt should be manageable even in the case that Wheaton loses its tax dispute with the Canadian Revenue Agency.

Conclusion

At a first glance, the new deal looks good for Wheaton Precious Metals, as it boosts its production profile as well as attributable reserves and resources. The price paid for the metals seems to be reasonable, especially if a substantial part of the outlined inferred resources is converted into reserves. Also, the palladium price development will be important for the profitability of the new stream. The problem is that the palladium price is close to its historical record highs. But more than 70% of palladium consumption is attributable to the production of autocatalysts and given the expected rapid expansion of usage of electric vehicles that don't need catalytic converters, it is questionable whether the metal will be able to maintain its current price levels also in the coming years. If yes, this deal may deliver some nice, long-term gains to Wheaton Precious Metals' shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.