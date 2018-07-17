More Lessons From Bill Gross

In light of that, it's time to revisit what happened here and this is one case where I'll say "I told you so."

Well, in his second-quarter fund commentary posted Monday, he says he's now scaled back the bet that caused those losses.

Back on June 1, I spent some time talking about what likely went wrong for Bill Gross on May 29, when his Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund suffered its worst day since inception.

As a reminder, that was the day when Italian bonds collapsed amid worries that President Mattarella's refusal to accept euro-skeptic Paolo Savona as finance minister put the Five Star-League coalition's bid to form a government in jeopardy, opening the door to a scenario that could have seen Italian voters going back to the polls just as the ECB called an end to asset purchases.

That outcome, had it transpired, would have been exceptionally precarious given that the ECB has been the only net buyer of Italian sovereign debt over the past 12 months. That day (May 29), yields on 2-year Italian government bonds exploded higher by as much as 170bps:

Bid-asks ballooned wider as liquidity disappeared and dealers began to pull quotes.

The turmoil in Italian assets catalyzed an acute flight to safety, which manifested itself in the best day for U.S. Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) since Brexit, but also in a sharp rally in German bunds.

Well, Bill Gross has been betting on the spread between U.S. Treasury yields and German bund yields to come back in from multi-decade wides.

On Wednesday, May 30, when folks started to take notice of Bill's bad day, I figured he had likely gotten hit on the German leg of that trade, and I said as much in my daily column for Dealbreaker. To wit, from that linked post:

It’s worth noting that Gross made headlines back in 2015 (during the bund tantrum) for his bearish stance on safe haven German debt. Specifically, he called bunds “the short of a lifetime.” Well, 10Y yields in Germany fell below 0.20% on Tuesday, in another manifestation of the flight to safety. “Investors should look for 3% plus or minus on the 10-year for the balance of 2018 [and] that level should ultimately force German Bunds to higher yields, perhaps 1%”, he wrote in March. Yes, “perhaps 1%.” Or “perhaps” 0.19%.

In the post linked here at the outset, I went into a ton of detail about the background on this, so I'm not going to rehash it all here. Suffice to say that this was essentially a bet on the evolution of the monetary policy divergence narrative between the Fed and the ECB.

That narrative has waxed and waned over the past 18 months, based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, the market's faith in Donald Trump's growth-friendly fiscal policies, the relative strength of the U.S. economy versus the Eurozone economy, market perceptions of the Fed's confidence in the inflation outlook relative to the ECB's confidence in the inflation picture across the pond and, most recently, the passing of the baton from Janet Yellen to Jerome Powell in the U.S.

At the beginning of 2017, traders assumed the Trump administration would have a relatively easy time moving ahead with the new President's fiscal agenda. That assumption led to crowded position in long USD (UUP) bets and short UST wagers. As Trump faced hurdle after hurdle, those bets went sour as the dollar fell and 10Y yields in the U.S. refused to rise as expected. Meanwhile, the Eurozone economy held up well and in late June of last year, Mario Draghi tipped his confidence in the inflation outlook at the ECB's central banking conference in Sintra. That further emboldened euro (FXE) bulls and moved rate differentials further in favor of the single currency versus the greenback.

Then, once tangible progress was made on the tax cut push in the U.S., rate differentials began to shift back in favor of the dollar in the back half of 2017. For quite a while, the greenback refused to respond, weighed down by worries that Trump's trade stance represented a weak dollar policy by proxy and further hampered by jitters about the worsening U.S. fiscal position. Finally, the greenback started to "listen" to rate differentials, rallying sharply off the February lows. Here's an annotated chart:

Everything you see there is also reflected in spec positioning data, if you care to pull it up.

Again, Bill Gross was (and, as it turns out, still is) betting on the blue line in the above chart to fall (i.e., for the spread between Treasury yields and German bund yields to narrow). As outlined above, that is effectively a bet on monetary policy convergence between the Fed and the ECB, and in early June I suggested it was inherently perilous. Here's what I said in the June post linked here at the top:

This is exceptionally difficult to get a good read on. From a common sense perspective, it makes sense to say that the notion of 10Y U.S. yields at 2.9% and 10Y German yields at 0.38% is absurd given that they are essentially the same credits. But this is the very definition of a scenario where "all else" is definitely not "equal". This is complicated immeasurably by the fact that the ECB has to account for political rumblings across multiple countries and it's made even more complex by the fact that Trump's trade policies seem to tip a desire for a weak dollar even as Fed policy argues for a stronger greenback while the fiscal stimulus push is simultaneously dollar negative (twin deficits), dollar positive (to the extent stimulus stokes inflation and forces the Fed's hand) and long-term bearish for bonds (more supply to finance the deficit). I don't care who you are, that is a decidedly complex web to try and disentangle.

Well guess what? The general thrust of my assessment there was borne out two weeks later when the ECB put a markedly dovish spin on the announcement of QE wind down by adopting state-and-date dependent forward guidance on rates. The following excerpt from the June ECB statement makes it effectively impossible for the market to bet on a hawkish outcome between now and the back half of 2019, regardless of what the data says:

The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019 and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure that the evolution of inflation remains aligned with the current expectations of a sustained adjustment path.

The read-through for German bunds is that being bearish is an uphill battle. There's a detailed discussion of this in "The Fed, The ECB And 'The Most Important Week Of The Year'". At this point, the market is basically pricing negative rates in Europe through 2020 and subsequent reports that the ECB is considering conducting what amounts to a European version of Operation Twist only add to the bull case for long-term German debt.

All of that is negative for Bill Gross's bet; or at least it should be.

Sure enough, in his second-quarter fund commentary posted Monday on Janus Henderson's website, Gross indicated he's been forced to trim his position for all of the factors outlined above. Here's Gross on Italy and the ECB's June decision:

Global bond markets diverged during the quarter, with price movements in Europe, the U.S. and emerging markets largely driven by regional developments. Much of the action emanated from Europe as the prospect of a populist ruling coalition in Italy caused investors to flee riskier assets and seek safe harbor in the German Bund. Later in the period, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi – in what many construed as a bow to political realities and softer economic data – stated that there would be no interest rate hikes through at least the summer of 2019. These developments pushed the yield on the 10-year Bund to as low as 0.26%.

And here's Bill admitting that he's scaled back the position in order to account for, well, in order to account for reality:

The period’s underperformance was concentrated in the Fund’s Bund positioning. Given our view that the magnitude of the variance between Bunds and Treasuries is not merited by the economic fundamentals of the two countries, we constructed a directional position aimed at benefiting from a potential convergence, namely via rising Bund yields. We believe that despite some softening of economic data during the first half of the year, there is little rationale for yields to be negative for up to seven years on German sovereign debt. Conversely, we believe that the U.S. economy will have difficulty accelerating, as labor markets are extremely tight and the specter of a trade war could limit new sources of growth. While Europe continues to face threats from populist movements and the lengths to which politicians are willing to go to institute pro-growth structural reform are up for debate, our view is that the European economy is largely on track in its emergence from its debt crisis. After rising early in the period, Bund yields fell dramatically as investors sought safety due to regional political developments. The magnitude of the rally caused the securities we used to structure the Bund-bearish convergence trade to register a loss. Although we maintain our convergence view, during the latter part of the period, we scaled back our positioning in recognition of the factors that have kept a steady bid on Bund prices.

The takeaway here for average investors is that even the most legendary names in this industry are having a difficult time trying to predict how the policy divergence between developed markets will evolve as everyone attempts to normalize (or not) on their own terms.

The trade tensions, the fiscal stimulus push in America (which is effectively tipping the economic growth scales in favor of the U.S.) and the fact that everyone is starting from behind vis-à-vis the central bank that prints the world's reserve currency, are all conspiring to further muddy already murky waters.

If I could rewrite my June post on Bill Gross's trade, I wouldn't change a thing, which is why I'll close this update the same way I closed the original:

My advice for anyone who wants to try and trade central bank policy is to pick a side (i.e., collectively DM central banks will indeed normalize and I'll try and figure out the ramifications or collectively, they will be unable to normalize and I'll try and figure out how to trade that) and avoid attempting to play the relative game by betting on convergence/divergence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.